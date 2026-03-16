Facts: Jashwanth Shreeram has managed 144 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 126.32

Himanshu Sahani is the highest wicket-taker for Villianur Mohit Kings this season, having taken 8 wickets at an unbelievable average of 9.13

Satvik Deswal is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, having taken eight wickets at an average of 10.25

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Chance of Winning

Led by Puducherry skipper Damodaran Rohit, Villianur Mohit Kings have been exceptional in their approach, both with bat and ball. While the likes of Bhanu Anand and Mohit Kale are taking care of the top-order heroics, Damodaran Rohit is a rock in the middle order. Himanshu Sahani, Samar Khan, and Aman Khan have delivered the goods with the ball to send a clear warning to the opposition.

On the other hand, Ossudu Accord Warriors have a few exceptional performers in the form ofR Jashwanth Shreeram and J Rajashekar Reddy at the topand Satvik Deswal and Mohammed Shafeequddin with the ball. They have collectively done well, but somehow, wins have eluded them big-time.

VMK’s chance of winning is 77%

OAW’s chance of winning is 23%

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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Tips

Bet big on R Jashwanth Shreeram to make a strong impact with the bat in the upcoming clash against Villianur Mohit Kings. Heis currently the highest run-scorer for his side this season- a testament to his consistency and form. On the other hand, Bhanu Anand remains a reliable run-machine for the Kings, while Himanshu Sahani has been making a statement with the ball, adding further strength to an already well-rounded unit.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Match Toss Prediction

In 15 matches played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry this year,teams batting first have emerged victorious in 10 games, while chasing sides have won on five occasions.The average first-innings score stands at 170/7, but teams generally need to post at least 180/7 to give themselves a strong chance of winning.

Weather Report

There is no rain threat for the match between Villianur Mohit Kings and Ossudu Accord Warriors, withAccuweather suggesting there is only a 16% chance of rain on Sunday.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kale, Damodaran Rohit (c), Akash Pougajendy, Aman Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Samar Khan, Puneet Datey, J Manikandan, Raghav Goyal, Himanshu Sahani, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Rahul J, Sunil Kumar P, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Keerthivasan V, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Sunendhar M, Indrajeet Kumar, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Wicket-Keeper Mohit Kale Batter Damodaran Rohit Batter Akash Pougajendy Batter Aman Khan Batter Ramesh Kumar All-rounder Samar Khan All-rounder Puneet Datey All-rounder Raghav Goyal Bowler J Manikandan Bowler Himanshu Sahani Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Formwon all four of their games

Villianur Mohit Kings have in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

Jashwanth Shreeram, J Rajashekar Reddy, Krishna Pandey, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Nitin Pranaav (c), Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Shailesh Vaithianathan (wk), Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Satish Jangir, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Satvik Deswal, Puneet Tripathi, A Aravinddaraj, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Jullian Jacob Edward, J Ashrit, Saie Sharan, Omar Patni, GP Anishvishagan, K Vishnu, S Atchayan, Haaris Maraicar

Predicted Playing XI

R Jashwanth Shreeram Batter J Rajashekar Reddy Batter Karthikeyan Jayasundaram Batter Nitin Pranaav (c) Batter Krishna Pandey Batter Shailesh Vaithianathan Wicket-Keeper Thamaraikannan Parandaman All-rounder Satish Jangir Bowler Mohammed Shafeequddin Bowler Sidak Gurvinder Singh Bowler Satvik Deswal Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriorshave just won one game out of four matches so farin the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Head-To-Head

Villianur Mohit Kings and Ossudu Accord Warriors have faced each other three times in the Pondicherry Premier League,with the former emerging victorious in all three encounters.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings have emerged as the most dominant powerplay batting side in the ongoing PPL,averaging an impressive 50 runs in the first six overs. The top-order trio of Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kale, and skipper Damodaran Rohit have consistently laid strong foundations, making batting against the new ball look effortless. As a result, a strong start will once again be crucial to their success in the upcoming match.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.37 Bet Now! Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.85 Bet Now!

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Batters

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings' wicket-keeper Bhanu Anand has consistently been amongst the runs in the Pondicherry Premier League, and that has gone up several notches higher this season.With 165 runs at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of 127.91, he has ensured that things are more aligned to his level. Anand is currently in the fourth position as far as his highest runs in the tournament are concerned.

Jashwanth Shreeram to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Jashwanth Shreeram is the highest run-scorer for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing season of Pondicherry Premier League, having managed 144 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 126.32. He has laid the foundations for his teams in such a beautiful manner that it seems almost impossible to expect that anything else is even remotely possible.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors Best Bowlers

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Sahani is the leading wicket-taker for Villianur Mohit Kings in the ongoing season of the Pondicherry Premier League, having claimed 8 wickets at a remarkable average of 9.13. Currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament overall, Sahani has built a reputation for delivering in crunch moments and was deservedly named Player of the Match in the previous encounter.

Satvik Deswal to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Satvik Deswal is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, witheight wickets at an impressive average of 10.25.Alongside Mohammed Shafeequddin, he has been one of the standout performers for Ossudu Accord Warriors in an otherwise inconsistent campaign. Given his current form and impact, betting big on Deswal to continue his dominant run is a smart call.