Facts: Ayush Badoni has scored 1444 runs at an average of 62.78 in first-class cricket,

In the longest format, Dagar has taken 130 wickets at an average of 30.56, including a three-wicket haul in the previous match against Puducherry

In his first-class career, Saini has picked 207 wickets at an average of 29.57 with six five-wicket hauls to his name

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Delhi had an impressive batting display in the first match, with the duo of Sanat Sangwan and Ayush Doseja scoring double centuries against Hyderabad to take the first innings lead. Ayush Badoni later starred with the ball to ensure that Delhi had a complete grip over Tilak Varma-led side in the first round clash - something they would hope to continue in the upcoming match as well.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh, led by Ankush Bains, had a decent outing against Puducherry. Even though they would’ve hoped to be on the right side of the result by securing the full six points, they would be proud of their individual performances. The likes of Mayank Dagar, Akash Vasisht, Aryaman Singh, and Mukul Negi have been at the forefront to change the narrative and you can hope that the same will continue in the upcoming match.

DEL’s chance of winning is 75%

HP’s chance of winning is 25%

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Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Bet on Sanat Sangwan. He’s turning out to be quiet hero for Delhi lately and his performance suggests that betting on him will be a good use of money. Mayank Dagar continues to shine with both bat and ball - so there needs to be a good stake on her. Can you really leave out Aryaman Singh? With his current form, you can’t.

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

One of the most batting-friendly venues in India, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has hosted 18 first-class matches since 2021, with the latest one being India vs West Indies second Test. The average first innings score at the venue was 345 in the aforementioned timeframe.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain during the match between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, with Accuweather suggesting the chance of precipitation on all four days being less than 20%.

Delhi Player List

Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Badoni (c), Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Sumit Mathur, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shivam Sharma, Rounak Waghela, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Priyansh Arya, Siddhant Sharma, Rohan Rana, Money Grewal, Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Tejasvi Dahiya, Pranav Rajvanshi, Dhruv Kaushik, Aryan Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni (c) All-rounder Ayush Doseja Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-Keeper Sumit Mathur All-rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler Rounak Waghela Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi secured the first innings lead against Hyderabad in the first round match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Sidhant Purohit, Ankush Bains (c) (wk), Arpit Guleria, Mayank Dagar, Aryaman Singh, Divesh Sharma, Akash Vasisht, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Mukul Negi, Pukhraj Mann, Nikhil Gangta, RI Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Innesh Mahajan, Vipin Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Sidhant Purohit Batter Ankush Bains Wicket-keeper Ankit Kalsi All-rounder Pukhraj Mann Batter Ekant Sen Batter Mayank Dagar All-rounder Akash Vasisht All-rounder Mukul Negi Bowler Aryaman Singh Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh bagged three points from the match against Puducherry but would love to do an encore against Delhi in the next match.

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh Head-To-Head

Delhi have won two out of their last four head-to-head matches against Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, which the remaining two ended in draws.

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Delhi to take the first innings lead (Parimatch)

Delhi have a rather strong squad at their disposal, with a solid batting order that hasn’t left any chance to the opposition. With the kind of form Sanat Sangwan and Ayush Doseja are in, things are optimistic - and count the fact that they have taken the first innings lead in six out of last nine games makes a lot of sense. So back them to do a repeat of the same performance in the upcoming match as well.

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Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of India’s most promising batters at the moment, Ayush Badoni has scored 1444 runs at an average of 62.78 in first-class cricket, making him Delhi’s most reliable batter. Badoni has four centuries and five half-centuries to his name, which adds a lot of strength to his character. So backing him to do the same thing again won’t be a surprising move.

Ankit Kalsi to be Himachal Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ankit Kalsi has rose to become Himachal Pradesh’s most reliable batter in the longest format of the game and his numbers give it away. In the red-ball format, Kalsi has scored 3699 runs at an average of 45.10, with 12 centuries and 13 fifties to his name. Expecting him to do the same against Delhi as well.

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Navdeep Saini to be Delhi’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Navdeep Saini is the most consistent bowler for Delhi across formats in the last 10 years and his performance has made it quiet clear. In his first-class career, Saini has picked 207 wickets at an average of 29.57 with six five-wicket hauls to his name. In the first match of the season, he didn’t have to do much, but things look quite promising for him.

Mayank Dagar to be Himachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Mayank Dagar has taken 30 wickets in his last seven first-class matches, which tells a lot about his quality. While he has also delivered with the bat, his primary skill, bowling, has done far more. In the longest format, Dagar has taken 130 wickets at an average of 30.56, including a three-wicket haul in the previous match against Puducherry. So what are you waiting for?