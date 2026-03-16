Facts: Anand Bais is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having amassed 271 runs at an outstanding average of 90.33

Adil Ayub Tunda is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League, having claimed 12 wickets at an average of 15.17

Satvik Deswal is the highest wicket-taker for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, picking nine wickets at an average of 13.67

Ruby White Town Legends vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Chance of Winning

Ruby White Town Legends have put together a solid combination for the 2025 PPL season. Their batting unit is spearheaded by Akash Kargave, with Anand Bais providing additional depth and value at the top. On the bowling front,Adil Ayub Tunda, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament,has shown the composure and spunk to deliver in crunch situations. As a result, Ruby White Town Legends currently sit third on the points table with four wins from six games.

On the other hand, Ossudu Accord Warriors have been thoroughly disappointing this season. With just one win from six games, theycurrently sit in fifth place on the points table.Apart from R. Jashwanth Shreeram and Nitin Pranaav, there haven’t been many impactful performers, adding further pressure on the team to turn things around.

RWTL’s chance of winning is 71%

OAW’s chance of winning is 29%

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Ruby White Town Legends vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Tips

Bet on Anand Bais. Amidst all the chaos, he has held his own and is currently thesecond-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League. Jashwanth Shreeram from Ossudu Accord Warriors presents another great opportunity to deliver, so it makes sense to have a decent stake on him as well. And if you’re looking for a bowler to back, there’s no better option than Adil Tunda—he has been consistently picking wickets and is likely to deliver again.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 49 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years. Chasing sides have held a slight advantage,winning 26 games compared to 22 wins for teams batting first.The average first innings score at the venue is 164/7, while the average first innings winning total stands at 184/7.

Weather Report

It is going to be a clear and sunny day in Pondicherry on Wednesday, with Accuweather suggesting only a7% chance of precipitation on the match day.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Akash Kargave, Neyan Shyam Kangayan (c), Logesh Prabagaran, Anand Bais, Vandit Joshi, Nadeem Khan, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Ankit Kushwah, Adil Ayub Tunda, Nakul Mehta, Naman Sharma, Prathapraj D, S Pradeep Roshan, Ayudh Sharma, Naveen Karthikeyan, Rishi Raut, Sudarshan Singh, Sarvajith V, Harikrishna Shishir, Rishi Rajendra, Sunil Bishnoi

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Akash Kargave Batter Logesh Prabagaran Batter Anand Bais Batter Palanisamy Paneerselvam Wicket-keeper Vandit Joshi All-rounder Ashwin Das All-rounder Ankit Kushwah Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler Nakul Mehta Bowler Naman Sharma Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legends havewon four and lost two gamesso far in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

Jashwanth Shreeram, J Rajashekar Reddy, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Krishna Pandey, Nitin Pranaav (c), Satish Jangir, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Satvik Deswal, Jullian Jacob Edward, Puneet Tripathi, Aditya Singh Chauhan, J Ashrit, A Aravinddaraj, GP Anishvishagan, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar, Omar Patni, Saie Sharan, Ganga Sridhar Raju

Predicted Playing XI

R Jashwanth Shreeram Batter J Rajashekar Reddy Batter Krishna Pandey Batter Shailesh Vaithianathan Wicket-Keeper Sidak Gurvinder Singh All-rounder Nitin Pranaav Batter Thamaraikannan Parandaman All-rounder Karthikeyan Jayasundaram All-rounder Satish Jangir Bowler Mohammed Shafeequddin Bowler Satvik Deswal Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriors havewon just one out of six games in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Head-To-Head

Ruby White Town Legends and Ossudu Accord Warriors have faced each other three times in the Pondicherry Premier League,with the former winning a couple of games as against one win by Ruby White Town Legends.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Odds

Ruby White Town Legends to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Ruby White Town Legends boast a solid opening pair in Neyan Shyam Kangayan and Akash Kargave, with Anand Bais following at No. 3. All three are in excellent form this season,helping the side average 54 runs in the first six overs.There’s no reason to doubt the quality of this bet - back them with full confidence.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Ossudu Accord Warriors T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Ruby White Town Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now!

Ruby White Town Legends vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Batters

Anand Bais to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best batter (Parimatch)

Anand Bais is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having amassed 271 runs at an outstanding average of 90.33 and a strike rate of 142.63. Only Vedant Bhardwaj has scored more runs than him this season, making Bais a safe and reliable bet for the upcoming match.

Jashwanth Shreeram to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Jashwanth Shreeram is the highest run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League, having managed189 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 129.45.Even though their side have failed to turn up, Shreeram is the only source of positivity and you need to have a stake on him to do well.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Bowlers

Adil Ayub Tunda to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Ayub Tunda is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League, havingclaimed 12 wickets at an average of 15.17.His consistency has been remarkable—last season, he picked up 21 wickets at an average of 14.66, finishing as the tournament's top wicket-taker as well. Betting big on him is a safe and smart choice.

Satvik Deswal to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Satvik Deswal is the highest wicket-taker for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,picking nine wickets at an average of 13.67.He has delivered more often than not - and is currently the fourth highest wicket-taker in the tournament. So bet on him and be sure that he is going to be a blast.