Facts: Satvik Deswal is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, with 12 wickets at an average of 16.42

Ajay Rohera is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, with 291 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 156.45

Ossudu Accord Warriors have averaged 44 runs in the first six overs

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Chance of Winning

Ossudu Accord Warriors have had an up-and-down campaign, but in the last couple of games, they’ve shown signs of getting back on track. Krishna Pandey and Jashwanth Shreeram have done well with the bat, whileSatvik Deswal and Sidak Singh have been reliable with the ball.However, much like the Knights, the Warriors have struggled to get consistent contributions from the rest of the squad.

Defending champions Mahe Megalo Strikers haven’t had the season they would’ve hoped for, but back-to-back comprehensive wins have brought them right back into contention.A big factor behind their resurgence is the form of Ajay Rohera, with the former Madhya Pradesh batter consistently stepping up game after game.But the likes of skipper Sagar Udeshi and Shrikaran A need to step up as well.

OAW’s chance of winning is 46%

MMS’s chance of winning is 54%

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Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Tips

Bet on Krishna Pandey and Ajay Rohera. The duo have been piling on the runs for their respective teams in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, and that’s clearly reflected in the tournament standings so far. There’s also good value in backing Ragavan Ramamoorthy, who has been impressive to a fault.With the ball, Satvik Deswal and Sidak Singh - the two leading wicket-takers for Ossudu Accord Warriors this season- have made bowling look deceptively easy.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 59 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years, with chasing sides holding a slight edge,winning 30 games compared to 28 victories for teams batting first.The average first-innings score at this venue stands at 166/7, but teams usually look to post around 183/6 to feel confident about defending their total.

Weather Report

After rain washed away the clash between Genid Yanam Royals and Ruby White Town Legends on Monday, it is expected to play spoilsport on Tuesday as well, withAccuweather predicting that there is a 54% chance of precipitation.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

Jashwanth Shreeram, J Rajashekar Reddy, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Krishna Pandey, Nitin Pranaav (c), Satish Jangir, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Satvik Deswal, Jullian Jacob Edward, Puneet Tripathi, Aditya Singh Chauhan, J Ashrit, A Aravinddaraj, GP Anishvishagan, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar, Omar Patni, Saie Sharan, Ganga Sridhar Raju

Predicted Playing XI

R Jashwanth Shreeram Batter J Rajashekar Reddy Batter Krishna Pandey Batter Shailesh Vaithianathan Wicket-Keeper Sidak Gurvinder Singh All-rounder Nitin Pranaav Batter Thamaraikannan Parandaman All-rounder Karthikeyan Jayasundaram All-rounder Satish Jangir Bowler Mohammed Shafeequddin Bowler Satvik Deswal Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriors havewon just three out of nine games in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Karan Kannan, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Sai Hariram K, Shobhit Chaudhary, Nithiyananda Raman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi (c), Sabhay Chadha, Anugrah Latwal, Shrikaran A, Aahil Kachru, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vamsi Krishna, Bharat Rawat, Thivagar Gopal, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Santha Moorthy, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Karan Kannan All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary Batter Shrikaran A Batter Sai Hariram K Batter Sabhay Chadha All-rounder Bharat Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Anugrah Latwal Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikers havejust won four games while losing five matchesin the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Head-To-Head

Ossudu Accord Warriors and Mahe Megalo Strikers have faced each other three times,with the former winning two games and the latter securing one win.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Odds

Ossudu Accord Warriors to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With R Jashwanth Shreeram and J Rajashekar Reddy opening for Ossudu Accord Warriors, there’s a clear reason to believe they’ll start strong in the powerplay. So far this season, theWarriors have averaged 44 runs in the first six overs,which highlights why they could do well in the upcoming match as well.

Ossudu Accord Warriors T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now!

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Batters

Krishna Pandey to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Krishna Pandey is the leading run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,having piled up 310 runs at an average of 44.29 and a strike rate of 166.67.He’s currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament and stands as the Warriors’ biggest hope. Should you bet big on him? Without a doubt.

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,with 291 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 156.45.Last season, he finished as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer and has carried that form into this edition. Backing him, therefore, looks like a smart and calculated move.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Bowlers

Satvik Deswal to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Satvik Deswal is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,with 12 wickets at an average of 16.42. He also leads the charts for Ossudu Accord Warriors this season. So go ahead, bet on him and make sure your money works for you by fetching a solid return.

Karan Kannan to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Karan Kannan is the leading wicket-taker for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,having claimed nine wickets at an impressive average of 15.44.Given his current form, he’s a strong contender to make an impact once again.