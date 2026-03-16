Facts: Siddharth Desai is the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat in the competition with 14 wickets in four innings.

Nikhil Kashyap stands as Haryana’s top bowler with 13 wickets in four innings so far.

Gujarat have a 2-1 scoreline against Haryana in their four head-to-head matches.

Gujarat vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Gujarat’s previous game against Bengal did not go to plan at all since the former failed to chase down a target of 279 runs. Gujarat managed to notch up a mere 167 runs in the second innings with Manan Hingrajia’s 80* as the only top contribution. Bengal took this opportunity to add 214 runs to the tally which put immense pressure on Manan Hingrajia’s outfit; in the final innings, they found themselves bundled out for 185 where wicket-keeper batter Urvil Patel top-scored with 109* runs, followed by Jaymeet Patel’s 45. They wound up losing by a margin of 141 runs.

Haryana are a strong team in the competition as they bagged their second win of the season in the last outing against Tripura. The latter were restricted to a mere 126 runs, and Haryana took the lead with ease as they overhauled the target with 158 runs. Dheeru Singh’s 40 was the standout performance, but the bowlers shone once again as they limited the opposition to a scant 47 runs. The Ankit Kumar-led team managed to claim victory by nine wickets.

Gujarat chance of winning - 35%

Haryana chance of winning - 65%

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Gujarat vs Haryana Betting Tips

Haryana to score low before first dismissal

Lakshay Dalal and Ankit Kumar have been Haryana’s mainstay openers in the tournament this season but their collaboration has not been of much benefit to the team. In the two matches leading up to this fixture, they secured stands of 6, 8, 10 and 16 runs. Considering they are both off the mark, they continue to be on the backfoot for the upcoming match.

Gujarat vs Haryana Toss Prediction

Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground hosted a single game in the 2024 season of the competition between Gujarat and Andhra where the former won after electing to bat first. They posted a brilliant total of 367 runs on the board and based on the outcome of that match, the toss winning skipper will favor batting first in the next clash as well.

Weather Report

Ahmedabad will experience partly sunny conditions and the chance of rain is a minimal 10% on match day. The temperature is set to touch 28 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Player List

Manan Hingrajia (c), Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Desai, Umang Kumar, Hemang Patel, Jaymeet Patel, Priyesh Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Vishal Jayswal, Priyank Panchal.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Aarya Desai Batter Manan Hingrajia (C) Batter Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Hemang Patel All-rounder Jaymeet Patel All-rounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Vishal Jayswal Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat were completely off the mark in terms of batting in the last game, and they do not have what it takes to overcome Haryana.

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Ashok Menaria, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Jayant Yadav, Ajit Chahal, Lakshay Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashvardhan Dalal, Parth Vats, Nikhil Kashyap.

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshay Dalal All-rounder Ankit Kumar (C) Batter Mayank Shandilya Bowler Nishant Sindhu Batter Yashvardhan Dalal Wicket-keeper Dheeru Singh Batter Parth Vats All-rounder Sumit Kumar All-rounder Anshul Kamboj Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Nikhil Kashyap Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana are invincible so far this season and their batting order is absolutely on the money. They are the superior team in this match-up.

Gujarat vs Haryana Head-to-Head

Gujarat have a slight lead over Haryana with two wins in the four matches between the sides while the latter won once.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Gujarat - 2

Haryana - 1

Draw - 0

Gujarat vs Haryana Betting Odds

Gujarat to have a better opening partnership than Haryana

Lakshay Dalal and Ankit Kumar have not flourished as Haryana’s opening batters in the tournament as they secured meager totals of 6, 8, 10 and 16 runs in the last two matches. Gujarat’s Abhishek Desai and Aarya Desai saw an abrupt dip in performance in the previous outing where they scored 5 and 0 runs together. However, in the game prior to that, they knocked it out of the park with an outstanding partnership of 201 runs. Despite their downtrend, they are expected to outperform Haryana’s opening order in the next encounter.

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Gujarat vs Haryana Best Batters

Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Urvil Patel did not contribute much in the first innings against Bengal as he scored a mere 15 runs, but he went on to notch up a 109*-run century in the second. He now stands as their leading run-getter in the tournament with 159 runs in three innings and an average of 79.50, making him the top choice against Haryana.

Parth Vats to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Parth Vats was not among the top scorers in the previous outing against Tripura where he notched up 21 runs in the first innings. Although he did not get a chance to bat in the second innings, he is Haryana’s top batter overall with 183 runs in three innings and an average of 91.50. He remains the leading pick for the next match.

Gujarat vs Haryana Best Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

The prediction panned out as expected for the previous match since Siddharth Desai emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat with a four-wicket haul in the first innings and a fifer in the following innings against Bengal. He has furthered his lead at the top with a whopping 14 wickets in four innings and an average of 17.35 which makes him the top contender for the next game, too.

Nikhil Kashyap to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

In the last encounter against Tripura, Nikhil Kashyap was Haryana’s second leading bowler with four and three wickets in the two innings. He leads their bowling attack with 13 wickets in four inningsand an average of 10.38, and he is expected to lead the way against Gujarat as well.