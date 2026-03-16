Facts: Krishna Pandey is the highest run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having scored 279 runs at an average of 46.50

Satvik Deswal is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 16.27

Vijai Raja is the highest wicket-taker for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing season, having taken 10 wickets at an average of 18.60

Karaikal Kniights vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Chance of Winning

Karaikal Knights came into the tournament with high expectations, but things haven’t quite gone to plan.Mohammed Aqib Jawad has led the charge with the bat, while Vijai Raja has shouldered the responsibility with the ball.However, the Knights will need more players to step up if they are to finish on a high.

Ossudu Accord Warriors, on the other hand, have had a similarly inconsistent campaign.Krishna Pandey and Jashwanth Shreeram have held their own with the bat, while Satvik Deswal and Sidak Singh have been dependable with the ball.But like the Knights, the Warriors have struggled to find consistent contributions from the rest of the squad. They will be eager to break that pattern and end their season on a successful note.

KK’s chance of winning is 52%

OAW’s chance of winning is 48%

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Karaikal Kniights vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Tips

If you’re looking for smart batting picks, Krishna Pandey should top your list. He’scurrently the leading run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors in this edition of the Pondicherry Premier League, making him a reliable option. Jashwanth Shreeram has been a pillar of consistency. And when it comes to Mohammed Aqib Jawad, ignoring him is simply not an option. Given his current form, backing him in the upcoming clash is a no-brainer.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 58 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years, with chasing sides enjoying a slight advantage,winning 30 games compared to 27 victories for teams batting first.The average first-innings score at this venue is 166/7, but teams generally aim for around 183/6 to feel confident about defending their total.

Weather Report

Weather isn’t expected to play spoilsport in the clash between Genid Yanam Royals and Ruby White Town Legends,with AccuWeather predicting just an 11% chance of rain on Monday.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Ankit Sharma, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Hitesh Patel, Aman Ahuja, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Bhupender Chauhan, Aman F Khan, Pratham Nagori, Vijai Raja, Md Waseef Mukadam, Rohit Chouhan, Lakshme Nishank, Santhosh Kumaran, VS Shushruth, Abin Mathew, Vikas Gupta, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Jasoliya Senilkumar

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad Batter Nitesh Sedai Batter Lakshme Nishank Batter VS Shushruth Batter Bhupender Chauhan Batter Gautam Dileep Shastry Wicket-Keeper Aman F Khan All-rounder Ankit Sharma All-rounder Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Bowler Hitesh Patel Bowler Vijai Raja Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniights havewon just two out of their eight games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier Leagueand have found themselves at the bottom of the points table.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

Jashwanth Shreeram, J Rajashekar Reddy, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Krishna Pandey, Nitin Pranaav (c), Satish Jangir, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Satvik Deswal, Jullian Jacob Edward, Puneet Tripathi, Aditya Singh Chauhan, J Ashrit, A Aravinddaraj, GP Anishvishagan, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar, Omar Patni, Saie Sharan, Ganga Sridhar Raju

Predicted Playing XI

R Jashwanth Shreeram Batter J Rajashekar Reddy Batter Krishna Pandey Batter Shailesh Vaithianathan Wicket-Keeper Sidak Gurvinder Singh All-rounder Nitin Pranaav Batter Thamaraikannan Parandaman All-rounder Karthikeyan Jayasundaram All-rounder Satish Jangir Bowler Mohammed Shafeequddin Bowler Satvik Deswal Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriors havewon just two out of eight games in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Head-To-Head

Karaikal Kniights and Ossudu Accord Warriors have played each other twice in the Pondicherry Premier League, with both teams winning one game each.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Odds

Ossudu Accord Warriors to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With R Jashwanth Shreeram and J Rajashekar Reddy opening for Ossudu Accord Warriors, there is a clear thread that justifies why Ossudu Accord Warriors will do well in the first six overs of the innings. In the ongoing season, they havescored 44 runs in the first six overs on average, which tells you why Ossudu Accord Warriors can do well in the upcoming match.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ossudu Accord Warriors T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Karaikal Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now!

Karaikal Kniights vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Batters

Mohammed Aqib Jawad to be Karaikal Kniights’ best batter (Parimatch)

Mohammed Aqib Jawad is the highest run-scorer for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League,amassing 263 runs at an average of 32.88 and a strike rate of 137.70.He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament already and is the biggest accelerator for Karaikal Kniights. Bet big on him to deliver value for you.

Krishna Pandey to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Krishna Pandey is the highest run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having scored 279 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 169.09. The seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament, Pandey is the beacon of hope for them. Should you go ahead and bet big on him? Without doubt.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Bowlers

Vijai Raja to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijai Raja is the highest wicket-taker for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing season,having taken 10 wickets at an average of 18.60.Despite not having a lot of support around him, Vijai Raja has continued to be the force everyone will be splurging around. In such a case, betting against him doesn’t seem like a good idea.

Satvik Deswal to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Satvik Deswal is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 16.27. He is also the highest wicket-taker for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing tournament. So bet on him and sleep tight.