Facts: Vijai Raja is the leading wicket-taker for the Karaikal Knights in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having claimed 10 wickets at an average of 18.60

Karan Kannan is the leading wicket-taker for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing season of the Pondicherry Premier League

Ankit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, amassing 234 runs at an average of 78.00 and a strike rate of 145.34

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Kniights Chance of Winning

Defending champions Mahe Megalo Strikers have blown hot and cold in the ongoing season, but by beating Genid Yanam Royals by a convincing margin in the last game, they have come back to the reckoning. The form of Ajay Rohera is a crucial factor here, as the former Madhya Pradesh batter consistently delivers game after game.

On the other hand, Karaikal Kniights have been faltering way too often this season. There hasn’t been a game in which they have done well to be considered great. While Nitesh Sedai and Ankit Sharma have done well with the bat, Hitesh Patel and Vijai Raja have been delivering with the ball, but they need more collective performances to float around.

MMS’s chance of winning is 61%

KK’s chance of winning is 39%

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Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Tips

I am taking a good stake on Ankit Sharma. The all-rounder has been in spectacular form, and backing him to do well in the upcoming match could help us earn a good amount of money. Ajay Rohera, who is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament, is also another candidate who can help us multiply our investment. Additionally, Kamaleeshwaran A remains a dependable pick. With his proven ability to contribute with the bat, he is well worth considering.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Kniights Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 56 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years. Chasing teams have held a slight advantage, winning 28 matches compared to 27 victories for sides batting first. The average first-innings score at this venue is 166/7. However, teams generally aim for a total in the range of 183/6 to feel reasonably confident about defending their score.

Weather Report

There is no significant threat of rain for the match between Mahe Megalo Strikers and Karaikal Kniights, with AccuWeather forecasting just a 13% chance of precipitation on Sunday.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Karan Kannan, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Sai Hariram K, Shobhit Chaudhary, Nithiyananda Raman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi (c), Sabhay Chadha, Anugrah Latwal, Shrikaran A, Aahil Kachru, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vamsi Krishna, Bharat Rawat, Thivagar Gopal, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Santha Moorthy, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Karan Kannan All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary Batter Shrikaran A Batter Sai Hariram K Batter Sabhay Chadha All-rounder Bharat Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Anugrah Latwal Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikershave just won three games while losing five matchesin the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Ankit Sharma, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Hitesh Patel, Aman Ahuja, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Bhupender Chauhan, Aman F Khan, Pratham Nagori, Vijai Raja, Md Waseef Mukadam, Rohit Chouhan, Lakshme Nishank, Santhosh Kumaran, VS Shushruth, Abin Mathew, Vikas Gupta, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Jasoliya Senilkumar

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad Batter Nitesh Sedai Batter Lakshme Nishank Batter VS Shushruth Batter Bhupender Chauhan Batter Gautam Dileep Shastry Wicket-Keeper Aman F Khan All-rounder Ankit Sharma All-rounder Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Bowler Hitesh Patel Bowler Vijai Raja Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniights have won just two out of their seven games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League and have found themselves at the bottom of the points table.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Kniights Head-To-Head

Mahe Megalo Strikers and Karaikal Kniights have faced each other three times in the Pondicherry Premier League, with the former winning one game and the latter securing two wins.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Odds

Mahe Megalo Strikers to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Mahe Megalo Strikers have a brilliant top three in the form of Ajay Rohera, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, and Kamaleeshwaran A, who have been delivering for the side consistently. In eight matches so far, Mahe Megalo Strikers have a powerplay batting average of 51.24, which tells you they are a good batting side. So, betting on them makes perfect logical sense.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Kniights T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Karaikal Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.13 Bet Now!

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Kniights Best Batters

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having amassed 282 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 155.80. Last season, he finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer and has carried that form into this edition. Backing him, therefore, seems like a smart and calculated choice.

Ankit Sharma to be Karaikal Kniights’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ankit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, amassing 234 runs at an average of 78.00 and a strike rate of 145.34. He is the eighth-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far and Karaikal Kniights’ best batter. So go ahead and bet big on him.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Karaikal Kniights Best Bowlers

Karan Kannan to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Karan Kannan is the leading wicket-taker for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing season of the Pondicherry Premier League, having picked up eight wickets at an impressive average of 13.75. Given his current form, he is a strong contender to make an impact once again.

Vijai Raja to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijai Raja is the leading wicket-taker for the Karaikal Knights in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having claimed 10 wickets at an average of 18.60. He also ranks eighth on the overall tournament wicket-takers’ list, further underlining why he remains a reliable pick to perform well.