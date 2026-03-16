Facts: Thivagar Gopal is the highest wicket-taker for Mahe Megalo Strikers, picking six wickets at an average of 20.67

Adil Ayub Tunda is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League, having picked up 13 wickets at an impressive average of 17.15

Anand Singh Bais is the joint-highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League this season, having scored 341 runs at an average of 85.25 and a strike rate of 153.60

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Chance of Winning

Ruby White Town Legends have lost three games this season, primarily due to faltering in key moments. But beyond those slip-ups, their campaign has been impressive. Anand Bais is batting on a different level right now, while skipper Akash Kargave and Nadeem Khan have provided valuable support to keep the side in contention.

On the other hand, Mahe Megalo Strikers have struggled for consistency this season but have manageda late resurgence with back-to-back wins. Shrikaran A and Shobhit Chaudhary have played pivotal roles in helping the Strikers stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. From that perspective, the upcoming game against Ruby White Town Legends is a must-win for them.

RWTL’s chance of winning is 59%

MMS’s chance of winning is 41%

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Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Tips

Bet big on Anand Singh Bais to deliver in the upcoming match. As the highest run-scorer in the tournament, Bais is operating at a different level of confidence right now, and he’ll need to bring his A-game once again. It’s also smart to have a solid stake on Akash Kargave and Logesh Prabagaran, given the kind of dominance both players have consistently brought to the table this season.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 51 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years. Chasing sides have had a slight advantage,winning 27 games compared to 23 victories for teams batting first.The average first innings score at the venue is 165/7, but teams usually need to post around 185/6 to feel secure about defending a total.

Weather Report

It is going to be a clear and sunny day in Pondicherry on Thursday, with Accuweather suggesting only a12% chance of precipitation on the match day.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave (c), Logesh Prabagaran, Anand Bais, Vandit Joshi, Nadeem Khan, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Ankit Kushwah, Adil Ayub Tunda, Nakul Mehta, Naman Sharma, Prathapraj D, Sunil Bishnoi, S Pradeep Roshan, Ayudh Sharma, Rishi Rajendra, Harikrishna Shishir, Naveen Karthikeyan, Sarvajith V, Sudarshan Singh, Rishi Raut

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Akash Kargave Batter Vandit Joshi Batter Anand Singh Bais Batter Ashwin Das Batter Palanisamy Paneerselvam Wicket-Keeper Logesh Prabagaran All-rounder Nadeem Khan Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler Naman Sharma Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legends are the table toppers currently, havingwon five out of six games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Karan Kannan, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Sai Hariram K, Shobhit Chaudhary, Nithiyananda Raman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi (c), Sabhay Chadha, Anugrah Latwal, Shrikaran A, Aahil Kachru, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vamsi Krishna, Bharat Rawat, Thivagar Gopal, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Santha Moorthy, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Karan Kannan All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary Batter Shrikaran A Batter Sai Hariram K Batter Sabhay Chadha All-rounder Bharat Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Anugrah Latwal Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikershave just won a couple of games while losing four matchesin the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Head-To-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between Ruby White Town Legends and Mahe Megalo Strikers,both sides have won a couple of games each.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Odds

Ruby White Town Legends to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Even though Ruby White Town Legends are currently third on the list of best powerplay batting sides this season, the presence of Neyan Shyam Kangayan and Akash Kargave brings a lot of clarity to their approach. Kargave, in particular, has been extremely aggressive at the top while also providing stability,helping the side average 51 runs in the first six overs. So, there’s little reason to expect a drastic change in their strategy.

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Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Batters

Anand Singh Bais to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best batter (Parimatch)

Anand Singh Bais is the joint-highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League this season,having scored 341 runs at an average of 85.25 and a strike rate of 153.60.With a batter in such a form, you would never want to bet against them. Then what are you waiting for?

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Mahe Megalo Strikers haven’t performed as per expectations this season, but Ajay Rohera is a rare shining light. The second-highest run-scorer of the 2024 edition, Rohera has carried that form to 2025 as well,already amassing 202 runs at an average of 33.67 and a strike rate of 162.90.Rohera sits seventh on the list of highest run-scorers this season and we have a magnificent opportunity to have a massive crack at it.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Bowlers

Adil Ayub Tunda to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Ayub Tunda is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League, having picked up 13 wickets at an impressive average of 17.15. His consistency has been nothing short of remarkable—last season, he finished as the tournament’s top wicket-taker too,with 21 scalps at an average of 14.66.Betting big on him remains a safe and smart call.

Thivagar Gopal to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Thivagar Gopal is the highest wicket-taker for Mahe Megalo Strikers, picking six wickets at an average of 20.67.His bowling proved crucial in crunch situations in almost all games and for Mahe Megalo Strikers to be successful, he needs to be at the thick of things. So what are you waiting for?