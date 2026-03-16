Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL Match Prediction
MUS
59%
Chance of Winning
ISL
41%
T20
Multan Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 190 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.
- With 214 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United in this campaign.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning
Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent team over the years but they have struggled to make a mark this season as they have each of the first three games this season but in the last match they managed to bag their first points of the season against Lahore Qalandars and are currently sixth on the table.
Islamabad United have been sensational so far in this tournament as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Karachi Kings. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Multan Sultans ’ chances of winning - 41%
- Islamabad United’ chances of winning - 59%
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Usman Khan has had a decent start to the campaign so far. So far this season Khan has scored 133 runs with an average of 33.25. In the last game he scored 39 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Salman Agha had a solid campaign last season and once again he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the two games thus far Salman has scored 41 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Multan Sultans News & Player List
Multan Sultans Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yasir Khan
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Shahid Aziz
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Akif Javed
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans have struggled so far as they lost their first three games but in the last match they beat Lahore Qalandars.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United have got off to a great start this season as they have won the first four matches so far and are currently at the top of the table.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Head to Head
Islamabad United hold a slight edge in this fixture against Multan Sultans 10-09. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Multan Sultans won the game.
Head to Head
Multan Sultans: 08
Islamabad United: 09
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Betting Odds
Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Multan Sultans
Islamabad United and Multan Sultans head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the season. Islamabad United have been the best team in the tournament so far as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and with four wins in four games they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Multan Sultans have struggled to make an impact this season as they started their campaign with three straight defeats but in the last game they beat Lahore Qalandars and bagged their first points of the season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United dominated the game. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
T20
Multan Cricket Stadium, null
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter
Mohammad Rizwan has continued his form in the last game as he scored 32 off 17 balls. So far this season Rizwan has scored 190 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sahibzada Farhan to be Islamabad United’ top batter
Sahibzada Farhan has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has scored 214 runs this far and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 30 off 18 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Bowlers
David Willey to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler
David Willey did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he was brilliant against Peshawar Zalmi where he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler
Jason Holder was impressive once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Karachi Kings and with 11 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Islamabad United
- Multan Sultans to win - 2.19 (PariMatch)
- Islamabad United to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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