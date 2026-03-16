Facts: Ajay Rohera had scored 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 172.61 in the previous season of PPL

Mahe Megalo Strikers have scored an average of 45 runs in the powerplay this season, amounting 53 and 37 in the first two matches

Satvik Deswal is Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler this season, having picked four wickets in two matches at an average of 11.25

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Chance of Winning

Led by Shrikaran A, Mahe Megalo Strikers have a squad that can rival the best of the teams in Indian league cricket, but that didn’t seem to be the case in the previous clash. Despite that, the likes ofAjay Rohera, who was the second-highest run-scorer in the league last year, would be eager to get back in the reckoning to deliver massive goods.

On the other hand, Ossudu Accord Warriors didn’t have the best of the outings to rely on. After losing two consecutive games, they now seem devoid of any quality that may befall them. Theyhad to rely on Mohammed Shafeequddin and Nitin Pranaavto save them from blushes, but the lower-order batters can only do so much.

MMS’s chance of winning is 65%

OAW’s chance of winning is 35%

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Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Tips

Bet big on Ajay Rohera. He may have failed in the last two matches, failing to open the account in one game, but he is too good to miss out on a good score.Karan Kannan and Ragavan Ramamoorthy are two of the best batterswho will add massive value to the teams he is represent. Should you also bet on Nitin Pranaav? You definitely should.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Match Toss Prediction

In seven games so far at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, thebatting first teams have won four and the chasing sides have come good in three encounters. So there’s no clear pattern to this, but most of the matches are low-scoring encounters in the tournament so far.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted on Thursday in Pondicherry, with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing a clean day advisory for this game.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Shobhit Chaudhary, Karan Kannan, Shrikaran A (c), Bharat Sharma, Sreeraj J R, Sagar Udeshi, Thivagar Gopal, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Akshant Baghel, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Nithiyananda Raman, Vamsi Krishna, Sai Hariram K, Aahil Kachru, Bharat Rawat, Vishal Khokhar, Santha Moorthy, S Kishan Kumar, Audhi Sachin

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Akshant Baghel All-rounder Shrikaran A Batter Shobhit Chaudhary All-rounder Bharat Sharma All-rounder Karan Kannan All-rounder Thivagar Gopal Bowler Sreeraj J R Bowler Pooviarasan Manogaran Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Defending champions Mahe Megalo Strikershave won one and lost onein the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

J Rajashekar Reddy, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Satvik Deswal, Nitin Pranaav (c), Puneet Tripathi, A Aravinddaraj, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Krishna Pandey, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Jullian Jacob Edward, J Ashrit, Jashwanth Shreeram, Satish Jangir, GP Anishvishagan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Saie Sharan, Omar Patni, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar

Predicted Playing XI

Jashwanth Shreeram Batter J Rajashekar Reddy Batter Karthikeyan Jayasundaram Batter Puneet Tripathi Wicket-Keeper Sidak Gurvinder Singh Batter Shailesh Vaithianathan Batter Thamaraikannan Parandaman All-rounder Krishna Pandey Bowler Nitin Pranaav Bowler Mohammed Shafeequddin Bowler Satvik Deswal Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriors have been thoroughly disappointing this season, having lost both their games so far in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Head-To-Head

Mahe Megalo Strikers and Ossudu Accord Warriorshave played against each other twice, with each winning one game each.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Odds

Mahe Megalo Strikers have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Mahe Megalo Strikers have scored an average of 45 runs in the powerplay this season, amounting 53 and 37 in the first two matches. The second game was played on a green-top, which ended up being a low-scoring affair - hence, it was natural that runs were at a premium. So you have to bet big on Mahe Megalo Strikers to deliver big-time for the franchise on Thursday.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.32 Bet Now!

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Batters

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera didn’t trouble the scorers in their first game of the season and scored only 20 in the next, but Mahe Megalo Strikers know what the wicket-keeper is capable of. The second-highest run-scorer in the previous season,Rohera had scored 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 172.61. With two centuries and one fifty last season, he ensured that things are falling back in place easily.

Mohammed Shafeequddin to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Despite being a lower-order batter, Mohammed Shafeequddin has delivered the goods for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing season, having scored 57 runs in two games for an otherwise unimpressive team. He hasscored those runs at a strike rate of 172.73, which tells you why Shafeequddin needs to be backed more.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Bowlers

Thivagar Gopal to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Thivagar Gopal is the highest wicket-taker for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League,having picked four wickets at an average of 11.50. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and place your bet on him.

Satvik Deswal to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Satvik Deswal is Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler this season,having picked four wickets in two matches at an average of 11.25. Despite not having a lot of support from the other end to back his efforts, Deswal has continued to deliver for the side without too much worry. So be sure that Ossudu Accord Warriors will be at a good position if he continues to deliver for the side.