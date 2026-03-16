Facts: Jaymeet Patel led Gujarat’s run charts last season with 661 runs in 14 innings.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Assam’s wicket-keeper, was their leading batter in the 2024 season with 633 runs in 12 innings.

Gujarat lead their head-to-head tally against Assam by a 2-0 scoreline in the tournament.

Gujarat vs Assam Chances of Winning

Gujarat ended their group stage run on a high note as they won two games on the trot before taking on Kerala in the first semi-final. It was a close battle between the sides as the latter scored a whopping 457 while batting first and Gujarat responded with 455 runs on the board. Opener Priyank Panchal led from the front with a massive 148-run century while Jaymeet Patel and Aarya Desai were next in line with 79 and 73 runs, respectively. Kerala went on to add 114 runs to their original tally before a lack of time led to a draw. However, the latter progressed to the final as a result of their superior first innings target.

On the other hand, there was no redeemable quality in Assam’s campaign last season as they finished with no wins to their credit. Additionally, they were thrashed by Saurashtra in the final game of their campaign where the latter posted 474 runs on the board in the first innings. Assam responded with 164 runs and, following on, added 166 runs to the scoreboard before getting bundled out. In the end, they lost by a terrible margin of an innings and 144 runs.

Gujarat chance of winning - 55%

Assam chance of winning - 45%

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Gujarat vs Assam Betting Tips

Assam to score low before first dismissal

Assam had several different opening batters in the last season considering Pradyun Saikia, Denish Das, Parvej Musaraf, Rishav Das and Subham Mandal all opened for the team in the last five encounters. These changes certainly had an impact on their scores, evidenced by totals of 2, 56, 0, 22, 4, 49,1 and 17 runs before the first dismissal. Based on their subpar performances, they are on the backfoot against Gujarat’s bowling attack in the next match.

Gujarat vs Assam Toss Prediction

Gujarat College Ground was favorable for those chasing in the previous season of the tournament where the teams fielding first won both matches held at the venue. The vote was split 1-1 between the toss winners batting and fielding first, but the average first innings score of 163 was terribly low. Based on that, the toss winning skipper will be keen to chase in the next game.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are predicted at Ahmedabad on the day of the game with no forecast for the rain whatsoever. The temperature is expected to touch 33 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Player List

Manan Hingrajia (c), Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Desai, Umang Kumar, Hemang Patel, Jaymeet Patel, Priyesh Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Vishal Jayswal, Priyank Panchal.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Aarya Desai Batter Manan Hingrajia (C) Batter Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Hemang Patel All-rounder Jaymeet Patel All-rounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Vishal Jayswal Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat did not face any losses in the previous season and their results were overwhelmingly positive as they won four games. Moreover, they missed out on a final appearance by a mere two runs.

Assam Player List

Riyan Parag (c), Denish Das, Parvej Musaraf, Pradyun Saikia, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Ayushman Malakar, Bhargab Lahkar, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhishek Thakuri, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Darshan Rajbongshi, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Pradyun Saikia Batter Denish Das Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Riyan Parag (C) All-rounder Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Parvej Musaraf Batter Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Abhishek Thakuri Batter Rahul Singh Bowler Darshan Rajbongshi Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam have got their work cut out in terms of both batting and bowling, and they are not in a position to challenge Gujarat at the moment.

Gujarat vs Assam Head-to-Head

Gujarat have a solid 2-0 lead over Assam in the three head-to-head matches they have played thus far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Gujarat - 2

Assam - 0

Draw - 1

Gujarat vs Assam Betting Odds

Gujarat to have a better opening partnership than Assam

Assam had varied opening partners in the 2024 season of the competition which had an impact on their opening scores. In the last three games, the openers secured totals of 2, 56, 0, 22 and 4 runs before the first dismissal which does not entirely inspire confidence. On the other hand, Gujarat also had different opening batters over the course of their campaign last season but their scores were much more competitive. They set up stands of 131, 23, 15 and 31 runs in the previous three matches which makes them the favorite opening lineup for the upcoming match as well.

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Gujarat vs Assam Best Batters

Jaymeet Patel to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Jaymeet Patel was the second leading batter for Gujarat in their last outing versus Kerala in the previous season, having scored 79 runs. He was their top batter overall as he amassed 661 runs in 14 innings which included two centuries and five half-centuries. Averaging at 50.84, he is expected to top their charts in the next game as well.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar to be Assam’s Best Batter

In the 2024 season, Sumit Ghadigaonkar was the leading wicket-taker for Assam with 633 runs in 12 innings, including two tons and two half-centuries. He was among the top batters for the team in the last encounter against Saurashtra, having scored 10 and 40 runs in two innings. With an average of 63.30, he is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Gujarat vs Assam Best Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

Siddharth Desai emerged as the top bowler for Gujarat in the 2024 season with 37 wickets in 16 innings and an exceptional average of 24.67. He picked two wickets across two innings in their last game versus Kerala. He was mighty consistent which makes him the favorite against Assam, too.

Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Mukhtar Hussain was Assam’s joint leading bowler in their final game versus Saurashtra last season, having claimed three wickets in 18 overs, including four maidens and an excellent economy rate of 2.77. He was their top wicket-taker overall with 26 wickets in 13 innings and an average of 21.15, making him the top pick against Gujarat.