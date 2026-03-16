Facts: Shahbaz Ahmed stands as Bengal’s leading wicket-taker, having taken 18 wickets in five innings so far.

Sibsankar Roy leads Assam’s run charts with 357 runs in seven innings thus far.

Bengal lead their head-to-head tally against Assam with a 2-0 scoreline in the last five games.

Bengal vs Assam Chances of Winning

Bengal are nearly invincible this season so far considering they have not lost once, and they took their third victory against Railways last time out. The former posted 474 runs on the board with the help of Anustup Majumdar’s 135, Sumanta Gupta’s 120 and Shahbaz Ahmed’s 86. This gave the bowlers enough leeway to work and they managed to dismiss the opposition for 222. The team imposed a follow-on and this time, Railways were bundled out for a measly 132 which handed the Sudip Gharami-led side a massive victory by an innings and 120 runs.

Assam’s campaign has been rather forgettable so far and they were absolutely saved by the bell in the last match versus Tripura. They allowed the latter to pile on a whopping 602 runs which put a great deal of pressure on Assam during their chase. In the first innings with the bat, Denish Das’ squad posted 238 runs on the board - Sibsankar Roy’s unbeaten 84 was the only standout performance from the innings. Following on, they were 367/7 with centuries from skipper Denish Das and Sibsankar Roy, having scored 103 and 101* runs, respectively. Due to a lack of time, the game concluded in a stalemate.

Bengal chance of winning - 96%

Assam chance of winning - 4%

Bengal vs Assam Prediction & Tips 2025

Assam to score low before first dismissal

Abhishek Thakuri and Pradyun Saikia’s partnership for Assam’s first wicket has not worked out in the slightest considering the pair have shown no improvement whatsoever in the last four matches. Together, the openers set up totals of 31, 4, 1, 1, 4, 41 and 21 runs before the fall of the first wicket. More often than not, they have been incapable of holding on their wickets which is absolutely detrimental to their team. They are not expected to succeed in the upcoming game either.

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Bengal vs Assam Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season, two matches were held at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground where one was abandoned and the other went in favor of the batting side. Although the toss winner elected to field first, they failed to overcome a 157-run stand which will prompt the toss winning side to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Kalyani will be sunny on match day and the weather is expected to be clear with absolutely no chance of rain. The temperature will go up to 27 degrees Celsius.

Sunny 0% 27C 10Km/h

Sunny 0% 27C 10Km/h

Bengal and Assam Player List

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Team Form

Bengal Team Form

Bengal remain undefeated as a result of a balance between their batting and bowling departments. With the entire team pulling their weight in their respective roles, they are well on their way to dominating in their division as the season progresses.

Assam Team Form

Assam’s performance on all fronts has been lackluster to say the least, and their batting in particular is completely off the mark. Moreover, their bowlers lack the vigor to hold off the opposition’s advance as they take on Bengal.

Bengal vs Assam Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the teams, Bengal have the edge with two victories while the remaining three games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Bengal - 2

Assam - 0

Draw - 3

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Bengal vs Assam Best Batters

Sudip Kumar Gharami to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Sudip Kumar Gharami faced an unseemly 16-ball duck in their solitary innings against Railways last time out. However, he is their second leading batter overall with 274 runs in seven innings so far, including a ton and two half-centuries. With an average of 39.85, he is anticipated to come out on top against Assam.

Sibsankar Roy to be Assam’s Best Batter

As predicted, Sibsankar Roy was Assam’s top batter in the last encounter against Tripura where he scored 84* and 101* runs. He has now built a huge gap over the other batters with 357 runs in seven innings, including two tons and a half-century. His average of 89.25 is the best of the team and he is anticipated to be their standout batter in the next game as well.

Bengal vs Assam Best Bowlers

Shahbaz Ahmed to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Shahbaz Ahmed emerged as Bengal’s top wicket-taker in the previous game versus Railways where he claimed one wicket in the first innings and a seven-for in the second. He has now taken the top spot overall with 18 wickets in five innings and an average of 15.33 which makes him the favorite against Assam in the next match.

Rahul Singh to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Rahul Singh was not among Assam’s top bowlers in the previous game against Tripura where he claimed a single wicket in his sole 40-over spell. With ten wickets in six innings, he is currently their second highest wicket-taker. Although his average of 40.60 could use improvement, he is anticipated to lead the charge against Bengal.