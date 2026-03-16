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Karaikal Kniights vs Villianur Mohit Kings Match Prediction

KAR

39%

Chance of Winning

VIL

61%

Parimatch

1.45
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T20

Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Karaikal Kniights and Villianur Mohit Kings will face off in the final league game of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on July 22, 2025 (Tuesday), at 6:00 PM IST. While Villianur Mohit Kings have already sealed their spot in the playoffs, Karaikal Kniights have been knocked out of the tournament.

Facts:

  • Ankit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having amassed 278 runs at an impressive average of 55.60
  • Bhanu Anand is third on the list of top run-scorers in the Pondicherry Premier League, and piled up 387 runs at an average of 48.38
  • Himanshu Sahani is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, with 14 wickets at an impressive average of 15.21

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Karaikal Kniights vs Villianur Mohit Kings Chance of Winning

Karaikal Kniights have faltered far too often this season. Despite some standoutindividual performances from the likes of Nitesh Sedai and Ankit Sharma, it’s been a disappointing campaign for a side that promised much more. Hitesh Patel and Vijai Raja have done their bit with the ball, but the Kniights need stronger collective efforts to stay competitive.

Villianur Mohit Kings are one of the most balanced and well-rounded sides in the competition. The Kings have unearthed multiple match-winners across departments. Their bowling unit also features several game-changers, capable of keeping opponents under constant pressure.

  • KK’s chance of winning is 39%
  • VMK’s chance of winning is 61%

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Karaikal Kniights vs Villianur Mohit Kings Betting Tips

Bet on Bhanu Anand. The Villianur Mohit Kings’ wicketkeeper has been a key difference-maker with the bat this season, and backing him could boost your returns. Ankit Sharma also presents a great opportunity to cash in, given his all-round potential. Don’t forget to support Himanshu Sahani too -he’s currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournamentand has been consistently delivering with the ball.

Karaikal Kniights vs Villianur Mohit Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 59 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years, with chasing sides holding a slight edge,winning 30 games compared to 28 victories for teams batting first.The average first-innings score at this venue stands at 166/7, but teams usually look to post around 183/6 to feel confident about defending their total.

Weather Report

After rain washed out the clash between Genid Yanam Royals and Ruby White Town Legends on Monday, there’s a chance it could play spoilsport again on Tuesday. AccuWeatherpredicts a 54% chance of precipitation, keeping the weather conditions uncertain.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Ankit Sharma, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Hitesh Patel, Aman Ahuja, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Bhupender Chauhan, Aman F Khan, Pratham Nagori, Vijai Raja, Md Waseef Mukadam, Rohit Chouhan, Lakshme Nishank, Santhosh Kumaran, VS Shushruth, Abin Mathew, Vikas Gupta, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Jasoliya Senilkumar

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad

Batter

Nitesh Sedai

Batter

Lakshme Nishank

Batter

VS Shushruth

Batter

Bhupender Chauhan

Batter

Gautam Dileep Shastry

Wicket-Keeper

Aman F Khan

All-rounder

Ankit Sharma

All-rounder

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Bowler

Hitesh Patel

Bowler

Vijai Raja

Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniights have wonjust two out of their nine games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier Leagueand have found themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kale, Aman Khan (c), Akash Pougajendy, Puneet Datey, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Samar Khan, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Sunil Kumar P, Raghav Goyal, Ramesh Kumar, Rahul J, Indrajeet Kumar, Himanshu Sahani, Keerthivasan V, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Damodaran Rohit, J Manikandan, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Sunendhar M

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand

Wicket-keeper

Mohit Kale

Batter

Sivamurugan Murugaiyan

Batter

Aman Khan

Batter

Akash Pougajendy

Batter

Prithvi Rajan Khanna

All-rounder

Raghav Goyal

All-rounder

Sunil Kumar P

Bowler

Puneet Datey

Bowler

Samar Khan

Bowler

Himanshu Sahani

Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kings are currently third on the points table,having won six out of nine games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Karaikal Kniights vs Villianur Mohit Kings Head-To-Head

Karaikal Kniights and Villianur Mohit Kings have faced each other twice in the Pondicherry Premier League,with the latter winning both games comfortably.

Karaikal Kniights vs Villianur Mohit Kings Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

One of the key reasons behind Villianur Mohit Kings' success this season has been their formidable top three - Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kale, and Sivamurugan Murugaiyan. Together, they’ve provided consistent starts,averaging 55.45 runs in the powerplay.Given this record, backing Villianur Mohit Kings, especially in the powerplay, looks like a smart bet.

Karaikal Kniights vs Villianur Mohit Kings

T20

Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null

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Karaikal Knights

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1.45
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Villianur Mohit Kings

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2.56
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Karaikal Kniights vs Villianur Mohit Kings Best Batters

Ankit Sharma to be Karaikal Kniights’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ankit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,having amassed 278 runs at an impressive average of 55.60 and a strike rate of 145.34.He’s currently the eighth-highest run-scorer in the tournament and the Kniights’ best batter this season. So go ahead and bet big on him.

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Bhanu Anand has been in sensational form this season, currently sitting third on the list of top run-scorers in the Pondicherry Premier League. He haspiled up 387 runs at an average of 48.38 and a strike rate of 137.23. If you’re looking for a safe yet high-reward pick, backing Bhanu Anand is a no-brainer.

Karaikal Kniights vs Villianur Mohit Kings Best Bowlers

Vijai Raja to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijai Raja is the leading wicket-taker for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,having picked up 10 wickets at an average of 18.60.He also ranks eighth on the overall tournament wicket-takers’ list, which is why he needs to be backed for this market.

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Sahani is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,with 14 wickets at an impressive average of 15.21.He’s one of the biggest assets in the Villianur Mohit Kings’ squad and, alongside Aman Khan, can turn games around.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Villianur Mohit Kings

Villianur Mohit Kings have been the most consistent side in the ongoing tournament, racking up six wins so far. Their squad is loaded with match-winners who have stepped up in different situations. From Bhanu Anand and Akash Pougajendy to Himanshu Sahani and Aman Khan, the Kings have multiple players capable of changing the course of a game. Given their momentum and squad depth, backing Villianur Mohit Kings to win this contest seems like a smart call.
  • KK to Win - 2.56 (Parimatch)
  • VMK to Win - 1.45 (Parimatch)
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