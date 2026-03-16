Facts: Anand Bais is Ruby White Town Legends’ highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, having amassed 205 runs at an average of 68.33 and a strike rate of 140.41

With nine wickets already, Adil Ayub Tunda is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, at an average of 16.67

Ankit Sharma is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament and the leading run-getter for Karaikal Kniights

Karaikal Kniights vs Ruby White Town Legends Chance of Winning

Karaikal Kniights have largely blown hot and cold in the ongoing season, but their previous encounter against Ruby White Town Legends will give them a lot of confidence. They are a bowling heavy side, but the success of their batters in the previous clash has ensured that they are more aligned than ever. Can they bring a wholesome change and result a differential?

On the other hand, Ruby White Town Legends are a consistent side. Anand Bais and Vandit Joshi are batting mainstays of the side, and with Adil Ayub Tunda and Rishi Raut taking charge of bowling consistently, Ruby White Town Legends can focus on developing a robust strategy to take down the Kniights.

KK’s chance of winning is 45%

RWTL’s chance of winning is 55%

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Karaikal Kniights vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Tips

Bet big on Vandit Joshi to have a cracker of a game. He has been White Town’s apple-eyed boy so far and delivering consistently in almost all games. Adil Ayub Tunda’s wicket-taking appetite is on another level at this moment and you can benefit from it by having a decent stake on them.Anand Bais is Ruby White Town Legends’ best batterso far and you can’t skip him at any any cost.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ruby White Town Legends Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted a total of 47 Pondicherry Premier League games in the last couple of years, withbatters averaging 23.6 at a strike rate of 140.1. The batting first teams have won 21 games as compared to 25 games won by the chasing sides. Theaverage first innings score at the venue is 164/7 as compared to the average first innings winning score of 184/7.

Weather Report

There is no rain threat for the match between Karaikal Kniights and Ruby White Town Legends, withAccuweather suggesting there is only a 12% chance of rain on Tuesday.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Aman F Khan, Ankit Sharma, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Md Waseef Mukadam, Hitesh Patel, Bhupender Chauhan, Jasoliya Senilkumar, Vijai Raja, Abin Mathew, Pratham Nagori, Lakshme Nishank, Santhosh Kumaran, Rohit Chouhan, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Aman Ahuja, VS Shushruth, Vikas Gupta

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad Batter Nitesh Sedai Batter Aman F Khan Batter Gautam Dileep Shastry Wicket-Keeper Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Md Waseef Mukadam All-rounder Hitesh Patel All-rounder Bhupender Chauhan Bowler Jasoliya Senilkumar Bowler Vijai Raja Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniightshave won two and lost three gamesin the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Neyan Shyam Kangayan (c), Akash Kargave, Anand Bais, Vandit Joshi, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Nadeem Khan, Naman Sharma, Ankit Kushwah, Prathapraj D, Adil Ayub Tunda, Logesh Prabagaran, Ayudh Sharma, S Pradeep Roshan, Sunil Bishnoi, Rishi Rajendra, Harikrishna Shishir, Nakul Mehta, Naveen Karthikeyan, Sarvajith V

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Akash Kargave Batter Ayudh Sharma Batter Anand Bais Batter Vandit Joshi All-rounder Ashwin Das All-rounder Palanisamy Paneerselvam Wicket-Keeper Nadeem Khan Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler Naman Sharma Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legendshave won three out of five gamesin the Pondicherry Premier League so far.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ruby White Town Legends Head-To-Head

Karaikal Kniights and Ruby White Town Legends have faced each other three times in the Pondicherry Premier League, with theformer winning one and the latter coming out victorious in two encounters.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Odds

Ruby White Town Legends have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave, and Ayudh Sharma, Ruby White Town Legends have a proven top three,who have averaged a shade over 51 runs in the first six overs of the innings. That seems like a safe bet, which will yield results in almost every game and why we should obviously take the challenge head-on.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Batters

Ankit Sharma to be Karaikal Kniights’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ankit Sharma has been in sensational form in the ongoing season of the Pondicherry Premier League,having scored 192 runs while being dismissed just once. With a strike rate of 148.84, he is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament and the leading run-getter for Karaikal Kniights. Given his consistency and current form, backing him to deliver in the upcoming match seems like a smart move.

Anand Bais to be Ruby White Town Legends’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Ruby White Town Legends have been saved multiple times by Anand Bais, who is their highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, havingamassed 205 runs at an average of 68.33 and a strike rate of 140.41.That is the kind of dominance we expect to witness from Anand Bais in the upcoming matches as well.

Karaikal Kniights vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Bowlers

Vijai Raja to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijai Raja is thesecond-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League,having taken 10 wickets at an average of 14.20. He is exceptional in every regard and can stay ahead of the curve. For Karaikal to be successful, you really need to have a solid stake on him.

Adil Tunda to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

After having an exceptional tournament last time around, Adil Ayub Tunda is cintinung a similar line of form in the ongoing season as well. With nine wickets already,Adil Ayub Tunda is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, at an average of 16.67. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bet big on him.