Andhra vs Baroda Match Prediction
ANDP
45%
Chance of Winning
BOB
55%
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Facts:
- With 627 runs, Shaik Rasheed was the leading run scorer for Andhra last season.
- With 484 runs, Shivalik Sharma was the leading run scorer for Baroda in the last campaign.
Andhra vs Baroda Chance of Winning
Andhra had an underwhelming campaign last season as they missed the playoffs last term and they struggled in the opening game against Uttar Pradesh even though both sides managed to share the spoils in the game. Andhra conceded 471 runs in the game hence Uttar Pradesh got the bonus point which could have a significant impact.
Baroda had a solid season last year but eventually missed the playoffs even though they had a winning record last term. They head into this season as one of the favourites in this group and they won the opening game against Odisha. As per our calculations, Baroda are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Andhra’ chances of winning - 45%
- Baroda’ chances of winning - 55%
Andhra vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Srikar Bharat was outstanding last season as he ended up with 502 runs last term. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 142 runs in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Mitesh Patel struggled for consistency last season and still managed to score 302 runs with an average of 30.20. In the opening game he scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Andhra vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in the last three matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light rain in Vizianagaram during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Andhra News & Player List
Andhra Player List
Abhishek Reddy,Srikar Bharat (wk),Shaik Rasheed,Kirdant Karan Shinde,Ricky Bhui (c),KV Sasikanth,Ashwin Hebbar,Saurabh Kumar,Revanth Reddy,Cheepurapalli Stephen,Prithvi Raj Yarra,Satyanarayana Raju, Siraparapu Ashish,Kavuri Saiteja,Tripurana Vijay,Yara Sandeep
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Reddy
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Batter
|
Kirdant Karan Shinde
|
Batter
|
Srikar Bharat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Revanth Reddy
|
Batter
|
Ashwin Hebbar
|
All-rounder
|
KV Sasikanth
|
All-rounder
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Satyanarayana Raju
|
Bowler
|
Cheepurapalli Stephen
|
Bowler
Andhra Team Form
Andhra managed just one win last season and in the opening game this season they drew against Uttar Pradesh.
Baroda News & Player List
Baroda Player List
Bhargav Bhatt,Atit Sheth (c),Shashwat Rawat,Shivalik Sharma,Mitesh Patel (wk),Jyotsnil Singh,Vishnu Solanki,Mahesh Pithiya,Sukirt Pandey,Rasikh Dar Salam,Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva,Akshay More,Raj Limbani,Nitya Pandya
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Batter
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Batter
|
Shashwat Rawat
|
Batter
|
Sukirt Pandey
|
Batter
|
Mitesh Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Batter
|
Atit Sheth
|
All-rounder
|
Rasikh Dar Salam
|
All-rounder
|
Mahesh Pithiya
|
Bowler
|
Bhargav Bhatt
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
Baroda Team Form
Baroda managed four wins in seven matches last season and won the opening game this term against Odisha,
Andhra vs Baroda Head to Head
Baroda and Andhra have identical records in this tournament with one win each.
Head to Head
Andhra: 01
Baroda: 01
Draw/Tie: 05
Andhra vs Baroda Betting Odds
Baroda to have a better opening partnership than Andhra
Andhra and Baroda head into this campaign after both sides missed the playoffs last season and would be hoping for an improvement this term. Even though Baroda missed the playoffs they still had a better campaign as they had a winning record last season and looked sensational in the opening game against Odisha as they won the match with seven wickets to spare. On the other hand, Andhra managed just one win last season and managed a draw in the opening game against Uttar Pradesh this term. On paper Baroda look a far more superior team and we expect Andhra openers will struggle to negate the new ball and Baroda will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Andhra vs Baroda
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Andhra
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Baroda
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Andhra vs Baroda Top Batters
Shaik Rasheed to be Andhra’ top batter
Shaik Rasheed had a brilliant start to the season as he scored 136 runs against Uttar Pradesh. Last season, Rasheed scored 627 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’ top batter
Shivalik Sharma was incredible in the opening game as he scored 124 runs against Odisha. Last season Sharma scored 484 runs and was the leading run scorer las term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Andhra vs Baroda Top Bowlers
Satyanarayana Raju to be Andhra’ top bowler
Satyanarayana Raju did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as he was outstanding last season and we expect him to turn things around and do well in the upcoming game.
Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’ top bowler
Mahesh Pithiya bagged six wickets in the second innings against Odisha in the last game. He was outstanding last season as he bagged 38 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Baroda
- Andhra to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Baroda to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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