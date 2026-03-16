Facts: In his PPL career, Tunda has taken 24 wickets at an average of 16.3 and an economy rate of 7.1

Gopal Thivagar has taken 16 wickets in the Pondicherry Premier League at an average of 19.4 and a strike rate of 13.4

Ajay Rohera is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Pondicherry Premier League, having scored 489 runs at an average of 40.75 at a strike rate of 172.8

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends Chance of Winning

Mahe Megalo Strikers won their opening game against Karaikal Kniightscomprehensively, but things didn’t go as per plans in the next two matches. For them to have a good crack later on, they can’t afford to lose any momentum against Ruby White Town Legends and instead, they need to forge a successful turnaround in the upcoming clash.

On the other hand, for Ruby White Town Legends, despite skipper Neyan Shyam Kangayan failing to score something substantial, the likes of Akash Kargave and Anand Bais have ensured things are right in place for them.Palanisamy Paneerselvam and Adil Ayub Tunda are delivering the goods as well, making them a complete unit overall.

MMS’s chance of winning is 52%

RWL’s chance of winning is 48%

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Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Tips

Bet on Ashwin Das. He is thehighest run-scorer for his side in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier Leagueand definitely going to build on that as the tournament motors along. Anand Bais can’t be contained so easily and you can bet everything in the world to bank on the success. Adil Ayub Tunda is successful in regularly picking wickets and you can be sure that he will deliver value with the ball.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherryhas played host to nine matches this year so far, with an almost even record for batting first and bowling first teams. While batting first teams have won five games so far, the chasing sides have secured four wins.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to cause any issue in the match between Mahe Megalo Strikers and Ruby White Town Legends in the upcoming clash, with theAccuweather suggesting there is only 6% chance of precipitation on Friday.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Akshant Baghel, Shrikaran A (c), Shobhit Chaudhary, Sai Hariram K, Karan Kannan, Bharat Sharma, Thivagar Gopal, Sagar Udeshi, Nithiyananda Raman, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Vamsi Krishna, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Aahil Kachru, Sreeraj J R, Audhi Sachin, Bharat Rawat, Vishal Khokhar, Santha Moorthy, S Kishan Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Shrikaran A Batter Shobhit Chaudhary Batter Sai Hariram K All-rounder Akshant Baghel All-rounder Karan Kannan All-rounder Bharat Sharma Bowler Thivagar Gopal Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikershave won one and lost two games so far in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Neyan Shyam Kangayan (c), Akash Kargave, Anand Bais, Vandit Joshi, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Nadeem Khan, Naman Sharma, Ankit Kushwah, Prathapraj D, Adil Ayub Tunda, Logesh Prabagaran, Ayudh Sharma, S Pradeep Roshan, Sunil Bishnoi, Rishi Rajendra, Harikrishna Shishir, Nakul Mehta, Naveen Karthikeyan, Sarvajith V

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Akash Kargave Batter Ayudh Sharma Batter Anand Bais Batter Vandit Joshi All-rounder Ashwin Das All-rounder Palanisamy Paneerselvam Wicket-Keeper Nadeem Khan Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler Naman Sharma Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legendshave won two out of three games in the Pondicherry Premier League so far.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends Head-To-Head

Ruby White Town Legends and Mahe Megalo Strikers have played each other three times in the Pondicherry Premier League,with the latter winning a couple of games.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Odds

Ruby White Town Legends have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Ruby White Town Legends have an incredible top-three in the form of Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave, and Ayudh Sharma - who all are capable of delivering big value. In the ongoing season of PPL,Ruby White Town Legends have scored an average of 53 runs in the first six overswhich tells you why betting on them to have a great powerplay seems a given.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Ruby White Town Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now!

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Batters

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera is thesecond-highest run-scorer in the history of Pondicherry Premier League, having scored 489 runs at an average of 40.75 at a strike rate of 172.8.With two centuries and one fifty, Rohera has managed a terrific portfolio of success since moving on from Madhya Pradesh and you should know why that’s going to give you an incremental benefit.

Ashwin Das to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ashwin Das is the highest run-scorer for Ruby White Town Legends in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,having scored 109 runs at an average of 109 and a strike rate of 160.3. He has a pretty good understanding of the wicket and what he wants to deliver with the side. So bet big on him.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Bowlers

Gopal Thivagar to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Gopal Thivagar has taken 16 wickets in the Pondicherry Premier League at an average of 19.4 and a strike rate of 13.4. Overall, the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the league, Gopal Thivagar has built a cult of his own - on which he would want to build his credentials. So what are you waiting for? Bet big on him.

Adil Ayub Tunda to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Ayub Tunda is the highest wicket-taker in the Pondicherry Premier League and a lot is dependent on him as far as Ruby White Town Legends’ success is concerned. In his PPL career,Tunda has taken 24 wickets at an average of 16.3 and an economy rate of 7.1.He has a strike rate of 13.8, which gives away everything we need to know. So back him to do well.