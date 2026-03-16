Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Kniights Match Prediction OSS 56 % Chance of Winning KAR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Ossudu Accord Warriors and Karaikal Kniights will lock horns with each other in the seventh game of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on July 9, 2025 (Wednesday), at 6:00 PM IST. Both teams lost their opening encounters quite convincingly and will aim to get back on winning ways in the upcoming match.

Facts: Aqib Jawad scored 210 runs at an average of 35.00 in the 2024 season

In the 2024 season, Kumaran picked seven wickets at an average of 20.71 and a strike rate of 15.4

Mohammed Shafeequddin picked up three wickets in the previous match between Ossudu Accord Warriors and Ruby White Town Legends

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Kniights Chance of Winning

Ossudu Accord Warriors did everything right in the game against Ruby White Town Legends and could have won the game had it not been for a late bowling resurgence fromNaman Sharma, who picked up two wickets. On a low-scoring wicket, they had the game to be successful, and don’t be surprised if the Nitin Pranaav-led side deliver a gigantic blow in the next match.

On the other hand, Karaikal Kniights will expect their middle-order, including skipperGautam Dileep Shastry, who was dismissed for a duck,to deliver. It was a no-show for the batters in their opening encounter, and that didn’t leave their bowlers with any chance to steer back against Mahe Megalo Strikers. Also, the bowling duo of Nitesh Sedai and Hitesh Patel need to step up big-time to ensure things fall in place.

OAW’s chance of winning is 56%

KK’s chance of winning is 44%

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Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Tips

Back Mohammed Aqib Jawad with confidence as he’s one of the most consistent batters across both teams.Vijai Raja impressed with two wickets in the previous game,and what stood out was how the Karaikal Kniights weren’t overly reliant on him. That makes him a strong pick for punters looking for smart value. As for Mohammed Shafeequddin, putting your faith in him is a no-brainer. He has a knack for picking up key wickets when it matters most.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Kniights Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground will play host to all matches in the tournament, and if the early indications are anything to go by, it is going to be a low-scoring tournament. In five matches,three were won by the team batting first and the remaining two games were won by the chasing side.

Weather Report

It is going to be a sunny day in Puducherry with the low depression that was formed over the Bay of Bengal having flown eastward. There is only a 12% chance of precipitation in the upcoming clash.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

J Rajashekar Reddy, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Nitin Pranaav (c), Satish Jangir, Krishna Pandey, A Aravinddaraj, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Satvik Deswal, Jashwanth Shreeram, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Puneet Tripathi, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Jullian Jacob Edward, J Ashrit, Saie Sharan, Omar Patni, GP Anishvishagan, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar

Predicted Playing XI

Jashwanth Shreeram Batter J Rajashekar Reddy Batter Shailesh Vaithianathan Wicketkeeper Karthikeyan Jayasundaram Batter Nitin Pranaav Batter Sidak Gurvinder Singh All-rounder Thamaraikannan Parandaman All-rounder Krishna Pandey All-rounder Mohammed Shafeequddin Bowler Satish Jangir Bowler A Aravinddaraj Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriors began their 2025 campaign with a loss to Ruby White Town Legends. In the previous season, they registered five wins and four losses in 10 matches, securing a fourth-place finish on the points table.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Aman F Khan, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ankit Sharma, Bhupender Chauhan, Santhosh Kumaran, Hitesh Patel, Vijai Raja, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Pratham Nagori, Md Waseef Mukadam, Jasoliya Senilkumar, Abin Mathew, Lakshme Nishank, VS Shushruth, Vikas Gupta, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Aman Ahuja, Rohit Chouhan

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad Batter Nitesh Sedai Batter Aman F Khan Batter Gautam Dileep Shastry Wicket-Keeper Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Ankit Sharma Batter Bhupender Chauhan All-rounder Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan Bowler Santhosh Kumaran Bowler Hitesh Patel Bowler Vijai Raja Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniights had a disappointing campaign last season, managing just three wins in 10 matches to finish fifth on the points table. Unfortunately, they’ve begun the 2025 season on a similar note, suffering a loss in their opening game.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Kniights Head-To-Head

Ossudu Accord Warriors and Karaikal Kniights faced off twice against each other in the Puducherry Premier League, with both sides winning one game each.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Odds

Ossudu Accord Warriors have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

While Ossudu Accord Warriors didn’t have the best batting outing in their opening clash, their powerplay batting was definitely good.They managed 44 runs in the first six overs in a game was didn’t even see a total of 300runs across both innings. The top three trio of Jashwanth Shreeram, J Rajashekar Reddy, and Shailesh Vaithianathan are capable enough to continue the journey and hence, there shouldn’t be any doubt in your mind.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Kniights T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Karaikal Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now!

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Kniights Best Batters

J Rajashekar Reddy to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Ossudu Accord Warriors may lack the presence of high-profile names, and that could prove to be a significant disadvantage as the season progresses. In that context, J Rajashekar Reddy stands out as one of their most dependable assets.He scored a composed 34 in the previous game, building small but crucial partnerships with Shailesh Vaithianathan and Nitin Pranaav.Reddy was one of the side’s standout batters last season, and once again, the onus will be on him to deliver above expectations and keep Ossudu in contention.

Aqib Jawad to be Karaikal Kniights’ best batter (Parimatch)

Aqib Jawad was the standout performer with the bat for Karaikal Kniights in the 2024 season of the Pondicherry Premier League, scoring 210 runs at an average of 35.00. His impressive strike rate of 141.89kept him at the centre of Karaikal’s batting efforts. In the 2025 season opener, Jawad carried forward his form with a fluent 26 off 18 balls at the top, ensuring the innings stayed well-balanced from the start.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Karaikal Kniights Best Bowlers

Mohammed Shafeequddin to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mohammed Shafeequddin picked up three wickets in the previous match between Ossudu Accord Warriors and Ruby White Town Legendsand that showed pretty much where we stand in the debate. Shafeequddin was Puducherry’s star performer in their visit to Malaysia for the exposure tour and also in the Puducherry T20 earlier this year. Back him to do well in the upcoming match.

S Santhosh Kumaran to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

S Santhosh Kumaran couldn’t pick any wickets in their match against Mahe Megalo Strikers, but it doesn’t need any reinforcement that he was the side’s best bowler.In the 2024 season, Kumaran picked seven wickets at an average of 20.71 and a strike rate of 15.4, which adds a lot of zing to the picture. Trust him to deliver big.