Facts: With 190 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this campaign.

With 214 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United in this campaign.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent team over the years but they have struggled to make a mark this season as they have each of the first three games this season but in the last match they managed to bag their first points of the season against Lahore Qalandars and are currently sixth on the table.

Islamabad United have been sensational so far in this tournament as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Karachi Kings. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultans ’ chances of winning - 41%

Islamabad United’ chances of winning - 59%

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Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Usman Khan has had a decent start to the campaign so far. So far this season Khan has scored 133 runs with an average of 33.25. In the last game he scored 39 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Salman Agha had a solid campaign last season and once again he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the two games thus far Salman has scored 41 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Multan Sultans News & Player List

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Predicted Playing XI

Yasir Khan Batter Usman Khan Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Shahid Aziz All-rounder Usama Mir All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler David Willey Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans have struggled so far as they lost their first three games but in the last match they beat Lahore Qalandars.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Andries Gous Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Sahibzada Farhan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Muhammad Shahzad Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United have got off to a great start this season as they have won the first four matches so far and are currently at the top of the table.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Head to Head

Islamabad United hold a slight edge in this fixture against Multan Sultans 10-09. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Multan Sultans won the game.

Head to Head

Multan Sultans: 08

Islamabad United: 09

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Multan Sultans

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the season. Islamabad United have been the best team in the tournament so far as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and with four wins in four games they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Multan Sultans have struggled to make an impact this season as they started their campaign with three straight defeats but in the last game they beat Lahore Qalandars and bagged their first points of the season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United dominated the game. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United T20 Multan Cricket Stadium, null Multan Sultans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has continued his form in the last game as he scored 32 off 17 balls. So far this season Rizwan has scored 190 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sahibzada Farhan to be Islamabad United’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has scored 214 runs this far and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 30 off 18 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Bowlers

David Willey to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

David Willey did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he was brilliant against Peshawar Zalmi where he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler

Jason Holder was impressive once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Karachi Kings and with 11 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Islamabad United Multan Sultans to win - 2.19 (PariMatch)

Islamabad United to win - 1.68 (PariMatch) Multan Sultans have struggled so far this season on the other hand Islamabad United have a 100% record thus far and are currently at the top of the table. The bookmakers have sided with Islamabad United in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would continue their winning run in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





