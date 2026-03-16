Facts: Mohammed Aqib Jawad is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having accumulated 214 runs at an average of 35.67

Vijai Raja is the highest wicket-taker for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having picked 10 wickets at an average of 15.70

Vedant Bhardwaj has been unstoppable in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, amassing 399 runs at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 145.62

Genid Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Kniights Chance of Winning

While Villianur Mohit Kings currently sit atop the points table in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Genid Yanam Royals are the closest challengers. That’s primarily because of the foundation laid byVedant Bhardwaj, the tournament's second-highest run-scorer so far,who has almost single-handedly carried their batting unit. With their bowling also in great shape, there’s a solid case to be made for the Royals having a major upper hand in their next fixture.

On the other hand, despite having a strong squad on paper, Karaikal Kniights have struggled to perform this season.Mohammed Aqib Jawad and Vijai Raja have exceeded expectations, but most of their teammates have failed to step up, leading to more defeats than wins. Skipper Gautam Dileep Shastry has also failed to deliver in clutch moments, leaving the Kniights teetering on the brink of elimination.

GYR’s chance of winning is 68%

KK’s chance of winning is 32%

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Genid Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Tips

Bet big on Vedant Bhardwaj. There’s simply no other way. With 399 runs at an average of 66.50, he has been the standout performer in the tournament.Parameeswaran Sivaraman is not far behind either, scoring at an impressive average of 53.00, making him another solid pick to back. And don’t forget Mohammed Aqib Jawad - he’s been one of the most impactful performers this season, and leaving him out of your plans could prove costly.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Kniights Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 53 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years. Chasing sides have enjoyed a slight edge, winning 28 games compared to 24 wins for teams batting first.The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 165/7, but teams generally need to post around 185/6to feel confident about defending a total.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain for the match between Genid Yanam Royals and Karaikal Kniights, withAccuweather predicting only 6% chance of precipitation.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal (c), Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Premraj Rajavelu, Pranay Singh, R Pravin, Kannan Vignesh, Sandeep Paswan, Pradeep Jakhar, Parth Vaghani, Pankaj Yadav, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Divya Prakash Singh, U Karthiraja, Praveen Kumar S, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Rohit Baliyan, Akash Kumar, Neel Chakravarty, Gaurav Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Premraj Rajavelu Batter Pranay Singh Batter R Pravin All-rounder Kannan Vignesh All-rounder Pradeep Jakhar Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler Praveen Kumar S Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royalshave won five and lost a couple of games in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025. They are currently sitting at the second spot on the points table.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Aman F Khan, Ankit Sharma, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Md Waseef Mukadam, Hitesh Patel, Bhupender Chauhan, Jasoliya Senilkumar, Vijai Raja, Abin Mathew, Pratham Nagori, Lakshme Nishank, Santhosh Kumaran, Rohit Chouhan, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Aman Ahuja, VS Shushruth, Vikas Gupta

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad Batter Nitesh Sedai Batter Aman F Khan Batter Gautam Dileep Shastry Wicket-Keeper Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Md Waseef Mukadam All-rounder Hitesh Patel All-rounder Bhupender Chauhan Bowler Jasoliya Senilkumar Bowler Vijai Raja Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniights havewon two and lost four games in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.They are in the fifth position on the points table.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Kniights Head-To-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between Genid Yanam Royals and Karaikal Kniights,the latter have won a couple of times,with Yanam Royals winning just one game.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Odds

Genid Yanam Royals to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Genid Yanam Royals have dominated the powerplay in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League,averaging 54 runs in the first six overs.With Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal, and Parameeswaran Sivaraman consistently delivering early blows to the opposition, it’s safe to expect more of the same against Karaikal Kniights in the upcoming clash.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Kniights T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Karaikal Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now!

Genid Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Kniights Best Batters

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Vedant Bhardwaj has been unstoppable in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,amassing 399 runs at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 145.62. In just seven matches, he has cemented his place as one of the brightest batting stars in Puducherry right now. Back him to deliver big once again against Karaikal Kniights.

Mohammed Aqib Jawad to be Karaikal Kniights’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Mohammed Aqib Jawad is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, havingaccumulated 214 runs at an average of 35.67 and a strike rate of 150.70.His consistency with the bat remains intact, making him a solid pick to be Karaikal Kniights’ best batter in the upcoming clash against Genid Yanam Royals.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Kniights Best Bowlers

Kannan Vignesh to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kannan Vignesh is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in theongoing Pondicherry Premier League, with 12 wickets at an average of 19.67. Only Himanshu Sahani and Adil Ayub Tunda are ahead of him in the tally. Vignesh has performed exceptionally well so far and remains firmly in contention for the highest wicket-taker title this season.

Vijai Raja to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijai Raja is the highest wicket-taker for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,having picked 10 wickets at an average of 15.70. That is such a good record to have in his name. For a side that have failed to match expectations, Vijai Raja is the exception to the rule. Betting on him will make our wallet thicker.