Facts: Sudip Chatterjee, Bengal’s opener, stands as their top run scorer so far with 114 runs in two innings.

Aarya Desai leads Gujarat’s run charts with 101 runs in a single innings thus far.

Bengal vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Bengal dominated their previous outing against Uttarakhand where the latter were put in to bat first and restricted to 213 runs. Bengal chased it down with ease and built a massive lead as they posted 323 runs on the board; opener Sudip Chatterjee top-scored with 98 runs, narrowly falling short of a ton, while Sumanta Gupta was next in line with an 82-run knock. Uttarakhand scored an additional 265 runs but it did not take much effort to complete the chase as Bengal’s skipper and opener, Abhimanyu Easwaran, notched up an unbeaten 71, followed by Sudip Kumar Gharami’s 46. In the end, they took victory by a formidable eight-wicket margin.

Gujarat had the opportunity to overcome Assam in the last game but a lack of time thwarted their chances. The latter scored 310 runs while batting first but this total did not deter Gujarat who surpassed the target with 382 runs - openers Aarya Desai and Abhishek Desai did the bulk of the scoring as they added 101 and 96 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. Middle order batter Vishal Jayswal made a valuable contribution of 55 runs and the bowlers held up their end of the bargain, keeping Assam down to 192/6 before the sides had to settle for a stalemate.

Bengal chance of winning - 61%

Gujarat chance of winning - 39%

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Bengal vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Gujarat to score high before first dismissal

Aarya Desai was the mainstay opener for Gujarat in the 2024 season of the tournament but his partnership with Priyank Panchal in the last five matches did not quite work out. There was a slight improvement over time as they scored 131, 23, 15, 31, 6, 1 and 5 runs. This season, though, his collaboration with Abhishek Desai yielded a massive total of 201 runs in the previous game against Assam. This significant boost in performance makes them a reliable duo for the next match, too.

Bengal vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

In the six completed games held at Eden Gardens in the 2024 season, the teams batting first won twice while those chasing took a single victory, and the remaining three matches were drawn. Nevertheless, the toss winners favored fielding first on five occasions and in the last game hosted between Bengal and Uttarakhand, the former won while chasing. The toss winner of the next game will be keen to bowl first as well.

Weather Report

Sunny and clear conditions are predicted at Kolkata on match day with no possibility of rain whatsoever. The temperature is set to soar to 34 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Anustup Majumdar, Kazi Saifi, Shakir Gandhi, Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Saurabh Singh, Sumanta Gupta, Suraj Jaiswal, Vishal Bhati, Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mohammad Shami, Sumit Mohanta.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C) Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Sudip Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sumanta Gupta All-rounder Vishal Bhati All-rounder Suraj Jaiswal All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal are a well-rounded squad considering their batters and bowlers alike were on the money against Uttarakhand.

Gujarat Player List

Manan Hingrajia (c), Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Desai, Umang Kumar, Hemang Patel, Jaymeet Patel, Priyesh Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Vishal Jayswal, Priyank Panchal.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Aarya Desai Batter Manan Hingrajia (C) Batter Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Hemang Patel All-rounder Jaymeet Patel All-rounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Vishal Jayswal Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat have the potential to pose a challenge against Bengal but they do not have the firepower to overcome their rivals, especially since their bowlers were quite lax in the first innings against Assam.

Bengal vs Gujarat Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between Bengal and Gujarat, four games ended in draws while the remaining fixture was abandoned.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Bengal - 0

Gujarat - 0

Draw - 4

Abandoned - 1

Bengal vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Gujarat to have a better opening partnership than Bengal

Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Chatterjee struggled in the first innings against Uttarakhand since the former’s duck dismissal resulted in no partnership between the openers. However, they improved a great deal in the second innings as they added 51 runs to the first wicket. They are still no match for Gujarat’s opening wicket, though, considering Abhishek Desai and Aarya Desai secured a whopping 201-run stand in their sole innings against Assam last time out. There is no doubt about the fact that the latter are the favored opening pair in the upcoming match.

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Bengal vs Gujarat Best Batters

Sudip Chatterjee to be Bengal’s Best Batter

As predicted, Sudip Chatterjee emerged as the leading run scorer for Bengal with 98 runs in the first innings and 16 in the second. He is the team’s leading batter overall with 117 runs in two innings and an outstanding average of 57.00, and he narrowly missed out on a ton in the very first innings. He is expected to be their standout batter once more in the next game.

Jaymeet Patel to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

In the previous outing against Assam, Jaymeet Patel was not among the top contributors for Gujarat considering he scored 32 runs before his dismissal. However, he was their second leading batter in the previous season with 661 runs in 14 innings. Despite his performance in the last game, he is anticipated to come out on top in the next match.

Bengal vs Gujarat Best Bowlers

Mohammed Shami to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Uttarakhand, Mohammed Shami was the top bowler for Bengal with a three-wicket haul in the first innings and four additional wickets in the second innings. He leads their bowling unit with a total of seven wickets and an outstanding average of 10.71, making him the top contender against Gujarat.

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Siddharth Desai emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat as he captured three wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He has a total of five wickets along with a stellar bowling average of 22.60 in the tournament so far which makes him the leading choice for the upcoming fixture as well.