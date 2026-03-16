Haryana vs Services Match Prediction
HAR
65%
Chance of Winning
SER
35%
Parimatch
First class
CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Nikhil Kashyap leads Haryana’s bowling attack this season with 23 wickets in seven innings.
- Services’ Arjun Sharma is the second leading bowler of the Ranji Trophy with 26 wickets in seven innings.
- Services have a 2-1 record against Haryana in the previous five head-to-head encounters.
Haryana vs Services Chances of Winning
Haryana faced an unseemly defeat at the hands of Uttarakhand in the last game, bringing their winning streak to an end. Having batted first, the former were bundled out for a measly total of 112 runs - their entire batting order collapsed with minimal contributions which allowed their rivals to surpass the target with ease. Uttarakhand took the lead as they notched up 288 runs in the second innings and Haryana’s batters fumbled once again, having been dismissed for 148 runs in the third innings. Dheeru Singh’s 70 was the only standout performance but they wound up losing by an innings and 28 runs.
Services have also experienced a downtrend in form as they faced their second defeat in a row against Gujarat last time out. The former notched up 248 runs in the first innings where all of their batters pulled their weight and made relatively equal contributions. Their rivals took a slight lead with 256 runs but Services squandered the opportunity to do better in the second innings with the bat as they were dismissed for 125. The bowlers were unable to defend this target which handed the Rajat Paliwal-led side a six-wicket defeat.
- Haryana chance of winning - 65%
- Services chance of winning - 35%
Haryana vs Services Prediction & Tips 2025
Services to score low before first dismissal
Services have had varied opening lineups in the competition so far but it has not paid off at all since their partnerships are substandard. Shivam Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Jayant Goyat and Irfan Ali have all opened for the team this season which has resulted in totals of 5, 8, 12, 20, 2, 29 and 34 runs in the last four matches. Based on their form, they are not in a position to do well in the upcoming game either.
Haryana vs Services Toss Prediction
In both matches held at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium this season, the teams fielding first took victory by dominant margins. Although the toss winners elected to bat first in both the games, the average first innings score of 119 is far too low to defend. This will prompt the toss winning skipper of the next game to chase.
Weather Report
Sunny skies are forecast at Rohtak and there is absolutely no likelihood of precipitation on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to touch 27 degrees Celsius.
Haryana and Services Player List
Team Form
Haryana Team Form
Haryana have been a force to be reckoned with this season and they won three matches in a row. They have a solid batting lineup so far, especially with the likes of Parth Vats and Dheeru Singh.
Services Team Form
Services started strong but their trajectory does not inspire confidence considering they lost two matches in a row leading up to this fixture. Furthermore, they do not have the firepower to put on a big score in the upcoming game.
Haryana vs Services Head-to-Head
Services have a slight lead over Haryana with two wins in the last five matches while the latter have a single win.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Haryana - 2
Services - 1
Draw - 2
Haryana vs Services
First class
CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, null
Haryana
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Services
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Haryana vs Services Best Batters
Parth Vats to be Haryana’s Best Batter
Parth Vats was not among the top scorers for Haryana in the last outing against Uttarakhand where he scored four runs in the first innings and faced a two-ball duck in the second. Nevertheless, he continues to be their leading batter by quite a margin as he has garnered 249 runs in seven innings. With an average of 49.80, he is expected to come good against Services.
Ravi Chauhan to be Services’ Best Batter
Ravi Chauhan did not contribute a great deal in the previous match versus Gujarat where he notched up 29 and 6 runs. However, he remains tied as their second leading batter with 177 runs in seven innings and an average of 29.50 which is the best of the lot. He is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.
Haryana vs Services Best Bowlers
Nikhil Kashyap to be Haryana’s Best Bowler
As predicted, Nikhil Kashyap emerged as the top bowler for Haryana and he was tied for the spot with three wickets in 30.3 overs, including four maidens and an economy rate of 2.19. He furthered his lead overall with 23 wickets in seven innings and an excellent average of 12.82 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming match as well.
Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler
Arjun Sharma delivered a single spell of eight overs in the last game against Gujarat where he went wicketless. However, his lead over the other bowlers is substantial considering he has a whopping 26 wickets in seven innings. Moreover, his average of 10.76 is phenomenal and he is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Haryana.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Haryana
- Haryana to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
- Services to win @ 2.30 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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