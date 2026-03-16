Facts: Nikhil Kashyap leads Haryana’s bowling attack this season with 23 wickets in seven innings.

Services’ Arjun Sharma is the second leading bowler of the Ranji Trophy with 26 wickets in seven innings.

Services have a 2-1 record against Haryana in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Haryana vs Services Chances of Winning

Haryana faced an unseemly defeat at the hands of Uttarakhand in the last game, bringing their winning streak to an end. Having batted first, the former were bundled out for a measly total of 112 runs - their entire batting order collapsed with minimal contributions which allowed their rivals to surpass the target with ease. Uttarakhand took the lead as they notched up 288 runs in the second innings and Haryana’s batters fumbled once again, having been dismissed for 148 runs in the third innings. Dheeru Singh’s 70 was the only standout performance but they wound up losing by an innings and 28 runs.

Services have also experienced a downtrend in form as they faced their second defeat in a row against Gujarat last time out. The former notched up 248 runs in the first innings where all of their batters pulled their weight and made relatively equal contributions. Their rivals took a slight lead with 256 runs but Services squandered the opportunity to do better in the second innings with the bat as they were dismissed for 125. The bowlers were unable to defend this target which handed the Rajat Paliwal-led side a six-wicket defeat.

Haryana chance of winning - 65%

Services chance of winning - 35%

Haryana vs Services Prediction & Tips 2025

Services to score low before first dismissal

Services have had varied opening lineups in the competition so far but it has not paid off at all since their partnerships are substandard. Shivam Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Jayant Goyat and Irfan Ali have all opened for the team this season which has resulted in totals of 5, 8, 12, 20, 2, 29 and 34 runs in the last four matches. Based on their form, they are not in a position to do well in the upcoming game either.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Haryana vs Services Toss Prediction

In both matches held at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium this season, the teams fielding first took victory by dominant margins. Although the toss winners elected to bat first in both the games, the average first innings score of 119 is far too low to defend. This will prompt the toss winning skipper of the next game to chase.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are forecast at Rohtak and there is absolutely no likelihood of precipitation on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

Sunny 0% 27C 13Km/h

Sunny 0% 27C 13Km/h

Haryana and Services Player List

Playing HAR SER First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Haryana Team Form

Haryana have been a force to be reckoned with this season and they won three matches in a row. They have a solid batting lineup so far, especially with the likes of Parth Vats and Dheeru Singh.

Services Team Form

Services started strong but their trajectory does not inspire confidence considering they lost two matches in a row leading up to this fixture. Furthermore, they do not have the firepower to put on a big score in the upcoming game.

Haryana vs Services Head-to-Head

Services have a slight lead over Haryana with two wins in the last five matches while the latter have a single win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Haryana - 2

Services - 1

Draw - 2

Haryana vs Services First class CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, null Haryana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.30 Bet Now!

Haryana vs Services Best Batters

Parth Vats to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Parth Vats was not among the top scorers for Haryana in the last outing against Uttarakhand where he scored four runs in the first innings and faced a two-ball duck in the second. Nevertheless, he continues to be their leading batter by quite a margin as he has garnered 249 runs in seven innings. With an average of 49.80, he is expected to come good against Services.

Ravi Chauhan to be Services’ Best Batter

Ravi Chauhan did not contribute a great deal in the previous match versus Gujarat where he notched up 29 and 6 runs. However, he remains tied as their second leading batter with 177 runs in seven innings and an average of 29.50 which is the best of the lot. He is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Haryana vs Services Best Bowlers

Nikhil Kashyap to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Nikhil Kashyap emerged as the top bowler for Haryana and he was tied for the spot with three wickets in 30.3 overs, including four maidens and an economy rate of 2.19. He furthered his lead overall with 23 wickets in seven innings and an excellent average of 12.82 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler

Arjun Sharma delivered a single spell of eight overs in the last game against Gujarat where he went wicketless. However, his lead over the other bowlers is substantial considering he has a whopping 26 wickets in seven innings. Moreover, his average of 10.76 is phenomenal and he is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Haryana.