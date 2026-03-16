Goa vs Chandigarh Match Prediction
GOA
45%
Chance of Winning
CHAN
55%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground
Facts:
- Shivam Bhambri was Chandigarh’s top run scorer in the previous season with 492 runs in 14 innings
- Goa’s Snehal Kauthankar was the leading run-getter of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group in the 2024 season with 949 runs in seven innings.
- Goa and Chandigarh’s two head-to-head games have both ended in draws so far.
Goa vs Chandigarh Chances of Winning
Goa were a force to be reckoned with during the plate group last season where they won all five group stage fixtures before taking the title. They faced Nagaland in the final where the former scored 276 runs while batting first - Kashyap Bakhale was the leading batter as he remained not out on 76 while Snehal Kauthankar and Suyash Prabhudessai were next in line with 63 and 56 runs, respectively. Nagaland were bundled out for 216 while Goa went on to add a whopping 517 runs to their original tally. This time, Snehal Kauthankar top-scored with 202* runs while Kashyap Bakhale was a close second with 161 runs. Skipper Darshan Misal’s 67 was also a valuable contribution and he captured a fifer during the final innings, and Goa were able to emerge victorious by 362 runs.
Chandigarh were a powerful team in the previous season and they were able to overcome Chhattisgarh in the last game of the tournament. The former, having batted first, scored 283 runs with top scores from Gurinder Singh and Amrit Lubana who notched up 113 and 92 runs, respectively. Chhattisgarh overtook the target with 406 runs but Chandigarh kicked it up a notch as they scored an additional 299 runs, and the bowlers kept the opposition down to a mere 122 runs in the final innings. This handed the Manan Vohra-led side a 54-run victory.
- Goa chance of winning - 45%
- Chandigarh chance of winning - 55%
Goa vs Chandigarh Betting Tips
Goa to score low before first dismissal
Rohan Kadam and Suyash Prabhudessai were Goa’s mainstay openers in the 2024 season and although they opened all the games together, their partnership was rather inconsistent. In the last five matches of the tournament, they set up stands of 5 7, 11, 12, 36, 3, 4 and 100 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Given the fact that they were not an entirely stable pair, they are on the backfoot for the upcoming game against Chandigarh’s bowlers.
Goa vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction
During the plate group last season, Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground hosted two matches where the teams batting and fielding first took one victory each. The vote was also split 1-1 between the toss winners but the average first innings total of 230 was rather low. That makes chasing a safe option in the next fixture at the venue.
Weather Report
Heavy thunderstorms are predicted at Porvorim with a huge 50% possibility of rainfall on match day, and the temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius.
Goa Player List
Deepraj Gaonkar (c), Rohan Kadam, Ishaan Gadekar, Kashyap Bakhale, Manthan Khutkar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Snehal Kauthankar, Mohit Redkar, Rajashekhar Harikant, Samar Dubhashi, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohan Kadam
|
Batter
|
Suyash Prabhudessai
|
Batter
|
Krishnamurthy Siddharth
|
Batter
|
Snehal Kauthankar
|
All-rounder
|
Darshan Misal (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Samar Dubhashi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohit Redkar
|
All-rounder
|
Amulya Pandrekar
|
Bowler
|
Felix Alemao
|
Bowler
|
Heramb Parab
|
Bowler
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
Bowler
Goa Team Form
Goa were in a league of their own with the bat last season but it is unlikely that they have the firepower to overcome Chandigarh.
Chandigarh Player List
Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Arjun Azad, Jagjit Sandhu, Kunal Mahajan, Mohit Soni, Shivam Bhambri, Nikhil Thakur, Nishunk Birla, Raj Angad Bawa, Amrit Lubana, Raman Bishnoi, Gurinder Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Mayank Sidhu, Abhishek Saini, Bhagmender Lather.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Manan Vohra (C)
|
Batter
|
Shivam Bhambri
|
Batter
|
Mayank Sidhu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ankit Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Raj Angad Bawa
|
All-rounder
|
Vishu Kashyap
|
All-rounder
|
Amrit Lubana
|
All-rounder
|
Gurinder Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jagjit Sandhu
|
Batter
|
Nishunk Birla
|
All-rounder
|
Abhishek Saini
|
Bowler
Chandigarh Team Form
Chandigarh are a balanced unit in the tournament and that gives them the edge over Goa in the next game.
Goa vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head
Both head-to-head matches between Goa and Chandigarh in the tournament so far have concluded in draws.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Goa - 0
Chandigarh - 0
Draw - 2
Goa vs Chandigarh Betting Odds
Chandigarh to have a better opening partnership than Goa
Rohan Kadam and Suyash Prabhudessai’s partnership for Goa in the previous season was not up to the mark considering they scored 57, 11, 12 and 36 runs together in the last three games of the tournament. Their counterparts in Chandigarh were only marginally better since Manan Vohra and Shivam Bhambri added 12, 75, 8, 0, 22 and 24 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Nevertheless, the bookmakers back the latter to establish a superior first wicket stand in the upcoming game.
Goa vs Chandigarh
First class
Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, null
Goa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Chandigarh
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Goa vs Chandigarh Best Batters
Snehal Kauthankar to be Goa’s Best Batter
Snehal Kauthankar was Goa’s leading run scorer during the 2024 season, having scored a total of 949 runs in a mere seven innings. He notched up three centuries and two half-centuries, including a 202*-run double century in the final against Nagaland. Averaging at 189.80 in the tournament, he is expected to come out on top in the next game as well.
Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter
Manan Vohra was the second highest run scorer for Chandigarh last season where he amassed 430 runs in 13 innings. He secured his third half-century of the season in the last clash against Chhattisgarh, having scored 54 runs in the second innings. Moreover, he had an average of 43.00 which was among the best of the team, making him the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.
Goa vs Chandigarh Best Bowlers
Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler
Darshan Misal emerged as the top bowler for Goa during the last season as he claimed 31 wickets in ten innings. He captured his third fifer of the season in the last encounter against Nagaland, and ended their campaign with a stellar average of 14.29. He is expected to be their premier bowler against Chandigarh, too.
Nishunk Birla to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler
Nishunk Birla was the most consistent wicket-taker for Chandigarh as he bagged a total of 36 wickets in 12 innings, including two fifers and a ten-wicket haul. Although he was not the top bowler in their last game versus Chhattisgarh, he garnered an outstanding average of 20.94 which makes him the favorite for the next encounter against Goa.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chandigarh
- Goa to win @ 2.45 (Parimatch)
- Chandigarh to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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