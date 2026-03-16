Facts: Vedant Bhardwaj has amassed 341 runs at an average of 68.20 at a strike rate of 146.98

Himanshu Sahani is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.50

Kannan Vignesh has taken nine wickets in the ongoing season at an average of 24.11

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Chance of Winning

Villianur Mohit Kings are arguably the most settled and in-form team in the tournament right now, and their position at the top of the points table reflects that.Bhanu Anand has been the standout performer with the bat, consistently leading the run-scoring charts and even surpassing skipper Rohit Damodaran. With the bowling unit firing on all cylinders as well, there’s little doubt that Villianur Mohit Kings will head into the upcoming clash with a massive upper hand.

On the other hand, Genid Yanam Royals have successfully put the disappointment of the 2024 season behind them to make a strong statement in this year’s tournament. WithVedant Bhardwaj in red-hot form, it’s hard to imagine anything less than a solid batting display, especially when paired with skipper Aditya Garhwal. All signs point to a classic top-of-the-table clash between two in-form sides.

VMK’s chance of winning is 63%

GYR’s chance of winning is 37%

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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Tips

Place a massive stake on Vedant Bhardwaj.He’s currently the highest run-scorer in the tournamentand shows no signs of slowing down. Aditya Garhwal has been consistently delivering with the bat as well, and overlooking him would be a mistake. On the Villianur Mohit Kings' side, wicket-keeper Bhanu Anand continues to impress with his steady performances, making him another smart pick to bet on.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has played host to 51 Pondicherry Premier League matches over the past couple of years. Chasing sides have enjoyed a slight edge,winning 27 games compared to 23 victories for teams batting first.The average first innings score at the venue stands at 165/7, while teams batting first typically need to post 185/6 to feel secure about a win.

Weather Report

It is going to be a clear and sunny day in Pondicherry on Thursday, with Accuweather suggesting only a12% chance of precipitation on the match day.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kale, Aman Khan (c), Akash Pougajendy, Puneet Datey, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Samar Khan, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Sunil Kumar P, Raghav Goyal, Ramesh Kumar, Rahul J, Indrajeet Kumar, Himanshu Sahani, Keerthivasan V, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Damodaran Rohit, J Manikandan, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Sunendhar M

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Wicket-keeper Mohit Kale Batter Sivamurugan Murugaiyan Batter Aman Khan Batter Akash Pougajendy Batter Prithvi Rajan Khanna All-rounder Raghav Goyal All-rounder Sunil Kumar P Bowler Puneet Datey Bowler Samar Khan Bowler Himanshu Sahani Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kings are the table toppers currently, havingwon five out of six games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal (c), Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Premraj Rajavelu, Pranay Singh, R Pravin, Kannan Vignesh, Sandeep Paswan, Pradeep Jakhar, Parth Vaghani, Pankaj Yadav, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Divya Prakash Singh, U Karthiraja, Praveen Kumar S, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Rohit Baliyan, Akash Kumar, Neel Chakravarty, Gaurav Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Premraj Rajavelu Batter Pranay Singh Batter R Pravin All-rounder Kannan Vignesh All-rounder Pradeep Jakhar Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler Praveen Kumar S Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royals have won four and lost a couple of games in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Head-To-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between Villianur Mohit Kings and Genid Yanam Royals,the former have won a couple of games while one game has been washed out due to rain.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings have had a stunning season with the bat so far, with Bhanu Anand consistently scoring heavy runs at the top. Theyhave an average powerplay score of 55 runs in the ongoing seasonand that tells you a lot about where they stand currently. For them to be successful, it is paramount that they keep on plundering runs and we can be assured that our bet will return a substantial amount.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Batters

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Bhanu Anand has amassed 331 runs in six matches in the Pondicherry Premier League at an average of 66.20 and a magnificent strike rate of 147.11. He is third on the list of highest run-scorers this season after Anand Singh Bais and Vedant Bhardwaj. There is a sense of nonchallance about his batting and you can be assured of making a lot of money if you bet it at the right place.

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Vedant Bhardwaj is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League, equalling with Anand Bais at the top. The Genid Yanam Royals opener hasamassed 341 runs at an average of 68.20 at a strike rate of 146.98.Easily the best batter of the season, Bhardwaj just had one failure this season, which tells you betting on him is an important exercise.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Bowlers

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Sahani is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League,having taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.50 in just six games. One of the most consistent bowlers in Pondicherry cricket at the moment, Sahani delivers when it matters and then some more. So bet big on him and expect him to have a crack in the upcoming clash as well.

Kannan Vignesh to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Genid Yanam Royals have a solid performer in the form of Kannan Vignesh who hastaken nine wickets in the ongoing season at an average of 24.11.Seventh on the list of highest wicket-takers, Vignesh is one of the most consistent bowlers out there and offers a great deal of success for us. Then what are you waiting for?