Facts: Vedant Bhardwaj has managed a total score of 338 runs at an average of 84.50 and a strike rate of 150.22

Satvik Deswal is Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler this season already, with eight wickets in five matches at an incredible average of 12.25

The highest wicket-taker for Genid Yanam Royals, Kannan Vignesh has taken eight wickets at an average of 21.75 this season

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Chance of Winning

Withtwo consecutive wins to back things up, Genid Yanam Royals have the focus and ability to beat Ossudu Accord Warriors once again without too much fuss. The likes of Vedant Bhardwaj with the bat and Vignesh K with the ball will play a crucial role in helping their team repeat the heroics of the last game.

On the other hand, Ossudu Accord Warriors have failed to live up to the hype this season. Despite correcting the wrongs of last year in the auction,Ossudu Accord Warriors have just managed one win. The failure of their batters to turn up in almost every game has made things drastically worse for them in 2025 as compared to 2024.

GYR’s chance of winning is 53%

OAW’s chance of winning is 47%

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Genid Yanam Royals vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Tips

Bet on Vedant Bhardwaj. He is in splendid form at the moment and scoring runs has become easier for him than plucking apples from the garden. Jashwanth Shreeram adds versatility to the line-up and betting on him seems like a good idea. Same is the case with Krishna Pandey, who is thesecond-highest run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors after Jashwanth Shreeram.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 47 Pondicherry Premier League games over the past couple of years. Chasing sides have enjoyed a slight edge, winning 25 games compared to 21 wins for teams batting first. Theaverage first innings score at the venue stands at 164/7, while the average winning first innings total is 184/7.

Weather Report

There is no rain threat for the match between Karaikal Kniights and Ruby White Town Legends, withAccuweather suggesting there is only a 12% chance of rain on Tuesday.

Genid Yanam Royals List

Aditya Garhwal (c), Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Pranay Singh, R Pravin, Premraj Rajavelu, Vedant Bhardwaj, Kannan Vignesh, Sandeep Paswan, Pradeep Jakhar, U Karthiraja, Praveen Kumar S, Parth Vaghani, Vikram Kumar, Divya Prakash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Akash Kumar, Gaurav Yadav, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Rohit Baliyan, Neel Chakravarty

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Premraj Rajavelu Batter Santosh Ratnaparkhe Batter Pranay Singh All-rounder R Pravin All-rounder Kannan Vignesh Bowler Pradeep Jakhar Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royals have wonthree out of five games in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Puneet Tripathi, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Nitin Pranaav (c), Krishna Pandey, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Satvik Deswal, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Nitesh Thakur N, J Ashrit, K Vishnu, Jashwanth Shreeram, Satish Jangir, Jullian Jacob Edward, J Rajashekar Reddy, Mohammed Shafeequddin, A Aravinddaraj, Saie Sharan, Omar Patni, GP Anishvishagan, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar

Predicted Playing XI

Jashwanth Shreeram Batter Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Karthikeyan Jayasundaram Batter Puneet Tripathi Batter Shailesh Vaithianathan Wicket-Keeper Sidak Gurvinder Singh All-rounder Krishna Pandey All-rounder Nitin Pranaav All-rounder Thamaraikannan Parandaman Bowler Aditya Singh Chauhan Bowler Satvik Deswal Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriors havewon just one and lost four games in the PPL 2025so far, having been a total mess in a way.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Head-To-Head

Genid Yanam Royals and Ossudu Accord Warriors have faced each otherthree times in the Pondicherry Premier League, with the latter winning a couple of games as compared to one win by Genid Yanam Royals.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Odds

Genid Yanam Royals to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Genid Yanam Royals are the best powerplay side in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,having averaged 61 runs in the first six overs of the innings.Primarily down to Vedant Bhardwaj and Aditya Garhwal, as the duo have been impeccable in terms of charging down upfront. So you need to believe and bet big on Genid Yanam Royals to dominate the powerplay overs.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ossudu Accord Warriors T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now!

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Batters

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Vedant Bhardwaj is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having totalled amassive score of 338 runs at an average of 84.50 and a strike rate of 150.22. There is daylight between him and the second-highest run-scorer, Bhanu Anand, who has scored 249 runs. So bet big on Bhardwaj to deliver for his side.

Jashwanth Shreeram to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Jashwanth Shreeram is the highest run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors this season, havingamassed 181 runs in five matches at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 129.29. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer this season, something that tells us he is well-poised to deliver once again for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the next match as well.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Bowlers

Kannan Vignesh to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

The highest wicket-taker for Genid Yanam Royals, Kannan Vignesh has takeneight wickets at an average of 21.75this season. He has been brilliant for them in containing runs as well, making the lives of batters very difficult. So backing him seems like a prudent move here.

Satvik Deswal to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Satvik Deswal is Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler this season already, witheight wickets in five matches at an incredible average of 12.25.He is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and is all set to continue his dominant run of form in the upcoming matches too. So don’t be fussed at all and bet a decent sum of money on him.