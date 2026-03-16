Bengal vs Andhra Match Prediction BEN 55 % Chance of Winning ANDP 45 % Place a bet Bengal take on Andhra in the Quarterfinals of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 09:30 AM IST.

Bengal vs Andhra Chance of Winning

Bengal have dominated the group stages this season and would be hoping to carry on the form in the playoffs this season. Bengal ended the group stages with back to back wins and they remained unbeaten and ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Haryana by 188 runs.

Much like their opponents, Andhra have remained unbeaten in the group stages which make this a great watch for the neutrals. With four wins they ended up second on the table. Andhra have won four of the last five games. As per our calculations, Bengal are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal’ chances of winning - 55%

Andhra’ chances of winning - 45%

Bengal vs Andhra Prediction & Tips 2026

Sumanta Gupta’s impact has been huge in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 425 runs and is the leading run scorer for Bengal which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

CR Gnaneshwar has only played one game in this campaign which was the final game of the group stages and he scored 227 runs against Nagaland which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Bengal vs Andhra Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that have batted first are unbeaten in the last three matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Kalyani during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Bengal and Andhra Player List

Playing BEN ANDP First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bengal Team Form

Bengal head into the playoffs after back to back games and with five wins in seven matches they ended up at the top of the table.

Andhra Team Form

Andhra were unbeaten in the group stages this season and with four wins in seven matches they ended up second on the table.

Bengal vs Andhra Head to Head

Andhra have dominated this fixture against Bengal as they are unbeaten in the last five games.

Head to Head:

Bengal : 00

Andhra: 02

Bengal vs Andhra Top Batters

Sudip Chatterjee to be Bengal’ top batter

Sudip Chatterjee has only played four games this season but his impact has been huge in this campaign. He has scored 417 runs in four games with an average of 69.50 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Reddy to be Andhra’ top batter

Abhishek Reddy would be a key player in the playoffs this term. He has been terrific so far this season as with 582 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal vs Andhra Top Bowlers

Shahbaz Ahmed to be Bengal’ top bowler

Shahbaz Ahmed has been excellent this season and has been the standout bowler this term. With 35 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Kumar to be Andhra’ top bowler

Saurabh Kumar has been incredible this season. He bagged four wickets in the last game against Nagaland and with 30 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.