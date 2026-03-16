340

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Match Prediction

VIL

57%

Chance of Winning

KAR

43%

Parimatch

1.69
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Villianur Mohit Kings and Karaikal Kniights will face off against each other in the ninth match of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on July 10, 2025 (Thursday), at 6:00 PM IST. While Villianur Mohit Kings have won both games so far in the league, Karaikal Kniights have won one and lost game in the league.

Facts:

  • Aman Khan has picked up five wickets in just two matches for Karaikal Kniights, boasting an impressive average of 11.80
  • In two matches so far, Nitesh Sedai has scored 51 runs at an average of 25.50 and an impressive strike rate of 159.38
  • Vijai Raja currently leads the wicket-taking charts in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, with five wickets at a remarkable average of 8.00

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Chance of Winning

Villianur Mohit Kings lost the final to Mahe Megalo Strikers last seasonand now they seem determined to break the jinx. Led by Pondicherry skipper Damodaran Rohit, they have made early progress in the tournament with two rousing wins which has also ensured that they sit at the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, Karikal Kniights have one win and one loss so far and will aim to surge ahead in the campaign by beating favourites Villianur Mohit Kings.Mohammed Aqib Jawad and Ankit Sharma offer a lot of support in the bowling and batting departments, respectively, and they will need them to perform meaningfully once again.

  • VMK’s chance of winning is 57%
  • KK’s chance of winning is 43%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Tips

Bet big on good ol’ Ankit Sharma.The former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder is in excellent form at the moment and can deliver goods consistently. Aman Hakim Khan knows how to navigate the batting charts with elan and betting on him would be a good idea. Akash Pugazhendi and Prithvi Rajan Khanna offer us great value to deliver. So don’t back out and make a good amount of bet.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Match Toss Prediction

In the seven matches played so far at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, the results have been fairly balanced -four wins for teams batting first and three for those chasing.While there's no definitive trend in terms of the toss, one consistent feature has been the low-scoring nature of the tournament so far.

Weather Report

There is no rain forecast for Thursday in Pondicherry, as theIndian Meteorological Department has issued a clear weather advisory for the match day.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Akash Pugazhendi, Mohit Kale, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Bhanu Anand (wk), Damodaran Rohit (c), Aman Hakim Khan, Ramesh Kumar, J Manikandan, Puneet Datey, Raghav Goyal, Samar Khan, Sunil Kumar P, Keerthivasan V, Rahul J, Himanshu Sahani, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sunendhar M, Indrajeet Kumar, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand

Wicket-Keeper

Mohit Kale

Batter

Damodaran Rohit

Batter

Akash Pugazhendi

Batter

Aman Khan

All-rounder

Prithvi Rajan Khanna

All-rounder

Sivamurugan Murugaiyan

All-rounder

Puneet Datey

All-rounder

Raghav Goyal

Bowler

J Manikandan

Bowler

Himanshu Sahani

Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kingshave won both their games so far in the Pondicherry Premier League. They are one of the most consistent teams in the PPL this year, having been the finalists last edition.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Nitesh Sedai, Aman F Khan, Gautam Dileep Shastry (c & wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ankit Sharma, Jasoliya Senilkumar, Bhupender Chauhan, Hitesh Patel, Abin Mathew, Vijai Raja, Pratham Nagori, Md Waseef Mukadam, Lakshme Nishank, Santhosh Kumaran, Rohit Chouhan, Pandiyan Kalaiyamudhan, Vikas Gupta, VS Shushruth, Arshil Rajendra, Rahul R, Karthigesan S, Aman Ahuja

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Aqib Jawad

Batter

Nitesh Sedai

Batter

Aman F Khan

Batter

Gautam Dileep Shastry

Wicket-Keeper

Ankit Sharma

All-rounder

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Batter

Bhupender Chauhan

All-rounder

Jasoliya Senilkumar

Bowler

Hitesh Patel

Bowler

Abin Mathew

Bowler

Vijai Raja

Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniightswon one and lost one so far in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Head-To-Head

Villianur Mohit Kingswon both of their games against Karaikal Kniightsin the Pondicherry Premier League 2024.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings have established themselves as the most dominant powerplay side in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,racking up scores of 57 and 54 in the first six overs of their two matches. With a formidable top order featuring Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kale, and captain Rohit Damodaran, they possess the firepower to set the tone early. Expect them to deliver once again in the upcoming clash.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights

T20

Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null

Icon

Villianur Mohit Kings

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.69
Bet Now!
Icon

Karaikal Knights

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.04
Bet Now!

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Best Batters

Akash Pougajendy to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Akash Pougajendy has emerged as a standout performer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, currently sitting as thesecond-highest run-scorer with 118 runs at a staggering strike rate of 181.54 from just two games. His explosive batting has been a driving force behind Villianur Mohit Kings’ position at the top of the table. Given his form and impact, he’s a player worth backing with full confidence.

Nitesh Sedai to be Karaikal Kniights’ best batter (Parimatch)

In two matches so far,Nitesh Sedai has scored 51 runs at an average of 25.50 and an impressive strike rate of 159.38, making him Karaikal Kniights’ most reliable batter this season. For a team that lacks depth in the batting department, Sedai has emerged as a saving grace and placing your faith in him seems like a smart call.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Kniights Best Bowlers

Aman Khan to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aman Khan has picked upfive wickets in just two matches for Karaikal Kniights, boasting an impressive average of 11.80. Regarded as one of the most sought-after players in the PPL, he has backed up the hype with consistent performances. With form and confidence on his side, betting on him is as safe as it gets.

Vijai Raja to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vijai Raja currently leads the wicket-taking charts in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,with five wickets at a remarkable average of 8.00. His disciplined bowling has made life tough for batters, consistently putting them under pressure. With the form he’s in, backing him is a smart and reliable move.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Villianur Mohit Kings

I am backing Villianur Mohit Kings to win the upcoming match comfortably. Not just because Villianur Mohit Kings won their first two games easily, but also because they have the most sorted squad at their disposal. The likes of Puneet Datey and Samar Khan can handle the bowling whereas Akash Pougajendy and Mohit Kale are too good with the bat. So they will definitely hold an edge against Karaikal Kniights in the upcoming clash.
  • VMK to Win - 1.69 (Parimatch)
  • KK to Win - 2.04 (Parimatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments