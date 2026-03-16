Facts: Ankit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League

Tunda has taken 24 wickets at an average of 16.3 and an economy rate of 7.1. He has a strike rate of 13.8

Vijai Raja is the highest wicket-taker for Karaikal Kniights with six wickets at an average of 11.50 in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League

Ruby White Town Legends vs Karaikal Kniights Chance of Winning

Led by Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Ruby White Town Legends have a semblance of positivity to bank upon, with their skipper and Adil Ayub Tunda leading the charge. Both in the batting and bowling departments, it was hard to find anything that didn’t work out for Ruby White Town Legends.

On the other hand, Karikal Kniights have a lot of dependence on Vikneshwaran Marimuthu and Ankit Sharma. While the duo have largely delivered, a side can't be continuously successful with this kind of dependence. Vijai Raja and Jasoliya Senilkumar need to step up their game to ensure they break out from the drought.

RWTL’s chance of winning is 65%

KK’s chance of winning is 35%

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Ruby White Town Legends vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Tips

Bet big on Ankit Sharma. The former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder has been in incredible form in the ongoing PPL, and you can be successful by betting big on him. If you’re serious about making money, you really need to have a solid stake in Vikneshwaran Marimuthu. White Town Legends’ Neyan Shyam Kangayan can be a good candidate to bring in a lot of value if you really have a solid stake in his performance.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Karaikal Kniights Match Toss Prediction

In 13 matches at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry this year, the batting first team have won eight games whereas the chasing side have won five games. The average first innings score at the venue is 170/7 whereas the average first innings winning score has to be 180/7.

Weather Report

There is no rain threat for the match between Ruby White Town Legends and Karaikal Kniights, with Accuweather suggesting there is only a 16% chance of rain on Saturday.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Neyan Shyam Kangayan (c), Akash Kargave, Anand Bais, Vandit Joshi, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Nadeem Khan, Naman Sharma, Ankit Kushwah, Prathapraj D, Adil Ayub Tunda, Logesh Prabagaran, Ayudh Sharma, S Pradeep Roshan, Sunil Bishnoi, Rishi Rajendra, Harikrishna Shishir, Nakul Mehta, Naveen Karthikeyan, Sarvajith V

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Akash Kargave Batter Ayudh Sharma Batter Anand Bais Batter Vandit Joshi All-rounder Ashwin Das All-rounder Palanisamy Paneerselvam Wicket-Keeper Nadeem Khan Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler Naman Sharma Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legends have won three out of four games in the Pondicherry Premier League so far.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Aman F Khan, Ankit Sharma, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Md Waseef Mukadam, Hitesh Patel, Bhupender Chauhan, Jasoliya Senilkumar, Vijai Raja, Abin Mathew, Pratham Nagori, Lakshme Nishank, Santhosh Kumaran, Rohit Chouhan, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Aman Ahuja, VS Shushruth, Vikas Gupta

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad Batter Nitesh Sedai Batter Aman F Khan Batter Gautam Dileep Shastry Wicket-Keeper Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Md Waseef Mukadam All-rounder Hitesh Patel All-rounder Bhupender Chauhan Bowler Jasoliya Senilkumar Bowler Vijai Raja Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniights have won one and lost two games in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Karaikal Kniights Head-To-Head

Ruby White Town Legends have won both their games against Karaikal Kniights in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Odds

Ruby White Town Legends have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Ruby White Town Legends boast a formidable top-three in Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave, and Ayudh Sharma — all proven performers capable of making a significant impact. In the ongoing PPL season, the Legends have averaged 57.45 runs in the powerplay. Backing them to dominate the first six overs seems like a safe and smart bet.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Karaikal Kniights T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Ruby White Town Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Karaikal Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.56 Bet Now!

Ruby White Town Legends vs Karaikal Kniights Best Batters

Ashwin Das to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ashwin Das is the highest run-scorer for Ruby White Town Legends in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having scored 109 runs at an average of 109 and a strike rate of 160.3. He has a pretty good understanding of the wicket and what he wants to deliver with the side. So bet big on him.

Ankit Sharma to be Karaikal Kniights’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Ankit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Karaikal Kniights in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League, having scored 104 runs in three games at an average of 104 at a strike rate of 133.33. Sharma, one of the most accomplished all-rounders, is in superb form and we can capitalise on that to deliver big.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Karaikal Kniights Best Bowlers

Adil Ayub Tunda to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Ayub Tunda is the highest wicket-taker in the Pondicherry Premier League and a lot is dependent on him as far as Ruby White Town Legends’ success is concerned. In his PPL career, Tunda has taken 24 wickets at an average of 16.3 and an economy rate of 7.1. He has a strike rate of 13.8, which gives away everything we need to know. So back him to do well.

Vijai Raja to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijai Raja is the highest wicket-taker for Karaikal Kniights with six wickets at an average of 11.50 in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League. He is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament this year, and one reason one can feel hopeful about the fact that he can repeat the heroics in the upcoming match as well.