Facts: Shivam Bhambri was Chandigarh’s top run scorer in the previous season with 492 runs in 14 innings

Goa’s Snehal Kauthankar was the leading run-getter of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group in the 2024 season with 949 runs in seven innings.

Goa and Chandigarh’s two head-to-head games have both ended in draws so far.

Goa vs Chandigarh Chances of Winning

Goa were a force to be reckoned with during the plate group last season where they won all five group stage fixtures before taking the title. They faced Nagaland in the final where the former scored 276 runs while batting first - Kashyap Bakhale was the leading batter as he remained not out on 76 while Snehal Kauthankar and Suyash Prabhudessai were next in line with 63 and 56 runs, respectively. Nagaland were bundled out for 216 while Goa went on to add a whopping 517 runs to their original tally. This time, Snehal Kauthankar top-scored with 202* runs while Kashyap Bakhale was a close second with 161 runs. Skipper Darshan Misal’s 67 was also a valuable contribution and he captured a fifer during the final innings, and Goa were able to emerge victorious by 362 runs.

Chandigarh were a powerful team in the previous season and they were able to overcome Chhattisgarh in the last game of the tournament. The former, having batted first, scored 283 runs with top scores from Gurinder Singh and Amrit Lubana who notched up 113 and 92 runs, respectively. Chhattisgarh overtook the target with 406 runs but Chandigarh kicked it up a notch as they scored an additional 299 runs, and the bowlers kept the opposition down to a mere 122 runs in the final innings. This handed the Manan Vohra-led side a 54-run victory.

Goa chance of winning - 45%

Chandigarh chance of winning - 55%

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Goa vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Goa to score low before first dismissal

Rohan Kadam and Suyash Prabhudessai were Goa’s mainstay openers in the 2024 season and although they opened all the games together, their partnership was rather inconsistent. In the last five matches of the tournament, they set up stands of 5 7, 11, 12, 36, 3, 4 and 100 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Given the fact that they were not an entirely stable pair, they are on the backfoot for the upcoming game against Chandigarh’s bowlers.

Goa vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

During the plate group last season, Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground hosted two matches where the teams batting and fielding first took one victory each. The vote was also split 1-1 between the toss winners but the average first innings total of 230 was rather low. That makes chasing a safe option in the next fixture at the venue.

Weather Report

Heavy thunderstorms are predicted at Porvorim with a huge 50% possibility of rainfall on match day, and the temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Goa Player List

Deepraj Gaonkar (c), Rohan Kadam, Ishaan Gadekar, Kashyap Bakhale, Manthan Khutkar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Snehal Kauthankar, Mohit Redkar, Rajashekhar Harikant, Samar Dubhashi, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kadam Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Batter Snehal Kauthankar All-rounder Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Samar Dubhashi Wicket-keeper Mohit Redkar All-rounder Amulya Pandrekar Bowler Felix Alemao Bowler Heramb Parab Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa were in a league of their own with the bat last season but it is unlikely that they have the firepower to overcome Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Arjun Azad, Jagjit Sandhu, Kunal Mahajan, Mohit Soni, Shivam Bhambri, Nikhil Thakur, Nishunk Birla, Raj Angad Bawa, Amrit Lubana, Raman Bishnoi, Gurinder Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Mayank Sidhu, Abhishek Saini, Bhagmender Lather.

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Vohra (C) Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Ankit Kaushik Batter Raj Angad Bawa All-rounder Vishu Kashyap All-rounder Amrit Lubana All-rounder Gurinder Singh Bowler Jagjit Sandhu Batter Nishunk Birla All-rounder Abhishek Saini Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh are a balanced unit in the tournament and that gives them the edge over Goa in the next game.

Goa vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head

Both head-to-head matches between Goa and Chandigarh in the tournament so far have concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Goa - 0

Chandigarh - 0

Draw - 2

Goa vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Chandigarh to have a better opening partnership than Goa

Rohan Kadam and Suyash Prabhudessai’s partnership for Goa in the previous season was not up to the mark considering they scored 57, 11, 12 and 36 runs together in the last three games of the tournament. Their counterparts in Chandigarh were only marginally better since Manan Vohra and Shivam Bhambri added 12, 75, 8, 0, 22 and 24 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Nevertheless, the bookmakers back the latter to establish a superior first wicket stand in the upcoming game.

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Goa vs Chandigarh Best Batters

Snehal Kauthankar to be Goa’s Best Batter

Snehal Kauthankar was Goa’s leading run scorer during the 2024 season, having scored a total of 949 runs in a mere seven innings. He notched up three centuries and two half-centuries, including a 202*-run double century in the final against Nagaland. Averaging at 189.80 in the tournament, he is expected to come out on top in the next game as well.

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Manan Vohra was the second highest run scorer for Chandigarh last season where he amassed 430 runs in 13 innings. He secured his third half-century of the season in the last clash against Chhattisgarh, having scored 54 runs in the second innings. Moreover, he had an average of 43.00 which was among the best of the team, making him the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.

Goa vs Chandigarh Best Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

Darshan Misal emerged as the top bowler for Goa during the last season as he claimed 31 wickets in ten innings. He captured his third fifer of the season in the last encounter against Nagaland, and ended their campaign with a stellar average of 14.29. He is expected to be their premier bowler against Chandigarh, too.

Nishunk Birla to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Nishunk Birla was the most consistent wicket-taker for Chandigarh as he bagged a total of 36 wickets in 12 innings, including two fifers and a ten-wicket haul. Although he was not the top bowler in their last game versus Chhattisgarh, he garnered an outstanding average of 20.94 which makes him the favorite for the next encounter against Goa.