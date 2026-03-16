Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals Match Prediction RUB 44 % Chance of Winning YAN 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Ruby White Town Legends and Genid Yanam Royals will square off against each other in the sixth match of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on July 9, 2025 (Wednesday), at 2:00 PM IST. While Ruby White Town Legends won their first game without any fuss, Genid Yanam Royals won one and lost one so far in the 2025 edition.

Facts: Adil Ayub Tunda had a memorable 2024 campaign, picking 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 12.5

Parth Vaghani picked four wickets in two matches at an average of 16.25 for Genid Yanam Royals in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League

Akash Kargave had scored 302 runs in 12 games at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 139.17 last season

Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals Chance of Winning

Led by Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Ruby White Town Legends have a strong core at their disposal withAnand Bais and Vandit Joshi providing batting arsenal whereas Ashwin Das and Naman Sharma making ripples with the ball. The skipper will still have to do the bulk of the work and that’s going to be the differentiating factor for the last year’s table toppers.

On the other hand, Genid Yanam Royals have a strong opening pair in the form of Vedant Bhardwaj and R Pravin. The duo are capable of setting a massive base for the team, as evident byBhardwaj’s 85 in the previous match against Mahe Megalo Strikers. Skipper Aditya Garhwal will ideally want to contribute more, but they will also want some more support for Parth Vaghani and Pankaj Yadav.

RWL’s chance of winning is 44%

GYR’s chance of winning is 56%

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Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Tips

Bet big on Neyan Shyam Kangayan. He has been as consistent as he could ever be and trusting him to do well will help us make a good amount of money. Having a strong bet on Vedant Bhardwaj is a no-brainer as the opener is in pretty good form and is delivering majestic returns. As far as Parth Vaghani goes, picking wickets is almost a certainty. So there shouldn’t be any let up in that regard.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground will host all the matches in this season's tournament, and early signs suggest it could be a low-scoring affair.Of the five matches played so far, teams batting first have won three, while the chasing sides have come out on top in the remaining two encounters.

Weather Report

It’s expected to be a bright and sunny day in Puducherry, asthe low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has moved eastward.With just a 12% chance of precipitation, weather disruptions are unlikely for the upcoming clash.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

J Rajashekar Reddy, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Nitin Pranaav (c), Satish Jangir, Krishna Pandey, A Aravinddaraj, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Satvik Deswal, Jashwanth Shreeram, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Puneet Tripathi, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Jullian Jacob Edward, J Ashrit, Saie Sharan, Omar Patni, GP Anishvishagan, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Logesh Prabagaran Batter Akash Kargave Batter Anand Bais Batter Vandit Joshi All-rounder P Paneerselvam Wicketkeeper Nadeem Khan All-rounder Ashwin Das Bowler Prathapraj D Bowler Naman Sharma Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legends,who topped the points table in the 2024 Pondicherry Premier League, won the opening game against Ossudu Accord Warriors.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal (c), Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Kannan Vignesh, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Premraj Rajavelu, R Pravin, Akash Kumar, Pranay Singh, Divya Prakash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Parth Vaghani, Praveen Kumar S, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, U Karthiraja, Sandeep Paswan, Gaurav Yadav, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Pradeep Jakhar, Rohit Baliyan, Neel Chakravarty

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter R Pravin Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Akash Kumar Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Premraj Rajavelu All-rounder Divya Prakash Singh Bowler Pankaj Yadav Bowler Pranay Singh Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royals, whofinished at the bottom in the previous season of the Pondicherry Premier League, won one and lost one in the ongoing season of PPL.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals Head-To-Head

Ruby White Town Legends and Genid Yanam Royalshave faced each other twice in the Pondicherry Premier League, with both the games winning by the former.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Odds

Ruby White Town Legends have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Ruby White Town Legends have two magnificent openers in the form of Neyan Shyam Kangayan and Logesh Prabagaran, who have delivered for Ruby White Town Legends since 2024. In the previous season,White Town had the best powerplay average (49) in the tournament- so the probability of them repeating the same this year is way high. So back them to do well.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Ruby White Town Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now!

Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Batters

Akash Kargave to be Ruby White Town Legends’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Akash Kargave had a stunning season with Ruby White Town Legends last time around, scoring302 runs in 12 games at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 139.17. With two fifties to back it up, Kargave was one of the most consistent batters who delivered big-time. So worry not, and trust Kargave to do well.

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Vedant Bhardwajhas already amassed 120 runs in two games for Genid Yanam Royals in the ongoing season, laced with a couple of fifties to ensure that they’re ahead in the game. He’s the highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, which tells you why betting on him seems more like an exercise of good understanding of the game.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Bowlers

Adil Ayub Tunda to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Ayub Tundahad a memorable 2024 campaign, picking 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 12.5. These are some numbers Ruby White Town Legends fans will hope would replicate this season as well. Ayub could only take one wicket in the previous game but trust him to repeat the heroics in the upcoming clash.

Parth Vaghani to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Parth Vaghani pickedfour wickets in two matches at an average of 16.25 for Genid Yanam Royals in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League. He is the fifth highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament and that tells something. So believe him to do well in the upcoming match as well.