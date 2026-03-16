Facts: Arjun Azad, Chandigarh’s opener, is the team’s top run scorer so far with 162 runs in two innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad leads Maharashtra’s run charts with 146 runs in two innings thus far.

Chandigarh and Maharashtra are going to face each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy.

Chandigarh vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Chandigarh faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of Goa in their first game of the tournament this season, having been asked to bowl first. The latter posted a whopping 566 runs on the board which put Chandigarh’s batters under immense pressure. Notwithstanding it, they collapsed for a measly 137 runs in the first innings and were made to follow on, having been bundled out for 354 runs in the second innings. Opener Arjun Azad’s 141 went in vain as they wound up losing by an innings and 75 runs.

Maharashtra were quite competitive in the previous game against Kerala where the former scored 239 runs in the first innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 91 and Jalaj Saxena’s 49 were the standout performances, and the bowlers dismissed the opposition for 219. Maharashtra retained a slight lead and added 224 runs to their original tally, but it did not amount to much since a lack of time forced a draw between the sides.

Chandigarh chance of winning - 31%

Maharashtra chance of winning - 69%

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Chandigarh vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Chandigarh to score low before first dismissal

Shivam Bhambri and Arjun Azad’s partnership for Chandigarh in the last game against Goa did not quite work out, owing to the former’s early dismissals on both occasions. They added 6 and 0 runs to the first wicket, and the team’s opening wicket was not competitive in the last season either. Shivam Bhambri was their mainstay then, too, and he opened with Manan Vohra, Tushar Joshi and Arslan Khan in the last five games to set up totals of 12, 75, 8, 0, 22, 24, 0, 130, 62 and 45* runs. Their downtrend over the course of the season is evident and they are on the backfoot for the next game as well.

Chandigarh vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season, the vote was split 2-2 between the toss winners batting and fielding first out of four games held at Sector 16 Stadium. Nevertheless, the average first innings score of 254 was quite low which makes chasing a safe option in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests absolutely no chance of rain at Chandigarh with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Arjun Azad, Jagjit Sandhu, Kunal Mahajan, Mohit Soni, Shivam Bhambri, Nikhil Thakur, Nishunk Birla, Raj Angad Bawa, Amrit Lubana, Raman Bishnoi, Gurinder Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Mayank Sidhu, Abhishek Saini, Bhagmender Lather.

Predicted Playing XI

Arjun Azad Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Bhagmender Lather Bowler Ankit Kaushik Batter Raj Angad Bawa All-rounder Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Jagjit Sandhu Batter Vishu Kashyap All-rounder Nishunk Birla All-rounder Abhishek Saini Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh have got their work out in all aspects of the game, especially with the bat based on their horrendous performance against Goa.

Maharashtra Player List

Ankit Bawne (c), Harshal Kate, Prithvi Shaw, Pavan Shah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kiran Chormale, Siddharth Mhatre, Yash Kshirsagar, Arshin Kulkarni, Jalaj Saxena, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Siddhesh Veer, Mandar Bhandari, Saurabh Nawale, Hitesh Walunj, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vicky Ostwal, Rajneesh Gurbani, Prashant Solanki.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ankit Bawne (C) Batter Saurabh Nawale Wicket-keeper Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Vicky Ostwal Bowler Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra’s batting displays were mediocre in the last game but they have the potential to get better as they progress in the tournament, particularly since Chandigarh are struggling at the moment.

Chandigarh vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

Chandigarh and Maharashtra are going to meet for the first time in the Ranji Trophy, and no record has been established between the sides yet.

Chandigarh vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Maharashtra to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh

Shivam Bhambri and Arjun Azad failed to hit the ground running in the last game against Goa as Chandigarh’s openers set up totals of 6 and 0. The former was largely responsible for their substandard performance since he faced two early dismissals in a row. Maharashtra’s Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni also took some time to bed in considering both openers faced duck dismissals in the first innings but went on to add 84 runs to the first wicket in the next innings. Based on the latter’s form, they have the upper hand over Chandigarh’s opening wicket in the upcoming match.

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Chandigarh vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Manan Vohra failed to make a valuable contribution in the last outing against Goa, having notched up totals of 23 and 1 in the two innings. Despite a poor start to the tournament, he was their second leading batter last season with 430 runs in 13 innings. Averaging at 43.00 in 2024, he is expected to turn things around and be Chandigarh’s standout batter in the next game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad was Maharashtra’s leading run-getter in the previous encounter against Kerala where he scored 91 runs in the first innings and remained not out on 55 in the second. He notched up two back-to-back half-centuries in the game and, naturally, will be expected to be their top batter in the upcoming fixture, too.

Chandigarh vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Nishunk Birla to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Nishunk Birla was the second highest wicket-taker for Chandigarh in the previous match against Goa where he picked a three-wicket haul in 35.4 overs, bowled three maidens and achieved an economy rate of 3.84. Although his average of 45.66 is rather high this season, he is anticipated to come out on top against Maharashtra.

Jalaj Saxena to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Jalaj Saxena emerged as the top bowler for Maharashtra in the last match against Kerala, having claimed a three-wicket haul in his sole innings, including two maidens in 16 overs and an exceptional economy rate of 2.87. His remarkable average of 15.33 makes him the favorite against Chandigarh as well.