Facts: With 430 runs, Usman Khan was the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in the last campaign.

With 569 runs, Babar Azam was the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi last season.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent teams heading into this tournament but have struggled to make a mark thus far as they have lost both games thus far and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. In the last match they went head to head against Islamabad United and they lost the game by 47 runs.

Much like their opponents, Peshawar Zalmi have struggled so far in this campaign as they have lost both games thus far. In the last match Peshawar Zalmi went head to head against Islamabad United and they lost the game by 102 runs. As per our calculations, Multan Sultans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultans ’ chances of winning - 58%

Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 42%

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Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mohammad Rizwan was brilliant last season and has continued his form into this season as he scored a century in the opening game and in the last game he scored 38 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub was one of the most consistent players for Peshawar Zalmi last season as in 11 matches Ayub scored 345 runs with an average of 31.36. Even though he scored low in the last game we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Multan Sultans 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Multan Sultans News & Player List

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Batter Usman Khan Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Shahid Aziz All-rounder Usama Mir All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler David Willey Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans were brilliant last season but have struggled so far as they have lost both matches thus far.

Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Max Bryant Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi have had an underwhelming start to the season as they have lost both games thus far.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head

Multan Sultans have dominated this fixture against Peshawar Zalmi 11-5. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Multan Sultans won the game.

Head to Head

Multan Sultans: 11

Peshawar Zalmi: 05

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans head into this season after both sides dominated the group stages last season but this year both teams have struggled to make a mark as both sides have failed to bag a single point after two matches. Multan Sultans made the finals this season and even though Mohammad Rizwan has given them starts in both matches they have failed to convert those starts into wins. On the other hand Peshawar Zalmi have struggled to compete in the first two matches as they lost the opening game by 80 runs and then in the last game they lost against Islamabad United by 102 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Peshawar Zalmi openers have struggled in the first two games which makes us believe Multan Sultans will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan got off to a great start this season as he scored a brilliant century in the opening game and then in the last game he scored 38 against Islamabad United which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter

Babar Azam did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him as he scored 569 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Usama Mir to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Usama Mir has been brilliant for Multan Sultan so far this season even though he has bagged just two wickets thus far. Last season he bagged 24 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arif Yaqoob to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler

Arif Yaqoob did not play the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he was consistent throughout the campaign and he bagged eight wickets which makes our top pick in the upcoming game.