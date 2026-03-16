Facts: With five wickets at an average of 27.60, Pankaj Yadav is one of the most successful bowlers in the Pondicherry Premier League this season

Vijai Raja has claimed eight wickets at an impressive average of 12.38 in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League

Vedant Bhardwaj has scored 234 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 139.29.

Karaikal Kniights vs Genid Yanam Royals Chance of Winning

Despite their heavy reliance on Vikneshwaran Marimuthu and Ankit Sharma, Karaikal Kniights displayed remarkable resilience to overcome Ruby White Town Legends on Saturday.Mohammed Aqib Jawad and Vijai Raja emerged as the standout performerswith the bat and ball, respectively - a combination that not only powered their win but also offers a solid foundation as they look to build momentum heading into their next fixture.

On the other hand, Genid Yanam Royals have struggled with consistency so far this season.Vedant Bhardwaj has been in outstanding formand remains central to their chances of turning things around. While Anand Bais has managed to execute a solid batting approach that has brought sporadic success, the Royals will need both Bhardwaj and Bais to fire in the same game if they are to mount a serious challenge against the Kniights.

KK’s chance of winning is 46%

GYR’s chance of winning is 54%

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Karaikal Kniights vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Tips

If you’re genuinely looking to make money in this clash, leaving out Vedant Bhardwaj would be a huge miss.The highest run-scorer in the ongoing PPL, Bhardwajhas been in sublime form and presents a solid opportunity to cash in. Ankit Sharma, too, has been chipping in with consistent performances and deserves a heavy stake - his reliability makes him a smart pick for serious punters.

Karaikal Kniights vs Genid Yanam Royals Match Toss Prediction

In 15 matches at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry this year, the batting first team havewon 10 games whereas the chasing side have won five games. The average first innings score at the venue is 170/7 whereas the average first innings winning score has to be 180/7.

Weather Report

There is no rain threat for the match between Karaikal Kniights and Genid Yanam Royals, withAccuweather suggesting there is only a 16% chance of rain on Sunday.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Aman F Khan, Ankit Sharma, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Md Waseef Mukadam, Hitesh Patel, Bhupender Chauhan, Jasoliya Senilkumar, Vijai Raja, Abin Mathew, Pratham Nagori, Lakshme Nishank, Santhosh Kumaran, Rohit Chouhan, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Aman Ahuja, VS Shushruth, Vikas Gupta

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad Batter Nitesh Sedai Batter Aman F Khan Batter Gautam Dileep Shastry Wicket-Keeper Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Md Waseef Mukadam All-rounder Hitesh Patel All-rounder Bhupender Chauhan Bowler Jasoliya Senilkumar Bowler Vijai Raja Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniights havewon one and lost two gamesin the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal (c), Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), R Pravin, Sandeep Paswan, Premraj Rajavelu, Akash Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pranay Singh, Kannan Vignesh, Parth Vaghani, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Divya Prakash Singh, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Pradeep Jakhar, Rohit Baliyan, U Karthiraja, Neel Chakravarty, Praveen Kumar S, Gaurav Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Premraj Rajavelu Batter R Pravin All-rounder Pankaj Yadav All-rounder Sandeep Paswan Bowler Akash Kumar Bowler Kannan Vignesh Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

In four games so far in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League, Genid Yanam Royals have won a couple of games while losing as many matches as well.

Karaikal Kniights vs Genid Yanam Royals Head-To-Head

Karaikal Kniights and Genid Yanam Royalshave faced each other twice in the Pondicherry Premier League, with the former winning both the games.

Karaikal Kniights vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Odds

Genid Yanam Royals have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Genid Yanam Royals have a stunning top three in the form of Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal, and Parameeswaran Sivaraman.While Bhardwaj has been in crazy form, often getting on the borderline ridiculous, there is something about the consistency of Garhwal and Sivaraman, which has transpired into a powerplay average of 48 runs this season. Back them to do well.

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Karaikal Kniights vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Batters

Ankit Sharma to be Karaikal Kniights’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ankit Sharma is Karaikal Kniights’ highest run-scorer this season, having managed 161 runs in four matches after being dismissed only once. He has a strike rate of 143.75, which tells you Sharma is one of the most reliable batters in the side, with the projection to deliver big for the side.

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ Best batter (Parimatch)

The highest run-scorer in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League,Vedant Bhardwaj, has scored 234 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 139.29.He is yet to face a single match in which his bat didn’t do the talking and hence, it is prudent to remember that Bhardwaj may be the perfect candidate to cook up another storm.

Karaikal Kniights vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Bowlers

Vijai Raja to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijai Raja has been the standout performer with the ball for Karaikal Kniights,claiming eight wickets at an impressive average of 12.38 in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League. Currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, his consistency gives plenty of reason to believe he can deliver another impactful performance in the upcoming match.

Pankaj Yadav to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With five wickets at an average of 27.60, Pankaj Yadav is one of the most successful bowlers in the Pondicherry Premier League this season. The two games that Genid Yanam Royals won, Yadav inevitably had a role to play. So bet big on him to deliver for the franchise once again.