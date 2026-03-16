Facts: Sibsankar Roy is the leading run-getter for Assam at the moment, having amassed 152 runs in two innings, including a century.

Arjun Sharma stands as the top wicket-taker for Services with seven wickets in two innings.

Assam and Services are neck-and-neck with two wins each in their previous five head-to-head games.

Assam vs Services Chances of Winning

Assam were quite strong with the bat in the first innings against Gujarat in the previous outing, having added 310 runs to the scoreboard. Sibsankar Roy in the middle order top-scored with 113 runs while opener Pradyun Saikia and Riyan Parag were next in line with 70 and 40 runs, respectively. The bowlers, though, struggled to curtail the opposition as they allowed Gujarat to surpass the target with 382 runs. Assam’s batters were a shadow of themselves in the second innings, given that they were 192/6 - Mukhtar Hussain and Swarupam Purkayastha were tied as the top scorers with 44 runs apiece, followed by Sibsankar Roy’s 39* and wicket-keeper batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar’s 37. However, the team were saved by the bell as the match concluded in a deadlock.

On the other hand, Services were absolutely dominant in the previous outing against Tripura where the former notched up 359 runs while batting first. They had strong batting performances from Nakul Sharma, Shivam Kumar, Pulkit Narang and Ravi Chauhan who scored 96, 72, 69 and 50 runs, respectively. The bowlers annihilated the opposition as they bundled out Tripura for 176 and 163 runs. This handed the Rajat Paliwal-led team victory by an innings and 20 runs.

Assam chance of winning - 32%

Services chance of winning - 68%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Assam vs Services Betting Tips

Services to score high before first dismissal

Services’ Shivam Kumar and Irfan Khan added 34 runs to the first wicket in their solitary innings against Tripura last time out. Their openers were powerful in the previous season as well considering they notched up stands of 37, 376*, 39, 4, 6, 5, 128, 44, 14 and 4 runs in the last five matches of the tournament. They are expected to build on their form and put on a competitive stand in the next match as well.

Assam vs Services Toss Prediction

Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground is yet to host a match in the Ranji Trophy, and the venue does not have any international records until now.

Weather Report

A strong 35% chance of rain is predicted at Tinsukia on the day of the match with light rain expected to cause disruptions. The temperature will go up to 31 degrees Celsius.

Assam Player List

Denish Das (c), Riyan Parag, Parvej Musaraf, Pradyun Saikia, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Ayushman Malakar, Bhargab Lahkar, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhishek Thakuri, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Darshan Rajbongshi, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Pradyun Saikia Batter Parvej Musaraf Batter Denish Das (C) Batter Riyan Parag All-rounder Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Sibsankar Roy Batter Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Akash Sengupta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Ayushman Malakar All-rounder Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam have the batting prowess to give Services a run for their money but they do not have enough strength to overcome the opposition. Moreover, their bowlers need to work on giving away fewer runs.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arun Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Amit Shukla, Nitin Tanwar, Suraj Vashisht, Mohit Ahlawat, Shivam Kumar, Irfan Khan, Nakul Sharma, Amarjeet Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Kumar Batter Irfan Khan Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Nakul Sharma All-rounder Pulkit Narang All-rounder Jayant Goyat Bowler Amit Shukla Bowler Amarjeet Singh Bowler

Services Team Form

Services have a solid bowling attack considering they defend a 300+ target with ease, making Tripura follow on in the previous game. They will definitely bring the same form to the game against Assam.

Assam vs Services Head-to-Head

Assam and Services are tied with a 2-2 scoreline in the last five head-to-head encounters in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Assam - 2

Services - 2

Draw - 1

Assam vs Services Betting Odds

Services to have a better opening partnership than Assam

Pradyun Saikia and Parvej Musaraf, Assam’s openers, were substandard in the last game against Gujarat where the duo added 41 and 21 runs to the first wicket. They do not have what it takes to outdo Services’ opening order considering Shivam Kumar and Irfan Khan secured a 34-run stand. Despite the latter’s early dismissal, the pair are expected to kick it up a notch and outperform Assam’s openers in the upcoming game.

Assam vs Services First class Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground, null Assam Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.60 Bet Now!

Assam vs Services Best Batters

Sibsankar Roy to be Assam’s Best Batter

Sibsankar Roy was the leading run scorer for Assam in the last game against Gujarat where he scored 113 runs in the first innings and remained not out on 39 in the second. He has a total of 152 runs in two innings so far, and his form inspires confidence in his ability to come out on top once more in the next game.

Nakul Sharma to be Services’ Best Batter

In the last outing against Tripura, Nakul Sharma was the leading run scorer for Services with a 96-run knock in their sole innings, missing out on a ton. However, based on his performance in the game, he is anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming match, too.

Assam vs Services Best Bowlers

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Riyan Parag was the joint leading bowler for Assam in the previous game against Gujarat where he captured a four-wicket haul in their sole innings where he delivered 33 overs, bowled seven maidens and achieved an economy rate of 2.60. He has a remarkable average of 21.50 which makes him the top contender against Services as well.

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler

Arjun Sharma was the top wicket-taker for Services in the last encounter against Tripura where he picked two wickets in the first innings and went on to take a fifer in the second innings. He has a total of seven wickets in two innings and an outstanding average of 11.00 so far, making him the leading choice against Assam in the upcoming fixture.