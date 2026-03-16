Facts: Aman Khan has picked up five wickets in just two matches for Karaikal Kniights, boasting an impressive average of 11.80

In two matches so far, Nitesh Sedai has scored 51 runs at an average of 25.50 and an impressive strike rate of 159.38

Vijai Raja currently leads the wicket-taking charts in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, with five wickets at a remarkable average of 8.00

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Chance of Winning

Villianur Mohit Kings lost the final to Mahe Megalo Strikers last seasonand now they seem determined to break the jinx. Led by Pondicherry skipper Damodaran Rohit, they have made early progress in the tournament with two rousing wins which has also ensured that they sit at the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, Karikal Kniights have one win and one loss so far and will aim to surge ahead in the campaign by beating favourites Villianur Mohit Kings.Mohammed Aqib Jawad and Ankit Sharma offer a lot of support in the bowling and batting departments, respectively, and they will need them to perform meaningfully once again.

VMK’s chance of winning is 57%

KK’s chance of winning is 43%

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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Tips

Bet big on good ol’ Ankit Sharma.The former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder is in excellent form at the moment and can deliver goods consistently. Aman Hakim Khan knows how to navigate the batting charts with elan and betting on him would be a good idea. Akash Pugazhendi and Prithvi Rajan Khanna offer us great value to deliver. So don’t back out and make a good amount of bet.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Match Toss Prediction

In the seven matches played so far at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, the results have been fairly balanced -four wins for teams batting first and three for those chasing.While there's no definitive trend in terms of the toss, one consistent feature has been the low-scoring nature of the tournament so far.

Weather Report

There is no rain forecast for Thursday in Pondicherry, as theIndian Meteorological Department has issued a clear weather advisory for the match day.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Akash Pugazhendi, Mohit Kale, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Bhanu Anand (wk), Damodaran Rohit (c), Aman Hakim Khan, Ramesh Kumar, J Manikandan, Puneet Datey, Raghav Goyal, Samar Khan, Sunil Kumar P, Keerthivasan V, Rahul J, Himanshu Sahani, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sunendhar M, Indrajeet Kumar, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Wicket-Keeper Mohit Kale Batter Damodaran Rohit Batter Akash Pugazhendi Batter Aman Khan All-rounder Prithvi Rajan Khanna All-rounder Sivamurugan Murugaiyan All-rounder Puneet Datey All-rounder Raghav Goyal Bowler J Manikandan Bowler Himanshu Sahani Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kingshave won both their games so far in the Pondicherry Premier League. They are one of the most consistent teams in the PPL this year, having been the finalists last edition.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Aman F Khan, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ankit Sharma, Jasoliya Senilkumar, Bhupender Chauhan, Hitesh Patel, Abin Mathew, Vijai Raja, Pratham Nagori, Md Waseef Mukadam, Lakshme Nishank, Santhosh Kumaran, Rohit Chouhan, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Vikas Gupta, VS Shushruth, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Aman Ahuja

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad Batter Nitesh Sedai Batter Aman F Khan Batter Gautam Dileep Shastry Wicket-Keeper Ankit Sharma All-rounder Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Bhupender Chauhan All-rounder Jasoliya Senilkumar Bowler Hitesh Patel Bowler Abin Mathew Bowler Vijai Raja Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniightswon one and lost one so far in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Head-To-Head

Villianur Mohit Kingswon both of their games against Karaikal Kniightsin the Pondicherry Premier League 2024.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings have established themselves as the most dominant powerplay side in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,racking up scores of 57 and 54 in the first six overs of their two matches. With a formidable top order featuring Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kale, and captain Rohit Damodaran, they possess the firepower to set the tone early. Expect them to deliver once again in the upcoming clash.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Karaikal Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Best Batters

Akash Pougajendy to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Akash Pougajendy has emerged as a standout performer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, currently sitting as thesecond-highest run-scorer with 118 runs at a staggering strike rate of 181.54 from just two games. His explosive batting has been a driving force behind Villianur Mohit Kings’ position at the top of the table. Given his form and impact, he’s a player worth backing with full confidence.

Nitesh Sedai to be Karaikal Kniights’ best batter (Parimatch)

In two matches so far,Nitesh Sedai has scored 51 runs at an average of 25.50 and an impressive strike rate of 159.38, making him Karaikal Kniights’ most reliable batter this season. For a team that lacks depth in the batting department, Sedai has emerged as a saving grace and placing your faith in him seems like a smart call.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Best Bowlers

Aman Khan to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aman Khan has picked upfive wickets in just two matches for Karaikal Kniights, boasting an impressive average of 11.80. Regarded as one of the most sought-after players in the PPL, he has backed up the hype with consistent performances. With form and confidence on his side, betting on him is as safe as it gets.

Vijai Raja to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijai Raja currently leads the wicket-taking charts in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,with five wickets at a remarkable average of 8.00. His disciplined bowling has made life tough for batters, consistently putting them under pressure. With the form he’s in, backing him is a smart and reliable move.