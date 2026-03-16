Facts: Anand Bais is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having scored 461 runs at an average of 92.20 and a strike rate of 143.17

The highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League, Ashwin Das has taken 17 wickets so far at an average of 17.00 in 10 matches

Sagar Udeshi is leading the wicket charts for Mahe Megalo Strikers with 10 scalps at an average of 28.20

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Chance of Winning

Ruby White Town Legends boast a core group of individual performers who have delivered consistently throughout the tournament.The quartet of Ashwin Das, Adil Ayub Tunda, Anand Bais, and Neyan Kangayan have repeatedly stepped up, making the Legends one of the most well-rounded and settled sides in the competition. Their collective impact has been key to the team’s success so far.

On the other hand, Mahe Megalo Strikers have had an inconsistent campaign, blowing hot and cold throughout the season.Outside of Ajay Rohera and Ragavan Ramamoorthy, the team has struggled to find standout performers.While skipper Sagar Udeshi has chipped in with some tidy spells, he hasn’t quite delivered the game-changing impact his side has needed.

RWTL’s chance of winning is 57%

MMS’s chance of winning is 43%

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Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Tips

Backing Anand Bais is a no-brainer. His consistency makes him one of the safest bets in the Ruby White Town Legends lineup. Neyan Kangayan, meanwhile, has hit a rich vein of form with the bat, and this is the perfect time to ride that momentum for potential high returns.As for Adil Ayub Tunda, he remains the most successful bowler in the history of the Pondicherry Premier League, making it a gamble worth taking.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 60 Pondicherry Premier League matches in recent years, with chasing sides holding a narrow advantage -30 wins compared to 29 for teams batting first. The average first-innings score sits at 166/7, but sides generally aim for around 183/6 to have a strong chance of defending their total.

Weather Report

Rain has been a constant presence in Pondicherry over the past three days, and Thursday’s qualifier is likely to feel its effects as well. According to AccuWeather, there’s a45% chance of precipitation during the match, which could lead to interruptions or a shortened contest.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave (c), Logesh Prabagaran, Anand Bais, Vandit Joshi, Nadeem Khan, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Ankit Kushwah, Adil Ayub Tunda, Nakul Mehta, Naman Sharma, Prathapraj D, Sunil Bishnoi, S Pradeep Roshan, Ayudh Sharma, Rishi Rajendra, Harikrishna Shishir, Naveen Karthikeyan, Sarvajith V, Sudarshan Singh, Rishi Raut

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Akash Kargave Batter Vandit Joshi Batter Anand Singh Bais Batter Ashwin Das Batter Palanisamy Paneerselvam Wicket-Keeper Logesh Prabagaran All-rounder Nadeem Khan Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler Naman Sharma Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legendsfinished the league stage at third spot on the points table, having won six out of 10 games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Karan Kannan, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Sai Hariram K, Shobhit Chaudhary, Nithiyananda Raman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi (c), Sabhay Chadha, Anugrah Latwal, Shrikaran A, Aahil Kachru, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vamsi Krishna, Bharat Rawat, Thivagar Gopal, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Santha Moorthy, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Karan Kannan All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary Batter Shrikaran A Batter Sai Hariram K Batter Sabhay Chadha All-rounder Bharat Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Anugrah Latwal Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikers havejust won five games while losing five matches in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Head-To-Head

Ruby White Town Legends and Mahe Megalo Strikershave faced each other five times in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025, with the former winning three games as compared to two wins by the latter.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Odds

Ruby White Town Legends to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Ruby White Town Legends have a strong top three in the form of Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave, and Vandit Joshi. They have done well in the ongoing tournament,scoring 43 runs on average in the first six overs. Even more impressive is the fact that they scored at an average of 48 against Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing season, adding a touch of versatility to the market. So bet on them and walk away with a good prize.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Ruby White Town Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now!

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Batters

Anand Bais to be Ruby White Town Legends’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Anand Bais is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,having scored 461 runs at an average of 92.20 and a strike rate of 143.17. He is only the second batter after Vedant Bhardwaj to have scored over 450 runs in the tournament this year, and that tells you everything you need to know about the validity of this market.

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera is the highest run-scorer for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing season and fourth-highest overall. The former Madhya Pradesh wicket-keeper has scored a totalof 385 runs at an average of 38.50 at a strike rate of 160.42. He is one of the most consistent batters in the tournament already and it seems very plausible that he can deliver in the upcoming match as well.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Bowlers

Ashwin Das to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

The highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League,AshwinDas has taken 17 wickets so far at an average of 17.00 in 10 matches. His late surge has been compounded by the success of Ruby White Town Legends, and he holds the key to the side’s success this season as well.

Sagar Udeshi to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Sagar Udeshi has been the standout bowler for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, leading the wicket chartsfor his side with 10 scalps at an average of 28.20. From a betting perspective, he and Karan Kannan could add solid value to your portfolio if they click in tandem.