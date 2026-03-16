Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction
BEN
63%
Chance of Winning
JAK
37%
Parimatch
First class
Bengal Cricket Academy Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 506 runs, Sumanta Gupta is the leading run scorer for Bengal this season.
- With 543 runs, Abdul Samad is the leading run scorer for Jammu and Kashmir this season.
Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning
Bengal have dominated the group stages this season and would be hoping to carry on the form in the playoffs this season. Bengal were unbeaten through the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. In the playoffs they went head to head against Andhra and they won the game by an innings and 90 runs.
Much like their opponents, Jammu and Kashmir have been one of the stories of the season thus far as they aim to make the finals for the first time in their history. In the last game they dominated against Madhya Pradesh. As per our calculations, Bengal are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Bengal’ chances of winning - 63%
- Jammu and Kashmir’ chances of winning - 37%
Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction & Tips 2026
Sumanta Gupta’s impact has been huge in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 506 runs and is the leading run scorer for Bengal which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Shubham Pundir missed most of the games this season but he returned in the last game of the group stages and scored 165 runs. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to do well once again.
Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that have batted first are unbeaten in the last three matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Kalyani during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir Player List
Team Form
Bengal Team Form
Bengal were sensational in the group stages as they remained unbeaten. In the last game they beat Andhra in the playoffs.
Jammu and Kashmir Team Form
Jammu and Kashmir lost the opening game but have remained unbeaten since. In the last game they beat Madhya Pradesh.
Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir
First class
Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, null
Bengal
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Jammu And Kashmir
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters
Sudip Chatterjee to be Bengal’ top batter
Sudip Chatterjee has only played five games this season but his impact has been huge in this campaign. He has scored 430 runs in five games with an average of 61.42 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Abdul Samad to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter
Abdul Samad has been one of the most consistent batters for Jammu and Kashmir this season. With 543 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers
Shahbaz Ahmed to be Bengal’ top bowler
Shahbaz Ahmed has been excellent this season and has been the standout bowler this term. With 39 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auqib Nabi Dar to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top bowler
Auqib Nabi Dar was incredible in the last game as he bagged 12 wickets against Madhya Pradesh. With 46 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments