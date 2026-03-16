Facts: Anand Singh Bais is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025, having piled up 401 runs at a staggering average of 80.20 and a strike rate of 145.82

Adil Ayub Tunda has already picked up 13 wickets at an average of 20.08, making him the third-highest wicket-taker so far

The second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, Himanshu Sahani has picked up 14 wickets at an incredible average of 13.6

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends Chance of Winning

Villianur Mohit Kings come into this contest as the most balanced and well-rounded side in the competition. Unlike Genid Yanam Royals, who heavily rely on Vedant Bhardwaj, the Kings have unearthed multiple match-winners across departments. Theirbowling unit, too, boasts several game-changers capable of putting opponents under constant pressure.

That said, Ruby White Town Legends are no pushovers. They’ve notched up five wins so far, which is just one less than Villianur Mohit Kings. They have shown great resilience throughout the tournament.Key contributions from Adil Ayub Tunda, Ashwin Das, and Anand Bais have been central to their success, making them a dangerous opponent in this fixture.

VMK’s chance of winning is 58%

RWTL’s chance of winning is 42%

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Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Tips

Betting on Anand Bais seems inevitable at this point. As thesecond-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, he has been in sublime form and is well-positioned to extend his purple patch in this clash. The same goes for Bhanu Anand,who currently sits third on the tournament’s run charts.Given his consistency and ability to anchor as well as accelerate, backing him is a wise move. And can you really afford to ignore Adil Ayub Tunda? Absolutely not.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 56 Pondicherry Premier League matches in the last couple of years, with chasing sides holding a marginal edge -28 wins compared to 27 victories for teams batting first.The average first-innings score at this venue stands at 166/7, but teams usually target around 183/6 to feel secure about defending their total. The surface tends to offer something for both batters and bowlers, making for a balanced contest.

Weather Report

There is no significant threat of rain for the match between Villianur Mohit Kings and Ruby White Town Legends, withAccuWeather forecasting just a 13% chance of precipitation on Sunday.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kale, Aman Khan (c), Akash Pougajendy, Puneet Datey, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Samar Khan, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Sunil Kumar P, Raghav Goyal, Ramesh Kumar, Rahul J, Indrajeet Kumar, Himanshu Sahani, Keerthivasan V, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Damodaran Rohit, J Manikandan, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Sunendhar M

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Wicket-keeper Mohit Kale Batter Sivamurugan Murugaiyan Batter Aman Khan Batter Akash Pougajendy Batter Prithvi Rajan Khanna All-rounder Raghav Goyal All-rounder Sunil Kumar P Bowler Puneet Datey Bowler Samar Khan Bowler Himanshu Sahani Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kings are the table toppers currently, having won six out of eight games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave (c), Logesh Prabagaran, Anand Bais, Vandit Joshi, Nadeem Khan, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Ankit Kushwah, Adil Ayub Tunda, Nakul Mehta, Naman Sharma, Prathapraj D, Sunil Bishnoi, S Pradeep Roshan, Ayudh Sharma, Rishi Rajendra, Harikrishna Shishir, Naveen Karthikeyan, Sarvajith V, Sudarshan Singh, Rishi Raut

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Akash Kargave Batter Vandit Joshi Batter Anand Singh Bais Batter Ashwin Das Batter Palanisamy Paneerselvam Wicket-Keeper Logesh Prabagaran All-rounder Nadeem Khan Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler Naman Sharma Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legends are the table toppers currently, havingwon five out of eight games in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends Head-To-Head

Villianur Mohit Kings and Ruby White Town Legends have played four games against each other in the Pondicherry Premier League, withthe former winning three games as compared to one win for Ruby White Town Legends.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

One of the key reasons behind Villianur Mohit Kings' success this season has been their formidable top three, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kale, and Sivamurugan Murugaiyan. Together, they’ve provided consistent starts,averaging 55.45 in the powerplay.Given this record, backing Villianur Mohit Kings, especially in the powerplay or outright markets, looks like a smart bet.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Ruby White Town Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now!

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Batters

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Bhanu Anand has been in sensational form this season, currently sitting as the third-highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League. He hasracked up 370 runs at an average of 52.86 and a strike rate of 141.22, underlining his dominance at the crease. Given the kind of rhythm he is in, there’s every reason to believe he’ll continue this run in the upcoming match. If you’re looking for a safe and high-reward pick, backing Bhanu Anand in the markets is a no-brainer.

Anand Singh Bais to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best batter (Parimatch)

Anand Singh Bais is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League 2025,having piled up 401 runs at a staggering average of 80.20 and a strike rate of 145.82.His consistency and ability to accelerate make him one of the most reliable batting picks in the tournament. With a player in this kind of form, betting against him simply isn’t an option.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Bowlers

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

The second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, Himanshu Sahani,has picked up 14 wickets at an incredible average of 13.64. He is one of the biggest assurances that Villianur Mohit Kings have in their squad and alongside Aman Khan, he can change things up. So betting on him is a good idea here.

Adil Ayub Tunda to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Ayub Tunda has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the Pondicherry Premier League,having already picked up 13 wickets at an average of 20.08,making him the third-highest wicket-taker so far. Last season also, he finished as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 21 wickets at an average of 14.66. If you’re looking for a dependable bowling bet, Adil Ayub Tunda remains a safe and smart choice.