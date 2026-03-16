Facts: Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal led Bengal’s bowling attack in the 2024 season with 29 wickets in 11 innings.

Deepak Dhapola was Uttarakhand’s top wicket-taker in the previous season with 25 wickets in 11 innings.

Bengal and Uttarakhand’s sole head-to-head clash in the 2023 season of the Ranji Trophy ended in a draw.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Bengal certainly had their ups and downs in the 2024 season but they managed to conclude their campaign on a high note, having overcome Punjab with ease in the last game. Having restricted the latter to a measly 191 runs, Bengal overhauled the target with a whopping 343 runs on the board. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal showcased his all-rounder prowess as he notched up a 111-run century, followed by Sumanta Gupta’s 55 and wicket-keeper batter Abishek Porel’s 52. The bowlers came in clutch once again as they kept Punjab down to 139 in the second innings, and much of their success is credited to Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal’s four-wicket hauls during both spells. The team took victory by a commendable margin of an innings and 13 runs.

Uttarakhand, too, had a subpar campaign last season and their last game against Puducherry was not remarkable in the slightest. The latter, having batted first, posted 427 runs on the board which Uttarakhand failed to chase down as they piled on 273 runs in response. Aanjaneya Suryavanshi’s 79 and Ravikumar Samarth’s 59 were the top scores of the innings but with minimal contributions from the others, the team were in a precarious position. Puducherry were 201/8 by the end of day four and Uttarakhand were saved by the bell as the time ran out.

Bengal chance of winning - 55%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 45%

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Bengal vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Uttarakhand to score low before first dismissal

Uttarakhand had various opening batters during the 2024 season of the tournament, including the likes of Avneesh Sudha, Abhimanyu Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri and Vaibhav Bhatt. In the last five matches, the pairs secured totals of 11, 15, 5, 14, 9, 157, 15, 2 and 0 before the fall of the first wicket. Barring one competitive stand, their scores were underwhelming throughout their campaign which puts them on the backfoot for the next game as well.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

Eden Gardens hosted two matches in the previous season where the teams batting and fielding first took one victory apiece. The vote was also split 1-1 between the teams batting and fielding first. Nevertheless, the average stand of 253 with the first bat was quite strong which will make batting first the preferred strategy in the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

With the temperature peaking at 31 degrees Celsius, Kolkata will experience sunny and clear skies with absolutely no chance of precipitation on the day of the fixture.

Bengal Player List

Anustup Majumdar (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kazi Saifi, Shakir Gandhi, Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Saurabh Singh, Sumanta Gupta, Suraj Jaiswal, Vishal Bhati, Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mohammad Shami, Sumit Mohanta.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Sudip Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar (C) Batter Sumanta Gupta All-rounder Suraj Jaiswal All-rounder Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Akash Deep Bowler Vishal Bhati All-rounder Ishan Porel Bowler Sumit Mohanta Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal have the potential to put on a stellar batting performance in the next match which will certainly apply pressure on the opposition.

Uttarakhand Player List

Kunal Chandela (c), Aarav Mahajan, Avneesh Sudha, Bhupen Lalwani, Prashant Chopra, Shashwat Dangwal, Abhay Negi, Ananjaya Suryawanshi, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Mayank Mishra, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Saurabh Rawat, Devendra Singh Bora, Harsh Patwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rajan Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Kunal Chandela (C) Batter Shashwat Dangwal Batter Saurabh Rawat Wicket-keeper Ananjaya Suryawanshi All-rounder Mayank Mishra All-rounder Abhay Negi Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler Devendra Singh Bora Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand’s performances fell short of the mark in the previous season and the fact that they ended up with a single victory does not inspire confidence at all.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Bengal and Uttarakhand faced each other once during the 2023 season of the tournament which concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Bengal - 0

Uttarakhand - 0

Draw - 1

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

Both teams had substandard opening partnerships in the previous season of the tournament. Uttarakhand’s Avneesh Sudha, Abhimanyu Singh and Priyanshu Khanduri opened for the team in the last three games which resulted in scant totals of 11, 15, 5, 14 and 9 runs. Bengal were in a similar plight considering Sudip Chatterjee, Ankit Chatterjee and Writtick Chatterjee set up uncompetitive stands of 18, 10, 19, 1 and 14 runs before the first dismissal in the last three matches. Although both sides have got their work cut out, the latter are poised to achieve a better result in the upcoming match.

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Bengal vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Sudip Chatterjee to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Even though Sudip Chatterjee scored a mere 17 runs in their sole innings against Punjab in the last game, he was Bengal’s leading run scorer overall with 441 runs in eight innings along with an average of 55.12. He had a ton and three half-centuries under his belt, and he stands as the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

Avneesh Sudha to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Avneesh Sudha was the second highest run scorer for Uttarakhand in the 2024 season as he notched up a total of 428 runs in 13 innings, including three half-centuries. Moreover, he has an impressive average of 32.92 which makes him the favorite against Bengal in the next game.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

In the last outing of the previous season against Punjab, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal emerged as the leading bowler for Bengal as he claimed two back-to-back four-wicket hauls. He was also their top wicket-taker overall with 29 wickets in 11 innings and an outstanding average of 17.96, making him the top pick for the upcoming game.

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Deepak Dhapola picked up his third fifer of the season in the last game of the 2024 season against Puducherry. He was their leading bowler overall, having claimed a total of 25 wickets in 11 innings along with a stellar average of 22.20. Naturally, he is anticipated to lead the charge in the next encounter.