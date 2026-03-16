Facts: In his Pondicherry Premier League career, Sidak Gurvinder Singh has taken 21 wickets at an average of 15.9 and a superbly-good economy rate of 6.8

Vedant Bhardwaj is the highest run-scorer in the PPL 2025, having scored 175 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 138.9

Jashwanth Shreeram R has amassed a total of 392 runs in 11 matches at an average of 39.2 and a strike rate of 131.5

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Genid Yanam Royals Chance of Winning

Ossudu Accord Warriors lost their first two games, but secured acomprehensive win in the third clash, beating Mahe Megalo Strikers by 72 runs. R Jashwanth Shreeram and Nitin Pranaav led the charge with the bat whereas Satvik Deswal and Mohammed Shafeequddin dismatled them with the ball. For them, it must be a massive confidence booster.

On the other hand, after beating Mahe Megalo Strikers by nine runs,Genid Yanam Royals have faltered on the wayside, losing to Ruby White Town Legends by six wickets. It was the usual suspects - Vedant Bhardwaj and Parameeswaran Sivaraman, who were at the thick of things, but things didn’t go their way. They will be desparte to make amends and secure a win in the next clash.

OAW’s chance of winning is 52%

GYR’s chance of winning is 48%

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Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Tips

Bet big on Vedant Bhardwaj to deliver another masterclass in the upcoming clash. He has been one of the best performers for a while and GYR’s success rests on his shoulders.Should you have a good stake in Parameeswaran Sivaraman?Of course, you shouldand know that he can live upto the potential to make sure things are running smoothly. Satvik Deswal and Mohammed Shafeequddin are as consistent as a rock under the water, so there shouldn’t be any doubts about their credibility.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Genid Yanam Royals Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry has played host to nine matches this year so far, with an almost even record for batting first and bowling first teams.While batting first teams have won five games so far, the chasing sides have secured four wins.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to cause any issue in the match between Ossudu Accord Warriors and Genid Yanam Royals in the upcoming clash, with theAccuweather suggesting there is only 6% chance of precipitation on Friday.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

Jashwanth Shreeram, J Rajashekar Reddy, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Krishna Pandey, Nitin Pranaav (c), Satish Jangir, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Satvik Deswal, Jullian Jacob Edward, Puneet Tripathi, Aditya Singh Chauhan, J Ashrit, A Aravinddaraj, GP Anishvishagan, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar, Omar Patni, Saie Sharan, Ganga Sridhar Raju

Predicted Playing XI

R Jashwanth Shreeram Batter J Rajashekar Reddy Batter Krishna Pandey Batter Shailesh Vaithianathan Wicket-Keeper Nitin Pranaav Batter Sidak Gurvinder Singh All-rounder Karthikeyan Jayasundaram All-rounder Satish Jangir Bowler Mohammed Shafeequddin Bowler Satvik Deswal Bowler A Aravinddaraj Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriorshave lost two games before coming back to winning wayswith a win against Mahe Megalo Strikers.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Vedant Bhardwaj, R Pravin, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Akash Kumar, Aditya Garhwal (c), Premraj Rajavelu, Divya Prakash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pranay Singh, Kannan Vignesh, U Karthiraja, Parth Vaghani, Gaurav Yadav, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Praveen Kumar S, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Pradeep Jakhar, Rohit Baliyan, Sandeep Paswan, Neel Chakravarty

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Aditya Garhwal (c) Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Premraj Rajavelu Batter Divya Prakash Singh Batter R Pravin All-rounder Akash Kumar Bowler Pankaj Yadav Bowler Kannan Vignesh Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royalshave won one and lost games so far in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Genid Yanam Royals Head-To-Head

Ossudu Accord Warriors and Genid Yanam Royals havefaced each other twice in the Pondicherry Premier League, with the former winning both the head-to-head encounters.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Odds

Ossudu Accord Warriors have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of R Jashwanth Shreeram and J Rajashekar Reddy, Ossudu Accord Warriors have two batters who are super efficient and perform better than expected. Theyscored 55 runs in the powerplay, which was an extension of their success in the ongoing PPL. There is nothing to suggest that they can’t repeat the heroics in the upcoming clash against Genid Yanam Royals efficiently.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Genid Yanam Royals T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now!

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Batters

Jashwanth Shreeram R to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Jashwanth Shreeram R is one of the most successful batters in the Pondicherry Premier League, having amassed a total of392 runs in 11 matches at an average of 39.2 and a strike rate of 131.5.With four fifty-plus scores to his name, Jashwanth Shreeram R has become a very dependable name on whom Ossudu Accord Warriors’ fortunes will depend on. So what are you waiting for?

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Vedant Bhardwaj is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League,having scored 175 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 138.9.Despite this being Bhardwaj’s first season in the PPL, he has shown no signs of nervousness and that is something Yanam Royals are going to bank on.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Bowlers

Sidak Gurvinder Singh to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Sidak Gurvinder Singh is the one of Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowlers and his record tells you why. In his Pondicherry Premier League career,Sidak Gurvinder Singh has taken 21 wickets at an average of 15.9 and a superbly-good economy rate of 6.8. You know he is going to deliver for the side.

Pankaj Yadav to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Pankaj Yadav hastaken five wickets in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier Leagueand is one of the biggest reasons why Genid Yanam Royals can hope to bounce back. His average of 19.00 tells you how prudent she has been with the ball in the ongoing edition of the tournament.