Facts: Ajay Rohera is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, amassing a total of 499 runs at an average of 45.36 and a strike rate of 169.15

With 620 runs at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 144.19, Vedant Bhardwaj is the highest run-scorers in the ongoing PPL

Kannan Vignesh is the third-highest wicket-taker in the Pondicherry Premier League, having taken 16 wickets at an average of 21.13

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Chance of Winning

In the form of Vedant Bhardwaj, Genid Yanam Royals have a strong batter to give them head-start and power them through and through.With Parameshwaran Sivaraman and Aditya Garhwal providing depth to the overall conversation around batting, the focus will be on Vignesh Kannan, who has been Yanam Royals’ best bowler this season.

On the other hand, Mahe Megalo Strikers have had an inconsistent campaign. Sure, their win against Ruby White Town Legends in the Eliminator was spectacular, but they needto unearth more match-winners ahead of Ajay Rohera and Ragavan Ramamoorthy.Skipper Sagar Udeshi also needs to raise his bowling standard to tame Genid Yanam Royals.

GYR’s chance of winning is 59%

MMS’s chance of winning is 41%

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Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Tips

There’s little debate when it comes to putting your money on Vedant Bhardwaj - easily the most dependable batter of the season and a consistent match-winner. Vignesh Kannan, with his sharp bowling performances, continues to be a value pick, offering both control and breakthroughs. And then there’sAjay Rohera, whose form has only gone upwards with every outing.If you're serious about returns from the Pondicherry Premier League, it’s only logical to have a strong stake in these three.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 62 Pondicherry Premier League matches in recent years, with chasing teams enjoying a slight edge —winning 32 times compared to 29 wins for sides batting first.The average first-innings score stands at 166/7, but teams typically aim for around 183/6 to give themselves a strong chance of defending a total on this surface.

Weather Report

Rain has been a persistent visitor in Pondicherry over the past week, and Friday’s qualifier could face similar disruptions.AccuWeather forecasts a 39% chance of precipitationduring match hours, raising the likelihood of interruptions or a shortened game.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal (c), Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Premraj Rajavelu, Pranay Singh, R Pravin, Kannan Vignesh, Sandeep Paswan, Pradeep Jakhar, Parth Vaghani, Pankaj Yadav, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Divya Prakash Singh, U Karthiraja, Praveen Kumar S, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Rohit Baliyan, Akash Kumar, Neel Chakravarty, Gaurav Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Premraj Rajavelu Batter Pranay Singh Batter R Pravin All-rounder Kannan Vignesh All-rounder Pradeep Jakhar Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler Praveen Kumar S Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royalssecured six wins and three losses in the league stages of Pondicherry Premier League, accumulating a total of 13 points at an NRR of +0.208. They finished in second position on the points table but then lost to Villianur Mohit Kings in the first qualifier.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Karan Kannan, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Sai Hariram K, Shobhit Chaudhary, Nithiyananda Raman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi (c), Sabhay Chadha, Anugrah Latwal, Shrikaran A, Aahil Kachru, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vamsi Krishna, Bharat Rawat, Thivagar Gopal, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Santha Moorthy, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Karan Kannan All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary Batter Shrikaran A Batter Sai Hariram K Batter Sabhay Chadha All-rounder Bharat Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Anugrah Latwal Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikers may have had an up-and-down campaign,winning and losing five games apiece in the league stage, but their convincing victory over Ruby White Town Legends in the Eliminator has earned them a second shot at reaching the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 final.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Head-To-Head

Genid Yanam Royals and Mahe Megalo Strikers have played each other four timesin the Pondicherry Premier League, with both teams winning two games each.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Odds

Genid Yanam Royals to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Genid Yanam Royals have been the second-best side in terms of powerplay batting in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,averaging 51 runs in the first six overs.Their consistency at the top has repeatedly laid a solid foundation, and there’s every reason to believe they can replicate that success in the Qualifier.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers India Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Batters

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Vedant Bhardwaj is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, has made batting look effortless.With 620 runs at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 144.19, he’s been in imperious touch. He has crossed the 50-run mark in seven encounters in the ongoing edition so far. So backing him is a no-brainer.

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,amassing a total of 499 runs at an average of 45.36 and a strike rate of 169.15. His 114 runs in the Eliminator were the reason behind the Mahe Megalo Strikers' crushing of Ruby White Town Legends. So go ahead and bet a lot on him.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Bowlers

Kannan Vignesh to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kannan Vignesh is the third-highest wicket-taker in the Pondicherry Premier League,having taken 16 wickets at an average of 21.13. He has been a big differentiator for Genid Yanam Royals’ performance this season alongside Vedant Bhardwaj.

Sagar Udeshi to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Sagar Udeshi has been the standout bowler for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,leading the wicket charts for his side with 11 scalps at an average of 27.09. So what are you waiting for?