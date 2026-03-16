Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Pakistan Premier League Apr 12
PZA
54%
Chance of Winning
QGL
46%
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 569 runs, Babar Azam was the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi last season.
- With 323 runs, Saud Shakeel was the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in the last campaign.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning
Peshawar Zalmi did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they lost the first two matches but ended up having a brilliant campaign in the group stages as they ended up second on the table. Peshawar Zalmi struggled in the playoffs as they were knocked out by Islamabad United in the elimination round.
Quetta Gladiators got off to a great start last season as they won the first three games but struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign. With five wins in ten matches they ended up fourth on the table and made the playoffs. As per our calculations, Peshawar Zalmi are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Peshawar Zalmi ’ chances of winning - 54%
- Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 46%
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Saim Ayub was one of the most consistent players for Peshawar Zalmi last season as in 11 matches Ayub scored 345 runs with an average of 31.36 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rilee Rossouw would be hoping for a better campaign this season as he struggled to make an impact last season. He scored 148 runs with an average of 16.44 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch, Mohammad Ali, Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana, Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Batter
|
Maaz Sadaqat
|
All-rounder
|
Sufyan Moqim
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Arif Yaqoob
|
Bowler
|
Ali Raza
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
Peshawar Zalmi had a solid campaign last season as they won six matches and ended up second on the table.
Quetta Gladiators News & Player List
Quetta Gladiators Player List
Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Hasan Nawaz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Khawaja Nafay
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Haseebullah Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Danish Aziz
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Wasim Jr
|
Bowler
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Quetta Gladiators Team Form
Quetta Gladiators managed to bag five wins last season and made the playoffs where they were beaten by Islamabad United.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head
Peshawar Zalmi have had an upper hand against Quetta Gladiators 13-10. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Peshawar Zalmi: 13
Quetta Gladiators: 10
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds
Peshawar Zalmi to have a better opening partnership than Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi head into this season after both sides had solid campaigns last season as both teams made the playoffs last season. Quetta Gladiators got off to a great season last season but failed to continue their momentum regardless they made the playoffs last season where they were beaten by Islamabad United. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi lost the first two games but they managed to turn things around as they won six of the last eight matches and ended up second on the table. They too were beaten by Islamabad United in the playoffs last season. Both sides went head to head twice and both teams a win each last season in this fixture. We believe Peshawar Zalmi openers Babar Azam and Saim Ayub to dominate the game as they did last season and to have a better opening partnership in this game.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters
Babar Azam to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter
Babar Azam had a sensational campaign last season as he scored 569 runs and was the leading run scorer in the tournament. We expect Babar to have a similar campaign once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter
Saud Shakeel had a solid campaign last season as he scored 323 runs in ten matches last season and he was the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers
Arif Yaqoob to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler
Arif Yaqoob was one of the most consistent bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi last season as he bagged eight wickets and we expect to be a key bowler this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Akeal Hosein to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler
Akeal Hosein had a brilliant season last term as he was the stand out bowler for his side. Last season he bagged 15 wickets and was one of the top wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Peshawar Zalmi
- Peshawar Zalmi to win - 1.86 (PariMatch)
- Quetta Gladiators to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments