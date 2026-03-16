Facts: Sagar Udeshi, Puducherry’s skipper, leads their bowling attack with 14 wickets in three innings so far.

Delhi’s Ayush Doseja is the third leading batter of the Raji Trophy thus far with 348 runs in three innings.

Puducherry beat Delhi in their only head-to-head game in the tournament.

Delhi vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Delhi showcased immense batting prowess in the previous game where they scored 430 runs against Himachal Pradesh. There were a plethora of half-centuries from their batting order as Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat and Sumit Mathur scored 79, 75, 64, 61, 57 and 51 runs, respectively. The bowlers kept the opposition down to 297 runs and Delhi notched up an additional 209 runs before declaring; this time, Yash Dhull’s 70 and Ayush Doseja’s 64* were the top contributions. Even though they had a surefire shot at victory, the sides ran out of time and the match concluded in a deadlock.

Puducherry were saved by the bell in the last outing against Hyderabad where they allowed the latter to post 435 runs on the board. The Sagar Udeshi-led side struggled in their attempt to chase it down, having been bundled out for 126 in the first innings where Anand Bais’ 41 was the only top performance. Following on, Puducherry were 97/5 but as they reached the end of day four, they got away with a draw.

Delhi chance of winning - 85%

Puducherry chance of winning - 15%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Delhi to score high before first dismissal

Arpit Rana and Sanat Sangwan have had their share of erratic partnerships this season but overall, their collaboration has been a net positive for the team. They secured stands of 103, 8, 23 and 105 runs together in the two games they have played so far, and they are expected to take Puducherry’s bowling attack head-on to post a solid opening total in the next encounter as well.

Delhi vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

Although the previous game between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh held at Arun Jaitley Stadium ended in a draw, the toss winner favored fielding first at this venue since the teams chasing won two out four matches last season. The remaining two games were drawn and the average first innings total of 407 in the 2024 season was not safe, making chasing the toss winner’s top choice in the next game, too.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunny conditions at Delhi with absolutely no possibility of rainfall, and the temperature is predicted to peak at 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Ayush Badoni (c), Aryan Rana, Ayush Doseja, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull, Arpit Rana, Dhruv Kaushik, Rohan Rana, Rounak Waghela, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Pranav Rajvanshi, Tejasvi Dahiya, Hrithik Shokeen, Money Grewal, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Sumit Mathur.

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana All-rounder Sanat Sangwan Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni (C) All-rounder Ayush Doseja Batter Sumit Mathur Bowler Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Siddhant Sharma All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Rounak Waghela Bowler Money Grewal Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s batting display was phenomenal in the previous game with the entire top and middle order pulling their weight.

Puducherry Player List

Sagar Udeshi (c), Arun Karthik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jay Pande, Aman Khan, Ankit Sharma, Mohit Kale, Abin Mathew, Anand Bais, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Akash Kargave, Siddhant Addhatrao, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ritesh Gudge, Ajay Rohera, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Saurabh Yadav, Puneet Datey, Karan Kannan.

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Paras Ratnaparkhe All-rounder Anand Bais Batter Mohit Kale All-rounder Akash Kargave Batter Siddhant Addhatrao Wicket-keeper Aman Khan Bowler Jay Pande Batter Puneet Datey Bowler Karan Kannan Bowler Sagar Udeshi (C) Batter

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry were below par in terms of batting in the last outing and they are no match for Delhi at the moment.

Delhi vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Delhi and Puducherry faced each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy last season where the latter won by a dominant margin of nine wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Delhi - 0

Puducherry - 1

Delhi vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry

Ganga Sridhar Raju has been Puducherry’s linchpin opener this season, having led with Paras Ratnaparkhe and Ajay Rohera in the last two matches. However, there has been no improvement in their partnerships whatsoever since they scored 7, 37 and 21 runs together. Delhi’s Arpit Rana and Sanat Sangwan have had their ups and downs too but their totals are overwhelmingly positive as they notched up 103, 8, 23 and 105 runs in the previous two outings. The latter are, undoubtedly, the favorite opening pair in the upcoming game.

Delhi vs Puducherry First class Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Delhi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.18 Bet Now! Pondicherry Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 4.94 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Puducherry Best Batters

Ayush Doseja to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Ayush Doseja scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the last game against Himachal Pradesh where he notched up 75 and 64* runs, respectively. He is in a league of his own this season, having amassed a total of 348 runs in three innings which includes a ton and two half-centuries. Averaging at 174.00, he is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Ganga Sridhar Raju was among the top batters for Puducherry in the previous encounter with Hyderabad, having scored 11 and 27 runs. He is also one of the top run scorers for the team overall with 47 runs in three innings. He was their leading run-getter in 2024 with 432 runs in ten innings and he is expected to come good against Delhi.

Delhi vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Ayush Badoni was not among the top bowlers in the last game against Himachal Pradesh considering he picked a single wicket in two innings. However, he bagged a six-for in the first game and stands as Delhi’s leading wicket-taker with a remarkable average of 21.28, making him the top choice for the next outing as well.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Sagar Udeshi emerged as Puducherry’s top wicket-taker in the last encounter against Hyderabad as he captured a four-wicket haul in his solitary spell of 39 overs, including eight maidens and an economy rate of 2.82. He has a huge lead over the other bowlers with 14 wickets in three innings and an average of 16.57 which makes him the leading contender to be their premier bowler.