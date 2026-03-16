Facts: With 193 runs, Mohammad Haris is the leading run scorer for Peshawar Zalmi this season.

With 111 runs, Kusal Mendis is the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in this campaign.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Peshawar Zalmi were brilliant last season in the group stages but have struggled for consistency thus far. They started the campaign with back to back defeats but managed to turn things around as they head into this game after two wins in three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Quetta Gladiators got off to a great start this season as they outplayed Peshawar Zalmi in the opening game of the season. They lost back to back games against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. In the last match they beat Karachi Kings. As per our calculations, Quetta Gladiators are favourites in the upcoming game.

Peshawar Zalmi ’ chances of winning - 45%

Quetta Gladiators’ chances of winning - 55%

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saim Ayub was one of the most consistent players for Peshawar Zalmi last season but has struggled to make an impact this season. So far he has scored 64 runs with an average of 12.80 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rilee Rossouw struggled to make an impact last season and has once again struggled for consistency this season. In the last game Rossouw scored ten which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Quetta Gladiators Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Quetta Gladiators 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Peshawar Zalmi News & Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Max Bryant Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi did not have a great start to the campaign but have won two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Danish Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Usman Tariq Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators have struggled so far in this campaign as they have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head

Peshawar Zalmi hold a slight edge in this fixture against Quetta Gladiators 13-11. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Quetta Gladiators won the game.

Head to Head

Peshawar Zalmi: 13

Quetta Gladiators: 11

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta Gladiators to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign. Peshawar Zalmi had a disappointing start to the season as they lost the first two games but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have lost two of the four matches so far and are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Peshawar Zalmi have won two of the last three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in the two of the last three games which makes us believe Quetta Gladiators will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Mohammad Haris to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top batter

Mohammad Haris has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has been consistent and with 193 runs in five matches he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kusal Mendis to be Quetta Gladiators’ top batter

Kusal Mendis had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 36 runs against Karachi Kings. With 111 runs thus far, Mendis is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Ali Raza to be Peshawar Zalmi’ top bowler

Ali Raza was brilliant once again in the last game as he was economical and bagged one wicket. With eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed was sensational in the last game against Karachi Kings as he bagged one wicket and conceded 15 runs. With eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.