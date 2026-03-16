Facts: With 210 runs, Mohammad Haris is the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi this season.

With 245 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United in this campaign.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Peshawar Zalmi were brilliant last season in the group stages but have struggled so far in this campaign. So far this season Peshawar Zalmi have managed two wins in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Quetta Gladiators and lost the match by 64 runs.

Islamabad United have been brilliant so far this season as they started the campaign with five wins in five matches but in the last game they surrendered their winning run against Lahore Qalandars who won the match by 88 runs. As per our calculations Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.

Peshawar Zalmi ’ chances of winning - 44%

Islamabad United’ chances of winning - 56%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saim Ayub was brilliant last season but has struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this campaign Ayub has scored 69 runs in six matches with an average of 11.50 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 196 runs with an average of 49. We expect him to return in the starting line up and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Max Bryant Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi have struggled so far this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Andries Gous Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Sahibzada Farhan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Muhammad Shahzad Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United have got off to a great start this season as they have five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Head to Head

Islamabad United have had an upper hand in this fixture against Peshawar Zalmi 13-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United won the game.

Head to Head

Peshawar Zalmi: 12

Islamabad United: 13

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi head into this game after both sides suffered losses in the last game. Islamabad United are the defending champions and have been sensational this season as they won each of the first five matches this season but in the last game they fell short against Lahore Qalandars but remain at the top of the table. On the other hand Peshawar Zalmi have failed to hit the heights of last season as they have lost four of the six matches so far and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United dominated the game as they won the tie by 102 runs and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United T20 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, null Peshawar Zalmi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Batters

Mohammad Haris to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter

Mohammad Haris has been the most consistent batter for Peshawar Zalmi this season as so far in this campaign Haris has scored 210 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sahibzada Farhan to be Islamabad United’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan has been the stand out batter for Islamabad United this season. Even though he did not score well in the last game, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the last game he bagged three wickets and with 10 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler

Jason Holder was expensive in the last game but still bagged two wickets. He has been impressive so far this season as with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.