Facts: Parth Vats is the top run scorer for Haryana with 162 runs in two innings so far.

Swapnil Singh stands as the leading wicket-taker for Tripura thus far, having claimed five wickets in two innings.

Haryana lead their head-to-head tally against Tripura with a 3-0 scoreline in the last five matches.

Haryana vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Haryana made a strong start to their campaign this season, having taken on Railways in the previous game where the former elected to bat first. They scored 171 runs which was not a particularly competitive stand but Parth Vats’ 52 was a standout performance. It turned out to be adequate, though, since the opposition were bundled out for 128 which allowed Haryana to score an additional 205 runs in the second innings with the bat. Once again, Parth Vats was the only major contributor as he notched up 110* runs single handedly. The bowlers worked their charm in the final innings as well, giving the Ankit Kumar-led side a solid 96-run triumph.

Tripura, on the contrary, started their run in the tournament with a defeat at the hands of Services. The latter scored a whopping 359 runs while batting first and Tripura’s batters were already under pressure. During their chase, they posted 176 runs on the board in the first innings with a stellar batting display from Vijay Shankar, having scored 62 runs. Following on, they were dismissed entirely for 163, and they ended up conceding defeat by a margin of an innings and 20 runs.

Haryana chance of winning - 70%

Tripura chance of winning - 30%

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Haryana vs Tripura Betting Tips

Haryana to score high before first dismissal

Lakshay Dalal and Ankit Kumar made a slow start to their campaign as they scored a mere 10 and 16 runs in the first game against Railways. They were the openers for the team in the previous season where they added 87, 24, 74, 81, 40, 38, 12, 19 and 0 runs to the first wicket in the last five matches. They are expected to get better and bring that form into the upcoming game against Tripura.

Haryana vs Tripura Toss Prediction

In the last season, three matches were hosted at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium where the teams batting and fielding first had a 1-1 record while the remaining match was drawn. The toss winners elected to chase on two occasions and the average first innings total of 161 was not very competitive, making fielding first the preferred strategy in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Rohtak will be sunny on the day of the game and there is no chance of rain whatsoever, and the temperature is expected to touch 31 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Ashok Menaria, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Jayant Yadav, Ajit Chahal, Lakshay Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashvardhan Dalal, Parth Vats, Nikhil Kashyap.

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshay Dalal All-rounder Ankit Kumar (C) Batter Mayank Shandilya Bowler Nishant Sindhu Batter Yashvardhan Dalal Wicket-keeper Dheeru Singh Batter Parth Vats All-rounder Sumit Kumar All-rounder Anshul Kamboj Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Nikhil Kashyap Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana’s batting performance could use some improvement going into the next game but their bowlers are absolutely on the money.

Tripura Player List

Manisankar Murasingh (c), Sridam Paul, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Vijay Shankar, Hanuma Vihari, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Swapnil Singh, Arjun Debnath, Bikramjit Debnath, Babul Dey, Subham Ghosh, Viki Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Srinivas Sharath, Hrituraj Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Hrituraj Roy Batter Parvez Sultan Batter Sridam Paul All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Nirupam Sen Wicket-keeper Manisankar Murasingh (C) All-rounder Sankar Paul Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura have got their work cut out, especially with the bat since a majority of their batting order collapsed with minimal contributions. Their bowlers, too, need to work on giving away fewer runs.

Haryana vs Tripura Head-to-Head

Haryana have a dominant 3-0 lead over Tripura in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Haryana - 3

Tripura - 0

Draw - 2

Haryana vs Tripura Betting Odds

Haryana to have a better opening partnership than Tripura

Bikramkumar Das and Hrituraj Roy were Tripura’s openers in the previous game against Services where they set up substandard totals of 0 and 21 runs. Although Haryana were not significantly better in this regard, Lakshay Dalal and Ankit Kumar scored 10 and 16 runs, and the bookmakers are confident that the latter will put on a superior first partnership in the upcoming encounter.

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Haryana vs Tripura Best Batters

Parth Vats to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Parth Vats emerged as the leading run-getter for Haryana in the last outing against Railways, having scored 52 and 110* runs in the two innings. He has a total of 162 runs in the tournament this season and he remains the top choice to be their standout batter against Tripura.

Sridam Paul to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Sridam Paul was not among the top scorers in the previous encounter against Services, having notched up 10 and 18 runs. Despite that, he was the second leading batter in the 2024 season with 465 runs in nine innings. Averaging at 51.66 in the tournament, he is expected to be their top batter in the next outing against Haryana.

Haryana vs Tripura Best Bowlers

Sumit Kumar to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Railways, Sumit Kumar delivered ten overs in the first innings, bowled four maidens, bagged a fifer and achieved an excellent economy rate of 1.60. He is tied for second place so far with five wickets in two innings and an outstanding average of 6.80 which is the best of the team. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Swapnil Singh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Swapnil Singh was the leading wicket-taker for Tripura in the last outing versus Services as he delivered 39.3 overs in his sole innings along with six maidens, five wickets and an exceptional economy rate of 2.63. He has a competitive bowling average of 20.80 which makes him the leading choice for the next clash.