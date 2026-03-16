Facts: Vaibhav Arora is the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh with 12 wickets in five innings thus far.

Ravi Kiran stands as Chhattisgarh’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in five innings.

Chhattisgarh have a 1-0 record against Himachal Pradesh in two head-to-head fixtures so far.

Himachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning

Himachal Pradesh are absolutely off the mark in all aspects this season, and they suffered their second defeat of the season against Mumbai where the latter posted 446 runs on the board. During their chase, Himachal Pradesh were dismissed for 187 runs in the first innings where Nikhil Gangta’s 64* and Vaibhav Arora’s 51 were the top scores. Following on, their batting performance was even worse as they were bundled out for a meager 139 runs which led to a massive defeat by an innings and 120 runs.

Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, absolutely dominated their previous outing against Puducherry where the former batted first to rack in 377 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Mayank Verma top-scored with 121* runs while Sanjeet Desai was next in line with 69 runs. Opener Aayush Pandey and skipper Amandeep Khare also made valuable contributions of 45 and 44 runs, respectively. The bowlers managed to keep their rivals down to 205 and 175 runs, and Chhattisgarh swooped in and notched up four runs in the final innings to take a formidable ten-wicket victory.

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 37%

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 63%

Himachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Prediction & Tips 2025

Chhattisgarh to score high before first dismissal

Aayush Pandey has been the mainstay opener for Chhattisgarh, having opened alongside Anuj Tiwary and Shashank Chandrakar in the last four matches. Although their scores have fluctuated in the tournament thus far, they secured stands of 10, 4*, 53, 85, 36, 9 and 22 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Given that they have shown solid form until now, they are expected to give Himachal Pradesh’s bowlers a run for their money.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

In the previous game between Himachal Pradesh and Hyderabad held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, the former elected to bat first but failed to defend a 300+ target. Hyderabad pulled off an unseemly fourth innings chase which was an anomaly, and the toss winner of the next game will be inclined to bat first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests sunny and clear skies at Nadaun with no likelihood of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Sunny 0% 22C 8Km/h

Sunny 0% 22C 8Km/h

Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Player List

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Team Form

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh come into this game on the back of two successive defeats and their form is subpar to say the least. They are last in their division and lack the prowess to take on Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh ended their dry spell and managed to bag their first victory of the season. They have a powerful batting lineup this season, and their bowling unit is rather balanced as all of them have pulled their weight.

Himachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Head-to-Head

In the two head-to-head matches between the sides so far, Chhattisgarh took victory on one occasion and the other game was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Himachal Pradesh - 0

Chhattisgarh - 1

Draw - 1

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Himachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Best Batters

Akash Vasisht to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Akash Vasisht did not partake in the previous outing against Mumbai but he remains Himachal Pradesh’s top batter by quite a margin, having scored 320 runs in five innings. He has notched up two tons and a half-century so far along with an average of 106.66, and he is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Aayush Pandey to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter

Aayush Pandey missed out on what would have been his second half-century of the season as he notched up 45 runs in the first innings against Puducherry. He remained not out on four in the following innings, and currently stands as their leading batter overall with 283 runs in seven innings. Averaging at 56.60, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Himachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Best Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Vaibhav Arora was tied as Himachal Pradesh’s second leading bowler against Mumbai as he claimed two wickets in 16 overs, including four maidens and an economy rate of 3.56. He extended his lead at the top with 12 wickets in five innings and a brilliant average of 25.58 which makes him the leading choice against Chhattisgarh.

Ravi Kiran to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler

Ravi Kiran was among the top wicket-takers for Himachal Pradesh in the previous outing against Puducherry where he picked three wickets in the first innings and went wicketless in the second. He leads their bowling attack this season with 17 wickets in five innings and an outstanding average of 15.64, making him the top contender against Himachal Pradesh.