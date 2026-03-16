Facts: Ajay Rohera of Mahe Megalo Strikers is the 4th highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025. He has scored 139 runs in four matches

Akash Pougajendy has scored 118 runs in three matches at an average of 59 for Villianur Mohit Kings

Kings wicketkeeper-batter Bhanu Anand scored 79 runs off 54 balls in his last outing

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings Chance of Winning

Villianur Mohit Kings have a really strong chance of beating Villianur Mohit King. Kings are the top-ranked team in the six-team Pondicherry Premier League 2025, while Mahe Megalo Strikers are reeling at the bottom. Villianur Mohit Kings have won each of their first three games, while Mahe Megalo Strikers have lost each of their last three games.

Strikers have failed in both bowling as well as batting group. They have failed to chase down targets in their last two games,.after allowing the oppositions to post above-par targets. On the slip side, Kings chased down 153 in their last match with five wickets and nine balls remaining. They gunned down 138 in just 15 overs in their second-last match.

Mahe Megalo Strikers chances of winning - 30%

Villianur Mohit Kings chances of winning - 70%

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Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Villianur Mohit Kings opener Mohit Kale has scored 26, 24, and 27 in his three outings so far in the tournament. The 28-year-old right-hander has got off to good starts on all three occasions but failed to convert them into big scores. There is a good chance that he would score big against struggling Strikers in the evening match on Saturday.

Mahe Megalo Strikers captain Shrikaran A scored 17 runs off 14 balls in his last outing of Pondicherry Premier League. The southpaw was dismissed for a duck in his second outing. The 29-year-old scored 28 off 25 in the series-opener. The innings consisted of three fours and a six. It's high time that Shrikaran gets his mojo back, and the same could motivate him to play a captain's knock against Kings on Saturday.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings Toss Prediction

Unbeaten Villianur Mohit Kings last opted to bowl first in their evening match at the Puducherry venue and won the match by five wickets. Ruby White Town Legends won by 25 runs against Mahe Megalo Strikers in the evening match on Friday. However, the Strikers also opted to bowl first in their evening match here. All the matches are being played a the same venue - Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Strikers and Kings are very likely to bowl first again after winning the toss.

Weather Report

No rain has been predicted in Puducherry on Saturday, July 12.With a humidity level of 56 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 34 degree Celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 14 km/h.

Villianur Mohit Kings News & Player List

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand(w), Mohit Kale, Damodaran Rohit(c), Akash Pougajendy, Aman Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Samar Khan, Puneet Datey, Raghav Goyal, J Manikandan, Himanshu Sahani, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Rahul J, Sunil Kumar P, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Keerthivasan V, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Sunendhar M, Indrajeet Kumar, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Batter Mohit Kale Batter Akash Pougajendy Wicketkeeper Aman Khan All-rounder Damodran Rohit (CAP) All-rounder Prithvi Rajan Khanna// Himanshu Sahani Batter Samar Khan Bowler Ramesh Kumar Bowler Puneet Datey Bowler Raghav Goyal Bowler J Manikandan Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kings are on fire with three wins on the trot. The team won their first game by 51 runs, and then registered six and five-wicket wins respectively.

Mahe Megalo Strikers News & Player List

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Ajay Rohera(w), Kamaleeshwaran A, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Karan Kannan, Shrikaran A(c), Shobhit Chaudhary, Bharat Sharma, Thivagar Gopal, Sagar Udeshi, Nithiyananda Raman, Santha Moorthy, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Aahil Kachru, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Sai Hariram K, Bharat Rawat, Vamsi Krishna, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran AAll-rounderAjay Rohera (WK)BatterRagavan RamamoorthyAll-rounderShrikaran AAll-rounderShobhit ChaudharyBaTTERSai HariramBatterKaran kannanAll-rounderThivagare GopalBowlerBharat sharmaBowlerN RamanBowler

Kamaleeshwaran A All-rounder Ajay Rohera (WK) Batter Ragavan Ramamoorthy All-rounder Shrikaran A All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary BaTTER Sai Hariram Batter Karan kannan All-rounder Thivagare Gopal Bowler Bharat sharma Bowler N Raman Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikers have lost their last three matches. They kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win over Kniights. In total, they have lost three of their first four games.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings Head to Head

Mahe Megalo Strikers have won each of their three matches against Villianur Mohit Kings till date.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Mahe Megalo Strikers Won: 3

Villianur Mohit Kings Won: 0

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings to have a better opening partnership than Mahe Megalo Strikers

Villianur Mohit Kings openers Bhanu Anand and Mohit Kale partnered for 55 runs in their last outing. Anand scored 79, while Kale chipped in with 26 off 19. The duo partnered for 14 runs in their second-last outing together, and 47 in their first match against Genid Yanam Royals. Anand scored 23 and Kale 27. The two batters have shown good form, and the added confidence of three wins on the trot, is very likely to pump them up for another good start for their team. Moreover, Strikers bowlers are low on confidence after failing to defend targets in their last two games. Considering all the scenarios, Villianur Mohit Kings are expected to forge a better partnership than their Villianur Mohit Kings counterparts.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.05 Bet Now!

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings Top Batters

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers' top batter

Mahe Megalo Strikers openerAjay Rohera scored 85 runs off 44 balls in his last outingagainst Ruby White Town Legends. The swashbuckling innings from the wicketkeeper-batter consisted of four boundaries and as many as eight sixes. With momentum on his side, Rohera can emerge as the leading run-scorer for his side once again.

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings' top batter

Villianur Mohit Kings opener Bhanu Anand was on fire in his last outing against Karaikal Kniights as hescored 79 runs off just 54 balls.The innings consisted of 10 fours and three sixes. The 26-year-old right-hander could emerge as the leading run-scorer for his side once again.

Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings Top Bowlers

Kamaleeshwaran A to be Mahe Megalo Strikers' top bowler

Kamaleeshwaran A, the Mahe Megalo Strikers pacer,picked two wickets against Ruby White Town Legends.He did not get much opportunity to bowl for Strikers in the previous games. But the team is expected to back him for the role in the upcoming fixtures. Kamaleeshwaran could emerge as the X-factor for his team with the ball against Kings.

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings' top bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings' 21-year-old off-spinner Himanshu Sahani has emerged as a consistent bowler for his side.He picked three wickets in the first match, and one each in the following two games. Eyes will be on him once again.