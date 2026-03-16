Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Match Prediction
PZA
42%
Chance of Winning
MUS
58%
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 430 runs, Usman Khan was the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in the last campaign.
- With 569 runs, Babar Azam was the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi last season.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning
Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent teams heading into this tournament but have struggled to make a mark thus far as they have lost both games thus far and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. In the last match they went head to head against Islamabad United and they lost the game by 47 runs.
Much like their opponents, Peshawar Zalmi have struggled so far in this campaign as they have lost both games thus far. In the last match Peshawar Zalmi went head to head against Islamabad United and they lost the game by 102 runs. As per our calculations, Multan Sultans are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Multan Sultans ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Peshawar Zalmi’ chances of winning - 42%
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Mohammad Rizwan was brilliant last season and has continued his form into this season as he scored a century in the opening game and in the last game he scored 38 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Saim Ayub was one of the most consistent players for Peshawar Zalmi last season as in 11 matches Ayub scored 345 runs with an average of 31.36. Even though he scored low in the last game we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Multan Sultans News & Player List
Multan Sultans Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Shahid Aziz
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Akif Javed
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans were brilliant last season but have struggled so far as they have lost both matches thus far.
Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
|
Ali Raza
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
Peshawar Zalmi have had an underwhelming start to the season as they have lost both games thus far.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head
Multan Sultans have dominated this fixture against Peshawar Zalmi 11-5. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Multan Sultans won the game.
Head to Head
Multan Sultans: 11
Peshawar Zalmi: 05
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds
Multan Sultans to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans head into this season after both sides dominated the group stages last season but this year both teams have struggled to make a mark as both sides have failed to bag a single point after two matches. Multan Sultans made the finals this season and even though Mohammad Rizwan has given them starts in both matches they have failed to convert those starts into wins. On the other hand Peshawar Zalmi have struggled to compete in the first two matches as they lost the opening game by 80 runs and then in the last game they lost against Islamabad United by 102 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Peshawar Zalmi openers have struggled in the first two games which makes us believe Multan Sultans will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter
Mohammad Rizwan got off to a great start this season as he scored a brilliant century in the opening game and then in the last game he scored 38 against Islamabad United which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter
Babar Azam did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him as he scored 569 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers
Usama Mir to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler
Usama Mir has been brilliant for Multan Sultan so far this season even though he has bagged just two wickets thus far. Last season he bagged 24 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Arif Yaqoob to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler
Arif Yaqoob did not play the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he was consistent throughout the campaign and he bagged eight wickets which makes our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Multan Sultans
- Multan Sultans to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Peshawar Zalmi to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments