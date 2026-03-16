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Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Prediction

RUB

57%

Chance of Winning

MAH

43%

Parimatch

1.74
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Ruby White Town Legends and Mahe Megalo Strikers are set to clash in the Elimination round of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Thursday, July 24, at 6:00 PM IST. Ruby White Town Legends secured third place in the points table, while Mahe Megalo Strikers claimed the fifth spot, setting up a high-stakes battle for survival in the tournament.
Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ruby White Town Legend match prediction.

Facts:

  • Anand Bais is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having scored 461 runs at an average of 92.20 and a strike rate of 143.17
  • The highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League, Ashwin Das has taken 17 wickets so far at an average of 17.00 in 10 matches
  • Sagar Udeshi is leading the wicket charts for Mahe Megalo Strikers with 10 scalps at an average of 28.20

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Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Chance of Winning

Ruby White Town Legends boast a core group of individual performers who have delivered consistently throughout the tournament.The quartet of Ashwin Das, Adil Ayub Tunda, Anand Bais, and Neyan Kangayan have repeatedly stepped up, making the Legends one of the most well-rounded and settled sides in the competition. Their collective impact has been key to the team’s success so far.

On the other hand, Mahe Megalo Strikers have had an inconsistent campaign, blowing hot and cold throughout the season.Outside of Ajay Rohera and Ragavan Ramamoorthy, the team has struggled to find standout performers.While skipper Sagar Udeshi has chipped in with some tidy spells, he hasn’t quite delivered the game-changing impact his side has needed.

  • RWTL’s chance of winning is 57%
  • MMS’s chance of winning is 43%

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Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Tips

Backing Anand Bais is a no-brainer. His consistency makes him one of the safest bets in the Ruby White Town Legends lineup. Neyan Kangayan, meanwhile, has hit a rich vein of form with the bat, and this is the perfect time to ride that momentum for potential high returns.As for Adil Ayub Tunda, he remains the most successful bowler in the history of the Pondicherry Premier League, making it a gamble worth taking.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 60 Pondicherry Premier League matches in recent years, with chasing sides holding a narrow advantage -30 wins compared to 29 for teams batting first. The average first-innings score sits at 166/7, but sides generally aim for around 183/6 to have a strong chance of defending their total.

Weather Report

Rain has been a constant presence in Pondicherry over the past three days, and Thursday’s qualifier is likely to feel its effects as well. According to AccuWeather, there’s a45% chance of precipitation during the match, which could lead to interruptions or a shortened contest.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave (c), Logesh Prabagaran, Anand Bais, Vandit Joshi, Nadeem Khan, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Ankit Kushwah, Adil Ayub Tunda, Nakul Mehta, Naman Sharma, Prathapraj D, Sunil Bishnoi, S Pradeep Roshan, Ayudh Sharma, Rishi Rajendra, Harikrishna Shishir, Naveen Karthikeyan, Sarvajith V, Sudarshan Singh, Rishi Raut

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan

Batter

Akash Kargave

Batter

Vandit Joshi

Batter

Anand Singh Bais

Batter

Ashwin Das

Batter

Palanisamy Paneerselvam

Wicket-Keeper

Logesh Prabagaran

All-rounder

Nadeem Khan

Bowler

Ankit Kushwah

Bowler

Adil Ayub Tunda

Bowler

Naman Sharma

Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legendsfinished the league stage at third spot on the points table, having won six out of 10 games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Karan Kannan, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Sai Hariram K, Shobhit Chaudhary, Nithiyananda Raman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi (c), Sabhay Chadha, Anugrah Latwal, Shrikaran A, Aahil Kachru, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vamsi Krishna, Bharat Rawat, Thivagar Gopal, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Santha Moorthy, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A

Batter

Ajay Rohera

Wicket-Keeper

Ragavan Ramamoorthy

Batter

Karan Kannan

All-rounder

Shobhit Chaudhary

Batter

Shrikaran A

Batter

Sai Hariram K

Batter

Sabhay Chadha

All-rounder

Bharat Sharma

Bowler

Sagar Udeshi

Bowler

Anugrah Latwal

Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikers havejust won five games while losing five matches in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Head-To-Head

Ruby White Town Legends and Mahe Megalo Strikershave faced each other five times in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025, with the former winning three games as compared to two wins by the latter.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Odds

Ruby White Town Legends to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Ruby White Town Legends have a strong top three in the form of Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave, and Vandit Joshi. They have done well in the ongoing tournament,scoring 43 runs on average in the first six overs. Even more impressive is the fact that they scored at an average of 48 against Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing season, adding a touch of versatility to the market. So bet on them and walk away with a good prize.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers

T20

Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null

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Ruby White Town Legends

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1.74
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Mahe Megalo Strikers

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1.97
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Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Batters

Anand Bais to be Ruby White Town Legends’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Anand Bais is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,having scored 461 runs at an average of 92.20 and a strike rate of 143.17. He is only the second batter after Vedant Bhardwaj to have scored over 450 runs in the tournament this year, and that tells you everything you need to know about the validity of this market.

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera is the highest run-scorer for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing season and fourth-highest overall. The former Madhya Pradesh wicket-keeper has scored a totalof 385 runs at an average of 38.50 at a strike rate of 160.42. He is one of the most consistent batters in the tournament already and it seems very plausible that he can deliver in the upcoming match as well.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Bowlers

Ashwin Das to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

The highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League,AshwinDas has taken 17 wickets so far at an average of 17.00 in 10 matches. His late surge has been compounded by the success of Ruby White Town Legends, and he holds the key to the side’s success this season as well.

Sagar Udeshi to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Sagar Udeshi has been the standout bowler for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, leading the wicket chartsfor his side with 10 scalps at an average of 28.20. From a betting perspective, he and Karan Kannan could add solid value to your portfolio if they click in tandem.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Ruby White Town Legends

Ruby White Town Legends head into the elimination clash as clear favourites, not just because they finished above Mahe Megalo Strikers in the league standings, but due to the balance and depth in their squad. With Ashwin Das and Adil Tunda leading a formidable bowling attack, they’ve arguably been the best bowling unit in the tournament. On the batting front, Anand Bais and Neyan Kangayan have consistently stepped up, giving the side a well-rounded edge. Backing them to win feels like a smart and plausible bet.
  • RWTL to Win - 1.74 (Parimatch)
  • MMS to Win - 1.97 (Parimatch)
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