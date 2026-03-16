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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Match Prediction

VIL

77%

Chance of Winning

OSS

23%

Parimatch

1.37
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T20

Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Villianur Mohit Kings and Ossudu Accord Warriors will lock horns with each other in the 15th match of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on July 13, 2025 (Sunday), at 6:00 PM IST. With four wins from four games, Villianur Mohit Kings have found themselves at the top of the points table, whereas Ossudu Accord Warriors have just one win and three losses in the tournament so far.

Facts:

  • Jashwanth Shreeram has managed 144 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 126.32
  • Himanshu Sahani is the highest wicket-taker for Villianur Mohit Kings this season, having taken 8 wickets at an unbelievable average of 9.13
  • Satvik Deswal is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having taken eight wickets at an average of 10.25

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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Chance of Winning

Led by Puducherry skipper Damodaran Rohit, Villianur Mohit Kings have been exceptional in their approach, both with bat and ball. While the likes of Bhanu Anand and Mohit Kale are taking care of the top-order heroics, Damodaran Rohit is a rock in the middle order. Himanshu Sahani, Samar Khan, and Aman Khan have delivered the goods with the ball to send a clear warning to the opposition.

On the other hand, Ossudu Accord Warriors have a few exceptional performers in the form ofR Jashwanth Shreeram and J Rajashekar Reddy at the topand Satvik Deswal and Mohammed Shafeequddin with the ball. They have collectively done well, but somehow, wins have eluded them big-time.

  • VMK’s chance of winning is 77%
  • OAW’s chance of winning is 23%

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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Tips

Bet big on R Jashwanth Shreeram to make a strong impact with the bat in the upcoming clash against Villianur Mohit Kings. Heis currently the highest run-scorer for his side this season- a testament to his consistency and form. On the other hand, Bhanu Anand remains a reliable run-machine for the Kings, while Himanshu Sahani has been making a statement with the ball, adding further strength to an already well-rounded unit.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Match Toss Prediction

In 15 matches played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry this year,teams batting first have emerged victorious in 10 games, while chasing sides have won on five occasions.The average first-innings score stands at 170/7, but teams generally need to post at least 180/7 to give themselves a strong chance of winning.

Weather Report

There is no rain threat for the match between Villianur Mohit Kings and Ossudu Accord Warriors, withAccuweather suggesting there is only a 16% chance of rain on Sunday.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kale, Damodaran Rohit (c), Akash Pougajendy, Aman Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Samar Khan, Puneet Datey, J Manikandan, Raghav Goyal, Himanshu Sahani, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Rahul J, Sunil Kumar P, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Keerthivasan V, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Sunendhar M, Indrajeet Kumar, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand

Wicket-Keeper

Mohit Kale

Batter

Damodaran Rohit

Batter

Akash Pougajendy

Batter

Aman Khan

Batter

Ramesh Kumar

All-rounder

Samar Khan

All-rounder

Puneet Datey

All-rounder

Raghav Goyal

Bowler

J Manikandan

Bowler

Himanshu Sahani

Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Formwon all four of their games

Villianur Mohit Kings have in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

Jashwanth Shreeram, J Rajashekar Reddy, Krishna Pandey, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Nitin Pranaav (c), Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Satish Jangir, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Satvik Deswal, Puneet Tripathi, A Aravinddaraj, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Jullian Jacob Edward, J Ashrit, Saie Sharan, Omar Patni, GP Anishvishagan, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar

Predicted Playing XI

R Jashwanth Shreeram

Batter

J Rajashekar Reddy

Batter

Karthikeyan Jayasundaram

Batter

Nitin Pranaav (c)

Batter

Krishna Pandey

Batter

Shailesh Vaithianathan

Wicket-Keeper

Thamaraikannan Parandaman

All-rounder

Satish Jangir

Bowler

Mohammed Shafeequddin

Bowler

Sidak Gurvinder Singh

Bowler

Satvik Deswal

Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriorshave just won one game out of four matches so farin the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Head-To-Head

Villianur Mohit Kings and Ossudu Accord Warriors have faced each other three times in the Pondicherry Premier League,with the former emerging victorious in all three encounters.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings have emerged as the most dominant powerplay batting side in the ongoing PPL,averaging an impressive 50 runs in the first six overs. The top-order trio of Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kale, and skipper Damodaran Rohit have consistently laid strong foundations, making batting against the new ball look effortless. As a result, a strong start will once again be crucial to their success in the upcoming match.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors

T20

Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null

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Villianur Mohit Kings

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1.37
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Ossudu Accord Warriors

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2.85
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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Batters

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings' wicket-keeper Bhanu Anand has consistently been amongst the runs in the Pondicherry Premier League, and that has gone up several notches higher this season.With 165 runs at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of 127.91, he has ensured that things are more aligned to his level. Anand is currently in the fourth position as far as his highest runs in the tournament are concerned.

Jashwanth Shreeram to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Jashwanth Shreeram is the highest run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League, having managed 144 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 126.32. He has laid the foundations for his teams in such a beautiful manner that it seems almost impossible to expect that anything else is even remotely possible.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Bowlers

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Sahani is the leading wicket-taker for Villianur Mohit Kings in the ongoing season of the Pondicherry Premier League, having claimed 8 wickets at a remarkable average of 9.13. Currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament overall, Sahani has built a reputation for delivering in crunch moments and was deservedly named Player of the Match in the previous encounter.

Satvik Deswal to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Satvik Deswal is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, witheight wickets at an impressive average of 10.25.Alongside Mohammed Shafeequddin, he has been one of the standout performers for Ossudu Accord Warriors in an otherwise inconsistent campaign. Given his current form and impact, betting big on Deswal to continue his dominant run is a smart call.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Villianur Mohit Kings

It doesn’t get more straightforward than this — back Villianur Mohit Kings to register a comprehensive win in their upcoming clash. They are in excellent form and look well-equipped to outplay Ossudu Accord Warriors without much trouble. With skipper Damodaran Rohit leading from the front and wicketkeeper Bhanu Anand consistently delivering impactful performances, all signs point toward another strong outing for the Kings.
  • VMK to Win - 1.37 (Parimatch)
  • OAW to Win - 2.85 (Parimatch)
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