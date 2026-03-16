Facts: With 159 runs, Shivalik Sharma is the leading run scorer for Baroda this season.

With 123 runs, Karan Sharma is the leading run scorer for Uttar Pradesh in this campaign.

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Baroda had a solid campaign last season but still missed the playoffs and once again they have had a solid start to the campaign. In the opening game of the season they went head to head against Odisha and won the game with seven wickets to spare. In the last match, they drew against Andhra.

Uttar Pradesh have one of the best squads but underperformed last year. They are winless after two matches and would be hoping to turn things around. With six points in two matches, Uttar Pradesh are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Baroda are favourites in the upcoming game.

Baroda’ chances of winning - 55%

Uttar Pradesh’ chances of winning - 45%

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Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mitesh Patel struggled for consistency last season and still managed to score 302 runs with an average of 30.20. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Goswami was sensational last season for Uttar Pradesh and he has carried his form in this tournament as he has scored 24 in both games which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that have bowled first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Vadodara during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Baroda News & Player List

Baroda Player List

Bhargav Bhatt,Atit Sheth (c),Shashwat Rawat,Shivalik Sharma,Mitesh Patel (wk),Jyotsnil Singh,Vishnu Solanki,Mahesh Pithiya,Sukirt Pandey,Rasikh Dar Salam,Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva,Akshay More,Raj Limbani,Nitya Pandya

Predicted Playing XI

Shivalik Sharma Batter Jyotsnil Singh Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Sukirt Pandey Batter Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Vishnu Solanki Batter Atit Sheth All-rounder Rasikh Dar Salam All-rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda are unbeaten after two games, they have one win and one draw and are currently third on the table.

Uttar Pradesh News & Player List

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Abhishek Goswami,Madhav Kaushik,Aryan Juyal (wk),Karan Sharma (c),Priyam Garg,Rinku Singh,Shivam Sharma,Aaradhya Yadav,Vipraj Nigam,Shivam Mavi,Aaqib Khan, Siddarth Yadav,Prashant Veer,Vijay Kumar,Aaditya Sharma,Vaibhav Chaudhary,Kunal Tyagi

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Karan Sharma Batter Rinku Singh Batter Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Aaradhya Yadav All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh have started the season with back to back draws and are currently fourth on the table.

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

Baroda have dominated this fixture against Uttar Pradesh in this tournament 8-4.

Head to Head

Baroda: 08

Uttar Pradesh: 04

Draw/Tie:08

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Baroda

Baroda and Uttar Pradesh headed into this season after a disappointing campaign last term as both sides missed the playoffs last season. Even though Baroda missed the playoffs they had a winnings record last season and have looked great so far this season. In the opening game they dominated against Odisha away from home and the last game was impacted by rain as they got a draw against Andhra but actually would feel hard done by as they were ahead in the match. On the other hand Uttar Pradesh have started their campaign with two draws and are still searching for a win this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Baroda has conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe Uttar Pradesh will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’ top batter

Shivalik Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing regardless he is the leading run scorer in this campaign. Last season Sharma scored 484 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter

Aryan Juyal has had a slow start thus far but we expect him to turn things around, Juyal was the stand out batter last season as he scored 714 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’ top bowler

Mahesh Pithiya has got off to a great start this season as he bagged six wickets in the opening game. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivam Sharma to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler

Shivam Sharma was sensational in the last game as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.