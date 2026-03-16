Facts: Himanshu Sahani is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League, having taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.75

Ajay Rohera is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, amassing a total of 578 runs at an average of 48.17

Bhanu Anand has scored a total of 475 runs at an average of 52.78 and a strike rate of 140.53 this season of PPL

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Chance of Winning

Himanshu Sahani and Bhanu Anand have epitomised how standout individual performances can shape meaningful outcomes in T20 leagues. While Villianur Mohit Kings have had other players stepping up in the latter stages of the tournament, these two have consistently delivered when it mattered most. Their impact will once again be crucial as the Kings aim to make it count against the defending champions in Sunday’s grand finale.

Mahe Megalo Strikers, meanwhile, have endured a season of highs and lows but have shown remarkable resilience to book their place in the final. WithAjay Rohera and Ragavan Ramamoorthy leading the batting charge and skipper Sagar Udeshi providing steady contributions with the ball, the Strikers have the firepower to pose a serious challenge.

VMK’s chance of winning is 58%

MMS’s chance of winning is 42%

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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Tips

No matter how you see the game unfolding, Ajay Rohera is a must-have bet. A proven match-winner, his presence alone can tilt the contest in his team’s favour. Bhanu Anand, too, has exceeded all expectations this season, making him another smart pick. And then there’sHimanshu Sahani, the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer,whose consistency with the bat makes him an unmissable option if you want to maximise your returns.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has staged 64 Pondicherry Premier League matches in recent years, with chasing teams holding a narrow advantage,34 wins compared to 29 for sides batting first. While the average first-innings score is 166/7, teams generally aim for around 183/6 to feel confident about defending a total on this surface.

Weather Report

Rain has been a constant companion in Pondicherry over the past week, and Sunday’s match might not be spared either. AccuWeatherprojects a 48% chance of precipitationduring match hours, leaving the contest vulnerable to interruptions or even a curtailed game.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kale, Aman Khan (c), Akash Pougajendy, Puneet Datey, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Samar Khan, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Sunil Kumar P, Raghav Goyal, Ramesh Kumar, Rahul J, Indrajeet Kumar, Himanshu Sahani, Keerthivasan V, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Damodaran Rohit, J Manikandan, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Sunendhar M

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Wicket-keeper Mohit Kale Batter Sivamurugan Murugaiyan Batter Aman Khan Batter Akash Pougajendy Batter Prithvi Rajan Khanna All-rounder Raghav Goyal All-rounder Sunil Kumar P Bowler Puneet Datey Bowler Samar Khan Bowler Himanshu Sahani Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kings topped the league stagewith six winsand sealed their place in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 final by clinching victory in Qualifier 1.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera (wk), Karan Kannan, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Sai Hariram K, Shobhit Chaudhary, Nithiyananda Raman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi (c), Sabhay Chadha, Anugrah Latwal, Shrikaran A, Aahil Kachru, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vamsi Krishna, Bharat Rawat, Thivagar Gopal, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Santha Moorthy, Sreeraj J R, Akshant Baghel, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-Keeper Ragavan Ramamoorthy Batter Karan Kannan All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary Batter Shrikaran A Batter Sai Hariram K Batter Sabhay Chadha All-rounder Bharat Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Anugrah Latwal Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikers won and lost five games apiece in the league stage, but securedtwo convincing victories in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 to secure a place in the final, in which they will want to defend their title.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Head-To-Head

Mahe Megalo Strikers and Villianur Mohit Kingshave faced each other five times in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025, with the former winning four games.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

One of the key reasons behind Villianur Mohit Kings' success this season has been their formidable top three - Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kale, and Sivamurugan Murugaiyan. Together, they’ve provided consistent starts,averaging 55.45 runs in the powerplay. Given this record, backing Villianur Mohit Kings, especially in the powerplay, looks like a smart bet.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers India Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.08 Bet Now!

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Batters

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings’ wicket-keeper Bhanu Anand has been a consistent run-maker in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League,amassing a total of 475 runs at an average of 52.78 and a strike rate of 140.53. He is currently third on the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament and aims to maximise the returns in the finale.

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League,amassing a total of 578 runs at an average of 48.17 and a strike rate of 169.50.His 114 runs in the Eliminator were spectacular, as was his 79 in the second qualifier. So go ahead and bet a lot on him; you won’t return disappointed.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Bowlers

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Sahani is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League,having taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.75. He has the best average among all bowlers in the ongoing season and so, Villianur Mohit Kings will be banking on him to deliver for the side in the finale.

Sagar Udeshi to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Sagar Udeshi has been the spearhead for Mahe Megalo Strikers this season,topping their wicket charts with 12 scalps at an average of 28.50.With his knack for delivering breakthroughs, you need to capitalise on that. So what are you waiting for?