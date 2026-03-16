Facts: Ajay Rohera is the highest run-scorer for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing tournament, having scored 188 runs at an average of 37.60 and an incredible strike rate of 160.68

In five games, Bhanu Anand has managed a total of 249 runs at an average of 49.80 at a strike rate of 139.11

Thivagar Gopal is the highest wicket-taker for Mahe Megalo Strikers, picking six wickets at an average of 20.67

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Chance of Winning

Villianur Mohit Kings have many in-form performers in Bhanu Anand, Akash Pougajendy, Himanshu Sahani, and Puneet Datey - all who have delivered strongly in ensuring the side maintain a five-match winning streak in the tournament so far. While Villianur Mohit Kings have played according to their plan, the most striking aspect of hitting the target with team effort has worked out well for them.

On the other hand, Mahe Megalo Strikers have failed to turn up at all. They started the season with a win against Karaikal Kniights, but since then, they have lost all four games to find themselves at the bottom spot on the points table. Their batters have struggled for form and hence, there isn’t a lot of hope on them to be successful.

VMK’s chance of winning is 65%

MMS’s chance of winning is 35%

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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Tips

This match promises to be a punter’s delight. Himanshu Sahani, currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing PPL, continues to offer plenty of value with the ball. Puneet Datey also presents a great opportunity, making it easier to back him with confidence. While betting on Bhanu Anand seems like the obvious choice, Ajay Rohera is another solid option to multiply your returns in this fixture.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 47 Pondicherry Premier League games over the past couple of years. Chasing sides have enjoyed a slight edge, winning 25 games compared to 21 wins for teams batting first. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 164/7, while the average winning first innings total is 184/7.

Weather Report

There is no rain threat for the match between Karaikal Kniights and Ruby White Town Legends, with Accuweather suggesting there is only a 9% chance of rain on Wednesday.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kale, Aman Khan, Akash Pougajendy, Damodaran Rohit (c), Ramesh Kumar, Samar Khan, Puneet Datey, J Manikandan, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Rahul J, Himanshu Sahani, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sunendhar M, Sunil Kumar P, Raghav Goyal, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Keerthivasan V, Indrajeet Kumar, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Wicket-Keeper Mohit Kale Batter Aman Khan Batter Damodaran Rohit Batter Akash Pougajendy Batter Puneet Datey All-rounder Samar Khan All-rounder Ramesh Kumar Bowler J Manikandan Bowler Sivamurugan Murugaiyan Bowler Himanshu Sahani Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kings have won all five games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Ajay Rohera (wk), Kamaleeshwaran A, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Karan Kannan, Shrikaran A, Bharat Sharma, Thivagar Gopal, Bharat Rawat, Sagar Udeshi (c), Nithiyananda Raman, Sai Hariram K, Shobhit Chaudhary, Santha Moorthy, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Aahil Kachru, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Vamsi Krishna, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Shrikaran A Batter Karan Kannan Batter Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Bharat Rawat All-rounder Sai Hariram K All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary All-rounder Thivagar Gopal Bowler Bharat Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

After winning the first game of the season against Karaikal Kniights, Mahe Megalo Strikers have lost the remaining four games.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Head-To-Head

Villianur Mohit Kings and Mahe Megalo Strikers have played each other four times in the Pondicherry Premier League, with the former winning one and the latter securing three wins.Villianur’s only win against Mahe Megalo Strikers came in Sunday’s encounter between both teams.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings are yet to lose a game in the ongoing tournament, and that is pretty much down to their strong batting base upfront. They have averaged 51 runs in the first six overs, which is the second-best after Genid Yanam Royals.The trio of Bhanu Anand, Damodaran Rohit, and Mohit Kale have ensured that they are never on the backfoot. So bet big on Villianur Mohit Kings to win the upcoming clash without any doubt.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.45 Bet Now!

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Batters

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Bhanu Anand is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament and Villianur Mohit Kings have truly benefited from this. In five games, he has managed a total of 249 runs at an average of 49.80 at a strike rate of 139.11. On his shoulders lies the success of Villianur Mohit Kings and you need to bet a solid stake on him to benefit.

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera is the highest run-scorer for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the ongoing tournament, having scored 188 runs at an average of 37.60 and an incredible strike rate of 160.68.Ajay Rohera, the former Madhya Pradesh batter, was the second-highest run-scorer in the last edition of the tournament.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Bowlers

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Sahani is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 9.55. That is such a record to hold, and the reason why Villianur Mohit Kings will aim to win yet another game.

Thivagar Gopal to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Thivagar Gopal is the highest wicket-taker for Mahe Megalo Strikers, picking six wickets at an average of 20.67.His bowling proved crucial in crunch situations in almost all games and for Mahe Megalo Strikers to be successful, he needs to be at the thick of things. So what are you waiting for?