Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction BEN 63 % Chance of Winning JAK 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Bengal take on Jammu and Kashmir in the Semifinals of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 15 at 09:30 AM IST.

Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning

Bengal have dominated the group stages this season and would be hoping to carry on the form in the playoffs this season. Bengal were unbeaten through the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. In the playoffs they went head to head against Andhra and they won the game by an innings and 90 runs.

Much like their opponents, Jammu and Kashmir have been one of the stories of the season thus far as they aim to make the finals for the first time in their history. In the last game they dominated against Madhya Pradesh. As per our calculations, Bengal are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal’ chances of winning - 63%

Jammu and Kashmir’ chances of winning - 37%

Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction & Tips 2026

Sumanta Gupta’s impact has been huge in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 506 runs and is the leading run scorer for Bengal which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Shubham Pundir missed most of the games this season but he returned in the last game of the group stages and scored 165 runs. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to do well once again.

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Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that have batted first are unbeaten in the last three matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Kalyani during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Playing BEN JAK First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bengal Team Form

Bengal were sensational in the group stages as they remained unbeaten. In the last game they beat Andhra in the playoffs.

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir lost the opening game but have remained unbeaten since. In the last game they beat Madhya Pradesh.

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Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters

Sudip Chatterjee to be Bengal’ top batter

Sudip Chatterjee has only played five games this season but his impact has been huge in this campaign. He has scored 430 runs in five games with an average of 61.42 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abdul Samad to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter

Abdul Samad has been one of the most consistent batters for Jammu and Kashmir this season. With 543 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers

Shahbaz Ahmed to be Bengal’ top bowler

Shahbaz Ahmed has been excellent this season and has been the standout bowler this term. With 39 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auqib Nabi Dar to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top bowler

Auqib Nabi Dar was incredible in the last game as he bagged 12 wickets against Madhya Pradesh. With 46 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.