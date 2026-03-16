Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL Match Prediction
PZA
44%
Chance of Winning
ISL
56%
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Facts:
- With 210 runs, Mohammad Haris is the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi this season.
- With 245 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Islamabad United in this campaign.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning
Peshawar Zalmi were brilliant last season in the group stages but have struggled so far in this campaign. So far this season Peshawar Zalmi have managed two wins in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Quetta Gladiators and lost the match by 64 runs.
Islamabad United have been brilliant so far this season as they started the campaign with five wins in five matches but in the last game they surrendered their winning run against Lahore Qalandars who won the match by 88 runs. As per our calculations Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Peshawar Zalmi ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Islamabad United’ chances of winning - 56%
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Saim Ayub was brilliant last season but has struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this campaign Ayub has scored 69 runs in six matches with an average of 11.50 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 196 runs with an average of 49. We expect him to return in the starting line up and to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
|
Ali Raza
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
Peshawar Zalmi have struggled so far this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United have got off to a great start this season as they have five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Head to Head
Islamabad United have had an upper hand in this fixture against Peshawar Zalmi 13-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United won the game.
Head to Head
Peshawar Zalmi: 12
Islamabad United: 13
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Betting Odds
Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi head into this game after both sides suffered losses in the last game. Islamabad United are the defending champions and have been sensational this season as they won each of the first five matches this season but in the last game they fell short against Lahore Qalandars but remain at the top of the table. On the other hand Peshawar Zalmi have failed to hit the heights of last season as they have lost four of the six matches so far and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Islamabad United dominated the game as they won the tie by 102 runs and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, null
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Batters
Mohammad Haris to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter
Mohammad Haris has been the most consistent batter for Peshawar Zalmi this season as so far in this campaign Haris has scored 210 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sahibzada Farhan to be Islamabad United’ top batter
Sahibzada Farhan has been the stand out batter for Islamabad United this season. Even though he did not score well in the last game, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Bowlers
Alzarri Joseph to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler
Alzarri Joseph has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the last game he bagged three wickets and with 10 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Holder to be Islamabad United’ top bowler
Jason Holder was expensive in the last game but still bagged two wickets. He has been impressive so far this season as with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Islamabad United
- Peshawar Zalmi to win - 2.05 (PariMatch)
- Islamabad United to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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