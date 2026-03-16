Facts: Vedant Bhardwaj has been plundering runs in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, amassing 470 runs at an average of 67.14 and a strike rate of 143.29

Kannan Vignesh is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, with 15 wickets at an average of 17.13

Ajay Rohera has scored 229 runs at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 162.41 in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Genid Yanam Royals Chance of Winning

Defending champions Mahe Megalo Strikers have found themselves in complete disarray this season.Apart from Ajay Rohera and, to some extent, Shrikaran A, the rest of the squad has failed to meet expectations. Their bowling unit, in particular, has been far from convincing. To break out of this rut, the Strikers need to find a way to overcome Genid Yanam Royals - a team that, at the moment, look flawless and aren’t putting a foot wrong.

On the other hand, Genid Yanam Royals have completely turned things around this season.With six wins from eight games, they currently sit at the top of the points table.Powered by the relentless batting form of Vedant Bhardwaj, this is a team far removed from last year’s inconsistent avatar. Look at batting or bowling charts, you will find Genid Yanam Royals’ players aplenty, and that says something.

MMS’s chance of winning is 26%

GYR’s chance of winning is 74%

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Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Tips

Bet big on Vedant Bhardwaj.The highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, Bhardwaj has consistently led Genid Yanam Royals’ batting chargeand there’s every reason to back him to continue his dominant run in the upcoming match. Parameshwaran Sivaraman has also stepped up in style, becoming the fourth-highest run-scorer in the league - a fact that makes ignoring him a costly mistake. And don’t forget about Kannan Vignesh. He’s in the middle of a wicket-taking spree, turning every game into a platform to showcase his relentless hunger for breakthroughs.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Genid Yanam Royals Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 53 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years.Chasing sides have enjoyed a slight edge, winning 29 games compared to 24 wins for teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 165/7, but teams generally need to post around 185/6 to feel confident about defending a total.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain for the match between Mahe Megalo Strikers and Genid Yanam Royals, withAccuweather predicting only a 12% chance of precipitation on Saturday.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal (c), Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Premraj Rajavelu, Pranay Singh, R Pravin, Kannan Vignesh, Sandeep Paswan, Pradeep Jakhar, Parth Vaghani, Pankaj Yadav, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Divya Prakash Singh, U Karthiraja, Praveen Kumar S, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Rohit Baliyan, Akash Kumar, Neel Chakravarty, Gaurav Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Premraj Rajavelu Batter Pranay Singh Batter R Pravin All-rounder Kannan Vignesh All-rounder Pradeep Jakhar Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler Praveen Kumar S Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royalshave won six and lost a couple of games in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025. They are currently sitting at the top of the points table.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Karan Kannan, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Sai Hariram K, Shobhit Chaudhary, Nithiyananda Raman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi (c), Sabhay Chadha, Anugrah Latwal, Shrikaran A, Aahil Kachru, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vamsi Krishna, Bharat Rawat, Thivagar Gopal, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Santha Moorthy, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Karan Kannan All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary Batter Shrikaran A Batter Sai Hariram K Batter Sabhay Chadha All-rounder Bharat Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Anugrah Latwal Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikershave just won a couple of games while losing five matchesin the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Genid Yanam Royals Head-To-Head

Mahe Megalo Strikers and Genid Yanam Royalshave faced each other three times in the Pondicherry Premier League, with the latter winning a couple of games.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Odds

Genid Yanam Royals to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Genid Yanam Royals have dominated the powerplay in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League,averaging 55.83 runs in the first six overs of the innings.With Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal, and Parameeswaran Sivaraman consistently delivering early blows to the opposition, like they contributed 171 runs together last game, out of which 83 runs in the first six overs. So betting on them makes perfect sense.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Genid Yanam Royals T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.50 Bet Now!

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Batters

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Mahe Megalo Strikers have an incredible and fierce competitor in the form ofAjay Rohera, who has scored 229 runs at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 162.41in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League. In the last season, he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament and has carried that form quite well. So backing him seems like an ideal situation.

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Vedant Bhardwaj has been plundering runs in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,amassing 470 runs at an average of 67.14 and a strike rate of 143.29.Only twice in the tournament has he failed to cross the 50-run mark, which tells you why betting on Vedant Bhardwaj is a good idea.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Bowlers

Anugrah Latwal to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Anugrah Latwal is the only Mahe Megalo Strikers bowler who has done something credible this season.His three wickets in the previous match against Ruby White Town Legends were a clear demonstrationof what he brings to the table, and against all odds, he is the best bet to do well.

Kannan Vignesh to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kannan Vignesh is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,with 15 wickets at an average of 17.13.His rise to dethrone both Himanshu Sahani and Adil Ayub Tunda in the last few matches tells a story about his resilience; hence, betting big on him will help you make a lot of money.