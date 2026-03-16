Facts: With 302 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.

With 143 runs, Kusal Mendis is the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in this campaign.

Multan Sultan vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Multan Sultan have failed to replicate their form from last season and have struggled for consistency thus far. Multan Sultans have won just one game thus far and are currently sixth on the table. They need a near perfect run in the remaining games to make the playoffs this season.

Quetta Gladiators did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games but since then they have won back to back games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Peshawar Zalmi. As per our calculations, Quetta Gladiators are favourites in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultan ’ chances of winning - 45%

Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 55%

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Multan Sultan vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Usman Khan did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored 18 runs. He has been pretty consistent throughout the season thus far and has scored 212 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rilee Rossouw struggled to make an impact last season and has once again struggled for consistency this season. Even though he scored 27 in the last match, we believe Rossouw will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Multan Sultan Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Quetta Gladiators 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultan vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Multan Sultan News & Player List

Multan Sultan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Predicted Playing XI

Yasir Khan Batter Usman Khan Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Shahid Aziz All-rounder Usama Mir All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans have struggled so far as they lost five matches thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Danish Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Usman Tariq Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators have had a decent campaign thus far. They head into this game after back to back wins and are currently third on the table.

Multan Sultan vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head

Multan Sultan have had an upper hand in this fixture against Quetta Gladiators 9-4. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions Multan Sultan won the game.

Head to Head

Multan Sultan: 9

Quetta Gladiators: 4

Multan Sultan vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta Gladiators to have a better opening partnership than Multan Sultan

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultan head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign this season. Multan Sultan made the finals last season but has failed to replicate their form into this campaign as so far in this campaign, Multan Sultan have bagged just one win in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand Quetta Gladiators did not have a great start to the season but they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently third on the table. Multan Sultans need a perfect run in the remaining matches to stay in contention of making the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Quetta Gladiators have managed to have a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultan vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Gaddafi Stadium, null Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Multan Sultans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Multan Sultan vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan was sensational in the last game against Lahore Qalandars as he scored 76 runs. With 302 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kusal Mendis to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter

Kusal Mendis had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 32 runs against Peshawar Zalmi. With 143 runs thus far, Mendis is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultan vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Ubaid Shah continued his form in the last game against Lahore Qalandars as he bagged two wickets. With nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed did not have a great outing in the last game as he was expensive in the game. With nine wickets thus far Ahmed is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Quetta Gladiators Multan Sultan to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)

Quetta Gladiators to win - 1.81 (PariMatch) Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultan go head to head for the first time this season. Even though Multan Sultan have dominated this fixture in the past, Quetta Gladiators have been much better this season. The bookmakers have sided with Quetta Gladiators and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





