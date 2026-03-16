Facts: The highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, Vedant Bhardwaj has amassed 563 runs at an average of 70.38 and a strike rate of 143.62

Kannan Vignesh is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, with 16 wickets at an average of 18.31

Adil Ayub Tunda has already picked up 14 wickets at an average of 21.00, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker so far

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends Chance of Winning

Genid Yanam Royals are the most impressive side in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, with the reliance extending beyond a couple of players. Most of their players have delivered on expectations and while the surge is led byVedant Bhardwaj, who is on a roll of his own, having scored 563 runs, there is also a sense of inevitability with the likes of Parameshwaran Sivaraman and Aditya Garhwal, who are scoring truckload of runs.

On the other hand, Ruby White Town Legends can hope to put one past Genid Yanam Royals. They have secured six wins from nine games withkey contributions from Adil Ayub Tunda, Ashwin Das, and Anand Bais, which has been central to their success.If all of them come together once again in the upcoming clash, then be sure that Ruby White Town Legends will not be pushovers.

GYR’s chance of winning is 56%

RWTL’s chance of winning is 44%

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Genid Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Tips

Go ahead and place a bet on Vedant Bhardwaj. He is plundering runs like it’s his second nature.Over 500 runs in the tournament already and you will be losing out on a great deal if you don’t bet big on him. Vignesh K is picking a lot of wickets recently and he offers us a great chance to make money by having a huge stake on him. Are you putting your money on Adil Ayub Tunda? You sure need to do.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 58 Pondicherry Premier League matches in the last couple of years, with chasing sides holding a marginal edge -30 wins compared to 27 victories for teams batting first.The average first-innings score at this venue stands at 166/7, but teams usually target around 183/6 to feel secure about defending their total.

Weather Report

There is no significant threat of rain for the match between Genid Yanam Royals and Ruby White Town Legends, withAccuWeather forecasting just an 11% chance of precipitation on Monday.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal (c), Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Premraj Rajavelu, Pranay Singh, R Pravin, Kannan Vignesh, Sandeep Paswan, Pradeep Jakhar, Parth Vaghani, Pankaj Yadav, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Divya Prakash Singh, U Karthiraja, Praveen Kumar S, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Rohit Baliyan, Akash Kumar, Neel Chakravarty, Gaurav Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Premraj Rajavelu Batter Pranay Singh Batter R Pravin All-rounder Kannan Vignesh All-rounder Pradeep Jakhar Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler Praveen Kumar S Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royalshave won six and lost just three games in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025. They are currently sitting at the second spot on the points table.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave (c), Logesh Prabagaran, Anand Bais, Vandit Joshi, Nadeem Khan, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Ankit Kushwah, Adil Ayub Tunda, Nakul Mehta, Naman Sharma, Prathapraj D, Sunil Bishnoi, S Pradeep Roshan, Ayudh Sharma, Rishi Rajendra, Harikrishna Shishir, Naveen Karthikeyan, Sarvajith V, Sudarshan Singh, Rishi Raut

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Akash Kargave Batter Vandit Joshi Batter Anand Singh Bais Batter Ashwin Das Batter Palanisamy Paneerselvam Wicket-Keeper Logesh Prabagaran All-rounder Nadeem Khan Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler Naman Sharma Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legends are sitting at the third spot on the points table, havingwon six out of nine games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends Head-To-Head

Genid Yanam Royals and Ruby White Town Legends have played each other three times andin all three games, Ruby White Town Legends have emerged victorious.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Odds

Genid Yanam Royals to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Genid Yanam Royals have dominated the powerplay in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League,averaging 55.83 runs in the first six overs of the innings.With Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal, and Parameeswaran Sivaraman consistently, the idea of scoring faster in the first six overs has taken a deep root. So betting big on them is ideal on the long run.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Ruby White Town Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Batters

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

The highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, Vedant Bhardwaj has been amassing a lot of runs in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,amassing 563 runs at an average of 70.38 and a strike rate of 143.62.He has failed to cross the 50-run mark only twice in the tournament. With such a great form to back, there is no reason we won’t have a huge stake on his performance for Monday’s clash.

Anand Singh Bais to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best batter (Parimatch)

Anand Singh Bais is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025,having piled up 461 runs at a staggering average of 92.20 and a strike rate of 143.17.His consistency and ability to accelerate make him one of the most reliable batting picks in the tournament.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Bowlers

Kannan Vignesh to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kannan Vignesh is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,with 16 wickets at an average of 18.31. His rise to dethrone both Himanshu Sahani and Adil Ayub Tunda in the last few matches is spectacular and it is true that he is one of the biggest success stories of Puducherry cricket in recent years. So not betting on him is not an option.

Adil Ayub Tunda to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Ayub Tunda has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the Pondicherry Premier League, having already picked up14 wickets at an average of 21.00, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker so far.Last season too, he finished as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 21 wickets at an average of 14.66. If you’re looking for a dependable bowling bet, Adil Ayub Tunda remains a safe and smart choice.